How The IP Digital Assistant Qthena Supports Patent Drafting At INNOPI

The Qthena IP Digital Assistant provides valuable support for patent attorneys in companies and private practice of all sizes. Marc Bethenod, President of INNOPI, shares the perspective of an independent patent attorney.

After working for several leading intellectual property (IP) firms in France, French and European patent attorney Marc Bethenod established his own firm, INNOPI, in 2019. We asked him to share how recent developments in IP technology, including the IP Digital Assistant,

Challenge: Maximizing Productivity as a Solo Practitioner

Independent patent attorney and consulting firm, INNOPI, offers dedicated patent services to clients across Nantes and Western France, including patent application drafting.

In-depth knowledge of the industry and experience in patent law and practice are the two most crucial requirements for effective patent drafting. However, technology is increasingly playing a role in driving efficiency across the patent drafting process, including the latest tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

For teams of all sizes, having access to specialist AI drafting tools can play a vital role in improving productivity and consistency. For solo practitioners, access to the support of a virtual assistant can offer an even greater benefit.

Solution: A Dedicated AI Assistant for Patent Drafting

Marc Bethenod selected Qthena because it provides the specialist assistance required to support end-to-end patent drafting within a single platform, helping him to maximize quality and efficiency.

“As a solo practitioner, Qthena acts as an assistant, helping to prevent writer’s block or enabling deeper dialogue on the topic at hand.” Marc Bethenod

INNOPI

President

Augmenting Human Expertise with AI-Powered Assistance

As with all the AI technologies developed or powered by Questel, the Qthena platform is designed to keep the human expert not only in the loop, but also in full control.

All our solutions adhere to Questel’s AI Principles of transparency, accuracy, and security, and we are committed to investing in IP technologies that not only enhance human abilities but are available to IP professionals across all types and sizes of organizations.

As AI becomes increasingly important in patent drafting workflows, INNOPI has experienced the benefits of this approach firsthand.

"Like any tool, it requires professional expertise to validate the proposed responses. This ensures the quality of the documents created." Marc Bethenod

INNOPI

President

Why INNOPI Recommends Qthena

When asked about his overall experience with Questel, Marc awarded the company a 5-star rating, highlighting both the strength of the Qthena platform and the support provided by the Questel team.

For law firms seeking an AI agent to support patent drafting and prosecution, INNOPI recommends the IP digital assistant, Qthena.

A Five-Star Service

Experience working with Questel, as rated by INNOPI:

Why Qthena?

Via a single login, Qthena’s unique all-in-one workspace provides instant and organized access to critical data and tools for IP professionals, including solo practitioners. Users can harness dedicated AI assistants designed to optimize their productivity, from patent application drafting to prosecution workflow automation, claims mapping, office action response management, and more.