Putting AI To Work In Invention Disclosures: Benefits, Limits, And Lessons Learned

Improving Invention Disclosure Quality with AI at Mercedes-Benz

Inventors bring their creative ideas to life before submitting an invention disclosure through the Mercedes-Benz inventor portal. But with the rise of generic LLMs, the company began seeing an increase in long disclosures that looked polished on the surface yet contained errors, inaccuracies, and AI-generated hallucinations, leaving patent attorneys to spend valuable time correcting and deciphering submissions.

With more than 5,000 invention disclosures submitted each year, Mercedes-Benz needed a way to streamline the process and help its patent attorneys focus on what matters most.

Enter Qthena’s Invention Disclosure skill. By combining automated prior art retrieval with AI-powered guidance for inventors, it acts as a patent-savvy assistant throughout the invention disclosure process. Built-in pre-prompting and safeguards ensure that inventors receive the right guidance while maintaining Mercedes-Benz’s standards for disclosure quality, helping them submit stronger disclosures from the start and enabling patent attorneys to work more efficiently.

Watch the webinar replay to discover how Mercedes-Benz is using AI to optimize invention disclosures, reduce manual effort, and make better use of its patent team’s time.

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