From AI To Expertise: Transforming Global Trademark And IP Operations

How leading organizations are combining AI, knowledge management, and expert services to make global trademark and IP operations more efficient, consistent, and scalable. Global trademark and IP teams are facing a growing challenge: managing increasing workloads and complexity across multiple markets while maintaining consistency, controlling costs, and making informed strategic decisions. AI offers significant opportunities to address these challenges. But technology alone is not the answer. The organizations making the greatest progress are combining AI-powered tools, centralized knowledge, and specialized expertise to create smarter and more scalable IP operations.

Turning IP knowledge into a strategic asset

For many organizations, valuable trademark and IP knowledge is spread across teams, jurisdictions, documents, and external partners. Finding the right precedent or information can therefore take significant time and create inconsistencies in how work is handled. Centralizing this knowledge can help teams access the information they need more easily and apply it consistently across their operations. AI can take this a step further by helping IP professionals search and analyze information, identify relevant precedents, generate drafts, translate documents, and support strategic decision-making.

Why AI works best alongside expertise

The goal of AI in IP is not to replace professional judgment. Instead, it can help experts spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on higher-value strategic activities. This is where combining SaaS and expert services can make a difference. Technology provides scalability and automation, while experienced IP professionals bring the context, judgment, and specialized knowledge needed to make better decisions.

In this webinar, Luca Valente, Managing Director at Build IP, shares his perspective on how Questel supports his teams in their trademark strategy, offering practical insights into the role technology and expertise can play in modern IP operations.

From reactive workflows to smarter operations

For both corporate IP teams and external agents, AI-enabled workflows can help address some of the biggest operational challenges, including:

Managing growing IP workloads and cross-border complexity

Improving consistency across teams and jurisdictions

Making institutional knowledge easier to access

Finding relevant precedents more efficiently

Supporting drafting and translation activities

Reducing repetitive manual work

Scaling IP operations while controlling costs and risk

The result is an IP function that can be faster, more consistent, and better equipped to support business objectives.

Looking ahead: the future of AI-enabled IP

The evolution of AI in IP is extending beyond individual productivity tools. As organizations connect AI, knowledge management, and expert services, they can build more comprehensive platforms for managing legal and intellectual property knowledge. From trademark management and brand protection to broader enterprise legal operations, the opportunity is to turn fragmented information into actionable intelligence—and ultimately, turn legal knowledge into a strategic business asset.

Watch the webinar

Hear directly from Luca Valente of Build IP and discover how AI, knowledge management, and expert services can help transform global trademark and IP operations. Watch the webinar to explore practical examples, real-world insights, and the future of AI-enabled IP operations.