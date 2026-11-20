The Seabed Disputes Chamber of the ITLOS has ordered due process protections for deep-sea mining contractors facing compliance inquiries by the International Seabed Authority

Introduction

In twin historic orders issued on 18 July 2026 (see here and here), the Seabed Disputes Chamber (Chamber) of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) unanimously granted provisional measures requested by deep-sea mining contractors Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI) and Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML) against the International Seabed Authority (ISA) (the Orders).

These proceedings are of "historic significance", marking the first time the Chamber was asked to exercise its contentious jurisdiction over activities in the "Area" (the seabed, ocean floor and subsoil beyond national jurisdiction) under Part XI of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Chamber confirmed its jurisdiction and held that NORI and TOML have a plausible right to due process and fair treatment, including the right to be informed of the case against them, to respond to allegations, and to have determinations affecting their rights made through lawful, transparent and impartial procedures. A failure to afford due process, it concluded, may cause irreparable prejudice not adequately addressed by financial compensation.

The Chamber ordered provisional measures requiring the ISA to observe due process by providing information requested by the contractors as part of its inquiries into their possible non-compliance with their deep-sea exploration contracts in the Pacific Ocean (the Exploration Contracts). Significantly, the Orders transform a jurisdiction that has existed on paper since 1994 into a practical mechanism for challenging the ISA’s conduct at an early investigatory stage, rather than waiting for final regulatory action. The key implications for deep-sea mining contractors are considered below.

Background

As explained in our previous post (see here), NORI and TOML, subsidiaries of The Metals Company, filed claims before the Chamber against the ISA under Part XI of UNCLOS. Their Exploration Contracts with the ISA, granted in 2011 and 2012, relate to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), an area between Hawaii and Mexico. Both companies applied for extensions of their contracts.

NORI and TOML allege that their identification by the ISA's Legal and Technical Commission as requiring "specific attention to possible non-compliance" was taken without lawful procedural basis and in breach of due process, transparency and procedural fairness. They claim they received no prior notice before being identified, that the ISA never disclosed the basis for its decisions, and that the ISA breached its obligations under the Exploration Contracts and UNCLOS to act in good faith.

Each claim was accompanied by a request for provisional measures requiring that, unless and until the alleged procedural defects were remedied, the ISA should not take any decision adversely affecting the companies’ applications to extend their Exploration Contracts. A hearing took place at ITLOS in Hamburg on 2 and 3 July 2026.

Decision

Historic first exercise of contentious jurisdiction

The Chamber noted the "historic significance" of these proceedings as the first contentious cases under Part XI of UNCLOS. The ISA is entrusted with organising and controlling activities in the Area on behalf of humankind, while the Chamber interprets and applies the provisions governing those activities, with all parties entitled to access it. Prescribing provisional measures, it stated, "serves not only the interests of the parties to the proceedings but also the broader objective of ensuring the proper administration of justice in matters concerning activities in the Area."

Prima facie jurisdiction: Articles 187(c) and 189 of UNCLOS

Article 187(c) of UNCLOS grants the Chamber jurisdiction over disputes between parties to a contract concerning activities in the Area, including the interpretation or application of a contract or plan of work, or acts or omissions of a contract party directed to or directly affecting the other party's legitimate interests.

The ISA challenged jurisdiction on two grounds: claims concerning its compliance inquiries were not related to deep-sea activity and therefore fell outside UNCLOS; and its inquiry engaged discretionary powers shielded from review under Article 189 of UNCLOS, which limits jurisdiction over the ISA's exercise of discretionary powers and bars the Chamber from ruling on the conformity of the ISA’s rules and procedures with UNCLOS.

The Chamber rejected those arguments, drawing a clear line. It would not pronounce on the merits of the ISA’s exercise of its discretionary powers, but observance of due process is "extraneous to the exercise by the [ISA] of its discretionary powers," so Article 189 did not preclude jurisdiction. Its role is not to substitute its assessment of contractor non-compliance for the ISA's, but to ensure the ISA exercises its powers through procedures compliant with the applicable legal framework.

The Chamber therefore found prima facie jurisdiction under Article 187(c), concluding that observance of due process in the ISA's compliance inquiry is relevant to the proper implementation of contractual obligations concerning activities in the Area and entails substantive and procedural rights for the contractor.

Plausibility of rights

Under Article 290(1) of UNCLOS, the Chamber may prescribe provisional measures "only if it is satisfied that the rights asserted by the party requesting such measures are at least plausible." It considered whether the contractors' claimed rights to due process and fair treatment were plausible, including rights to know the case against them, respond to allegations, and have determinations made through lawful, transparent and impartial procedures, without needing definitively to determine whether those rights exist.

The Chamber found those rights plausible based on the ISA's own framework. The ISA Council's 2026 Decision requires the Legal and Technical Commission to ensure "due process, transparency and fairness at every stage" and give contractors and sponsoring States a right to respond. Existing Commission materials and established ISA practice also recognise the importance of transparency, consultation and legal certainty, making the claimed rights sufficiently plausible for protection at the provisional measures stage.

Real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice

Under Article 290(1) of UNCLOS, the Chamber may prescribe provisional measures to preserve the parties' respective rights or prevent serious harm to the marine environment if urgency requires. Urgency implies a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to the parties' rights pending the final decision.

The ISA argued its assurances were sufficient, saying contractors' due process rights would be fully respected throughout the procedure and no binding action had yet been taken. It reiterated its formal undertaking to the Chamber that the "extension application[s] will be processed fairly and lawfully".

The Chamber disagreed, noting that the assurances remained "framed in general terms" and did not fully address the contractors' procedural concerns. Requests for clarification remained unanswered, some deadlines were unchanged, and the inquiry continued to be "affected by alleged procedural deficiencies". The Chamber held that "a failure to afford due process may cause irreparable prejudice that may not always be reversed nor adequately redressed by subsequent financial compensation" and that "the loss of the opportunity to participate effectively in the decision-making process cannot ordinarily be remedied ex post facto".

Provisional measures prescribed

The Chamber concluded that Article 290(1) of UNCLOS had been satisfied and unanimously directed the following provisional measures:

The ISA shall act in accordance with the relevant legal framework, including rules of due process, in both the compliance inquiry procedure and the procedure for extension of each contractor’s Exploration Contract;

In particular, the ISA shall clarify or provide to each contractor the relevant information concerning the applicable procedures and the questions posed, to enable each contractor to respond meaningfully and within a reasonable period of time; and

The Parties shall cooperate and refrain from any action that might aggravate the dispute.

The Chamber declined the contractors' requests for more extensive measures, including immediate suspension of the inquiries.

Comment

These Orders confirm, for the first time since UNCLOS entered into force in 1994, that the Chamber will exercise contentious jurisdiction over disputes between contractors and the ISA.

The most consequential finding is the Chamber's treatment of Article 189 of UNCLOS. By holding that due process obligations are a distinct legal requirement rather than an expression of the ISA’s discretionary powers, the Chamber has carved out a category of claim - procedural legitimacy - that falls within its jurisdiction even at an early, investigatory stage. This signals that the Area's governance architecture is not beyond judicial oversight.

The Orders also carry wider practical significance. The Chamber was clear that a lack of procedural clarity may itself cause irreparable harm to contractors, underscoring the ISA's obligation to operate its compliance and extension processes transparently from the outset. This may give contractors a route to challenge ISA procedural conduct before final regulatory action, and could prompt the ISA to formalise compliance procedures to reduce future challenges.

The full scope of due process required of the ISA will be determined at the merits stage. For practitioners, the practical takeaway is clear: allegations of procedural unfairness can engage the Chamber's contentious jurisdiction at an early stage of ISA decision-making. Contractors should keep detailed records of procedural interactions with the ISA, promptly raise concerns over transparency or due process, and consider preserving their position through recourse to the Chamber where appropriate. More broadly, the Orders suggest procedural legality will be central to future litigation under the UNCLOS Part XI regime.

The authors would like to thank Mallika Savara and Diana Fonye for their contributions to this post.