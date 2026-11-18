As discussed in a previous Wiley client alert, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) voted on October 29 to approve a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Order and FNPRM, as appropriate) that will substantially overhaul the regulatory framework governing the provision of international telecommunications services. With the final text of the Order and FNPRM now available, below we expand on our previous analysis.

Key Takeaways:

Sweeping overhaul: The FCC's Order and FNPRM substantially expand disclosure, certification, and reporting duties for international Section 214 applicants and existing authorization holders, with national security review as the main driver.

The FCC's Order and FNPRM substantially expand disclosure, certification, and reporting duties for international Section 214 applicants and existing authorization holders, with national security review as the main driver. One-time information collection: Existing holders must file a mandatory, certified submission covering ownership, cross-border facilities, services, and third-party providers. The deadline will be at least 60 days after the collection takes effect.

Existing holders must file a mandatory, certified submission covering ownership, cross-border facilities, services, and third-party providers. The deadline will be at least 60 days after the collection takes effect. Lower ownership threshold: Reportable equity or voting interests drop from 10% to 5%, with a limited exception for certain U.S. publicly traded companies. Foreign adversary-related disclosures also capture interests as low as 10%.

Reportable equity or voting interests drop from 10% to 5%, with a limited exception for certain U.S. publicly traded companies. Foreign adversary-related disclosures also capture interests as low as 10%. Cybersecurity and Covered List obligations: Holders must adhere to baseline cybersecurity practices within one year of the effective date and certify compliance. They may not add Covered List equipment or services, but existing equipment need not be removed.

Holders must adhere to baseline cybersecurity practices within one year of the effective date and certify compliance. They may not add Covered List equipment or services, but existing equipment need not be removed. Ongoing 30-day reporting: A new routine condition requires notice of any material change within 30 days. The Order treats changes to ownership, facilities, third-party providers, services, markets, and certifications as material.

A new routine condition requires notice of any material change within 30 days. The Order treats changes to ownership, facilities, third-party providers, services, markets, and certifications as material. Team Telecom referral risk: Use of foreign adversary-linked equipment, providers, or personnel with network access will generally trigger referral to Executive branch agencies. Third-party provider information will not be treated as confidential.

Use of foreign adversary-linked equipment, providers, or personnel with network access will generally trigger referral to Executive branch agencies. Third-party provider information will not be treated as confidential. Commencement, discontinuance, and revocation: Holders must commence service within one year of grant, notify customers and the FCC of discontinuances, and surrender authorizations. Noncompliance, including failure to respond to the 2023 collection, can lead to revocation.

Holders must commence service within one year of grant, notify customers and the FCC of discontinuances, and surrender authorizations. Noncompliance, including failure to respond to the 2023 collection, can lead to revocation. FNPRM comment deadlines: The FNPRM proposes further restrictions, including concurrent Team Telecom filings and broader information sharing. Comments and reply comments are due 30 days and 60 days after Federal Register publication, respectively.

International section 214 authorization holders should begin considering necessary changes to their compliance processes to manage the significantly expanded disclosure and reporting requirements on the horizon, particularly an expansive one-time information collection that will apply to existing international section 214 authorization holders. Companies should also start considering their advocacy on the additional proposals contained in the FNPRM, which seeks to further expand regulatory frameworks governing international section 214 authorization holders.

Order – New Information Submission Requirements

The Order imposes a host of new disclosure, certification, and reporting obligations for applicants for international section 214 authority and extends most of those expanded reporting obligations to current international section 214 authorization holders through a mandatory, one-time information collection. Many aspects of the new requirements seek information concerning relationships with entities “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of” a “foreign adversary,” which includes voting or equity interests as low as 10%. The FCC will use much of this information to inform decisions about whether to refer authorizations or applications to the Executive branch agencies that make up the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector (the “Committee” or “Team Telecom”).

Specifically, the Order, once effective, will require the submission of:

Detailed data on the locations of and operations within all cross-border communications facilities, including granular location and equipment information.

Names of and identifying information for all inpiduals and entities that directly or indirectly hold 5% or more of the equity interests and/or voting interests, or have a controlling interest, in the authorization holder, subject to a limited exception for U.S. publicly traded companies under certain circumstances.

Descriptions of all services currently provided and those expected to be provided, and their respective geographic markets.

Information concerning the use of third-party service providers that (a) are owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary; (b) are identified on the FCC’s Covered List; or (c) can access the telecommunications network, systems, communications, or records from a foreign adversary country.

Certification of compliance with “baseline” cybersecurity requirements.

Certification as to whether the authorization holder meets updated character qualifications.

Identification of all international section 214 authorizations held, and, if more than one, an explanation of the need to hold multiple such authorizations.

For authorizations granted prior to the effective date of the rules, certification: As to whether the authorization holder uses equipment or services on the FCC’s Covered List (based on producer/provider-based determinations) for the provision of services pursuant to international section 214 authority; and That no equipment or services on the FCC’s Covered List (based on producer/provider-based determinations) will be added by the authorization holder or by the owner of the facility or facilities used by the authorization holder to provide international section 214 services.

For authorizations granted after the effective date of the rules, certification that the authorization holder will not use or add equipment or services on the FCC’s Covered List (based on producer/provider-based determinations) to provide international section 214 services.

We explain these new requirements in more detail below. Except where otherwise noted, the new disclosure and reporting requirements apply to both existing international section 214 authorization holders (through the mandatory one-time information collection) and to any application for a new international section 214 authorization, or an application to transfer, assign, or modify an existing international section 214 authorization.

Five Percent Ownership Reporting Threshold. In a significant expansion of previous ownership reporting requirements, the Order lowers the reportable interest threshold for international section 214 authorization holders and applicants from 10% to 5%, with a limited exception for U.S. publicly traded companies, finding that a more inclusive threshold is “critical for the Commission’s public interest review” “in light of the evolving threat environment.”

The Order declines to treat these 5% ownership disclosures as presumptively confidential and clarifies that the Commission may utilize such ownership disclosures in deciding whether to refer applications to Executive branch agencies for national security review.

The Order adopts a “tailored exemption” for the 5% reporting threshold as applied to U.S. publicly traded companies which applies to:

Equity and/or voting interests of 5% and up to less than 10% that are held directly or indirectly in the applicant through a U.S. publicly traded company; or

A U.S. publicly traded company that is itself an applicant, unless it has actual knowledge of such 5% to less than 10% interest holders.

The Order further clarifies that such U.S. publicly traded companies have or should have “actual knowledge, in the exercise of due diligence,” of interest holders based on the following information:

Information recorded within the company’s share register;

Information as to shares held by officers, directors, and employees;

Information reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Schedules 13D and 13G and Form 13F;

Information as to beneficial owners of shares required to be identified in annual and quarterly reports or proxy statements;

Information as to the identity and citizenship(s) or place of organization of such interest holders where such information is actually known to the publicly traded company as a result of shareholder litigation, financing transactions, and proxies voted at meetings; or

Information as to the identity and citizenship(s) of such shareholders where such information is actually known to the company by “whatever source.”

Cross-Border Facility Reporting. One of the Order’s most expansive new areas of information collection deals with cross-border facilities, defined as those “used to provide communications service across the U.S.-Mexico border or U.S.-Canada border over land.”

“Facilities” are defined as “cross border communications facilities, up to and including data centers, Points of Presence (PoPs), or private interconnection points, that have ingress/egress switches or routers, at which points the communications and data enter or exit the United States, which connect to corresponding devices that have the same ingress/egress role with a peering provider operating across the U.S.-Mexico or U.S.-Canada border.”

Using this broad definition, the Order applies new information collection and reporting requirements to current authorization holders (through the Order’s one-time information collection) and applicants for facilities-based or both facilities-based and resale-based international section 214 authority. Such entities are required to provide the following information concerning each cross-border facility they use or will use to provide communications services, including common carrier and non-common carrier services:

Location of each cross-border facility; Name, principal place of business, employer identification number (EIN), website, email, and telephone number of the owner(s) of each cross-border facility, including the government, state, or territory under which the owner(s) is organized; Identification of all IP prefixes and autonomous system domain numbers used by each cross-border facility; Whether or not the cross-border facility is located in a data center; Whether the U.S. peering facility is a public peering or private peering facility; Information regarding principal equipment (defined as “all telecommunications and information network equipment (e.g., hardware, software, platforms, operating systems, applications, protocols) that supports telecommunications or information services, functions, or operations”) used in the cross-border facility, including: Manufacturer name, address, EIN, and website; Name, make, and model of the equipment to be used in each facility, including equipment used for transmission, servers, and other equipment used for storage of information and signaling in support of communications; Identification of the types of devices in each cross-border facility used or to be used to forward traffic, including any value-added devices used to collect metadata, support cybersecurity, or perform traffic engineering; and Identification of whether the equipment in the two above categories is produced and/or provided by an entity owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary, or by an entity identified on the Covered List; Whether the cross-border facility is used to provide services that require international section 214 authority, services that do not require such authority, or both; Identification of the particular services that will and will not require international section 214 authority; If the cross-border facility is used or will be used solely to provide services that do not require domestic or international section 214 authority (non-common carrier facility), a description of what parts of the facility and/or service(s) provided through the facility distinguish that facility from a common carrier facility; and Whether any inpidual who meets the definition of “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary” or who is located in a foreign adversary country has physical and/or remote access to any cross-border facility.

To the extent that an applicant is unable to verify the information required by (6), (7), and (10) above with respect to the applicant’s cross-border facilities, it must certify its inability to verify such information, explain the reason why “in detail,” and respond to those information requirements “as it pertains to the applicant’s equipment and the applicant’s use of the cross border facility.”

Applicants for resale-only international section 214 authority are subject to narrower reporting requirements, including:

Name, principal place of business, address, EIN, and website of any wholesale and/or intermediary providers whose services the applicant will resell pursuant to the resale-based international section 214 authority;

The identity of each service associated with each such wholesale or intermediary provider;

If the applicant provides or plans to provide MVNO services, the name of the MNO whose network the MVNO operates on; and

Whether the applicant will maintain call detail records.

While the Order provides that such cross-border facility information will be treated as presumptively confidential, it also codifies a rule granting the FCC general authority to share cross-border information with other federal agencies as the Commission deems necessary, subject to certain pre-notification procedures.

Relatedly, the Order makes clear that it will generally refer applications for modification of existing international section 214 authorizations to the Executive branch agencies where the application either 1) identifies any current and/or planned use of principal equipment to forward traffic in any of those cross-border facilities when such principal equipment is produced by an entity that is owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary or that is identified on the Covered List, or 2) states that an inpidual who is “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary or is located in a foreign adversary” country has physical and/or remote access to any of the cross-border facilities.

Third-Party Service Providers. The Order also requires international section 214 authorization holders and applicants to provide new information regarding existing and planned use of foreign third-party service providers that:

Are owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary;

Are identified on the Covered List; or

Can access the telecommunications network, systems, communications, or records from a foreign adversary country.

Third-party service provider information will not be treated confidentially, and the Commission will generally refer applications or authorizations to the Executive branch agencies for further review where an applicant or authorization holder discloses that it uses and/or will use a third-party service provider that meets any of the above criteria. Applicants unable to confirm the third-party services information at the time of filing may file a request for waiver, subject to a continuing status update every 30 days until they provide such information.

Information Regarding Types of Services and Geographic Markets Served. Applicants for and existing holders of international section 214 authorizations will also be required to identify their current services and/or expected future services, and the geographic markets where those services are or will be provided. Specifically, affected entities must provide:

Identification and description of the specific services to be provided using the authority;

The types of customers that will be served;

Whether the services are provided through facilities in which the applicant holds an ownership, indefeasible-right-of-use, or leasehold interest in the facility, or through the resale of other companies’ services; and

Identification of current or expected markets, such as a U.S. state or territory and/or U.S.-international route, or globally.

Information regarding planned future services and geographic markets will be treated as presumptively confidential, while information regarding current services and geographic markets will not, with the Commission explaining that it expects the latter category of “information to be publicly available or known.”

Baseline Cybersecurity Certifications. Current international section 214 authorization holders and applicants will also be required to certify that they will adhere to baseline cybersecurity practices related to “all of an applicant’s or authorization holder’s facilities or systems to the extent they affect the provision of service pursuant to international section 214 authority, up to and including data centers, PoPs, or private interconnection points, and any systems relevant to the operation of those facilities.”

Affected entities are not required to certify to any particular set of cybersecurity standards, but the Order clarifies that a cybersecurity program will “presumptively satisfy [the FCC’s] requirements” if structured according to an established risk management framework (such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework) and the standard incorporates best practices such as those set forth in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals and Objectives or the Center for Internet Security’s Critical Security Controls.

The Order subjects existing authorization holders to this requirement as part of a new routine condition on their authorizations and requires adherence to the new baseline standards within one year of the effective date of the new rules and filing of a compliance certification within that one-year time frame. Applicants for international section 214 authority must certify in their applications that they will adhere to the new baseline cybersecurity standards.

Prohibition on Use of Covered List Equipment or Services. The Order also imposes a prohibition on the use or addition of covered equipment or services (limited to those covered equipment and services produced or provided by a specifically named Covered List entity).

For existing authorization holders, the Order imposes a routine condition requiring such authorization holders to certify that they will not add Covered List equipment or services, though such authorization holders are not required to certify that they will replace or remove covered equipment and services already in use. They must, however, disclose the use of such equipment and services pursuant to the Order’s mandatory one-time information collection.

Applicants filing after the effective date of the new rules and applications that remain pending as of the effective date must certify that they will not use or add covered equipment and services produced or provided by entities on the Covered List.

Identification of International Signaling Point Codes (ISPCs). The Order also imposes a new requirement on applicants for assignment or transfer of control of international section 214 authorizations to identify in the application any ISPCs that they hold, and whether those ISPCs will be subject to the transfer or assignment application.

Updated Character Qualification Certifications. The Order updates the Commission’s character qualification certifications, requiring applicants for and holders of international section 214 authority to certify whether they have:

Materially violated the Communications Act of 1934, as amended (the Act) where the violation (a) was not remediated with an adjudication involving a consent decree and/or compliance plan, (b) resulted in a loss of Commission license or authorization, or (c) was found by the Commission to be intentional;

Committed national security-related violations of the Act or of Commission rules as identified in Commission orders, including, but not limited to, violations of rules concerning the Covered List;

Made materially false statements or engaged in fraudulent conduct concerning national security or the Act;

Been subject to an adjudicated finding of making false statements or engaging in fraudulent conduct concerning national security before another U.S. government agency; or

Materially failed to comply with the terms of an international section 214 authorization, including, but not limited to, a condition requiring compliance with a mitigation agreement with the Executive branch agencies, including the Committee, where the violation (a) was not remediated with an adjudication involving a consent decree and/or compliance plan, (b) resulted in a loss of Commission license or authorization, or (c) was found by the Commission to be intentional.

Applicants are not required to disclose any pending investigations.

Number of International Section 214 Authorizations. Authorization holders are further required to identify all current international section 214 authorizations, and if holding more than one, to “state whether or not [the authorization holder] needs each authorization and to explain with specificity to the extent [the authorization holder] needs more than one authorization.”

The Order strongly encourages authorization holders to “evaluate their need for each authorization and surrender duplicative authorizations[.]”

Order – One-Time Mandatory Information Collection and Material Change Reporting

One-Time Information Collection. As previewed above, the information collection requirements are applied to existing authorization holders through a one-time mandatory information collection. The information submitted must be current as of 30 days prior to the submission. The filing deadline will be announced by a notice published by the Office of International Affairs following Office of Management and Budget approval, and the filing deadline will be no less than 60 days following the effective date of the information collection.

Authorization holders are required to certify as to the accuracy and completeness of the information provided as part of the one-time information collection. The Order does not prescribe a specific knowledge standard, but states that “[i]n general, authorization holders should have knowledge concerning our information collection requirements set out above” and that authorization holders “are expected to conduct substantial due diligence.” The Order specifically notes that the Commission will not apply a strict liability standard and that it will consider “substantial due diligence” on a case-by-case basis.

If, after conducting substantial due diligence, an authorization holder cannot ascertain the information requested as part of the one-time information collection, it may certify that the information collected is accurate to the best of the authorization holder’s knowledge and explain the reason for its inability to make the required certification.

Ongoing Reporting of Material Changes. The Order also will impose a new routine condition requiring all international section 214 authorization holders to notify the Commission within 30 days of any material change in the information submitted as part of the one-time information collection, an international section 214 application, or a prior notification of a material change. Such notifications are to be made “as promptly as possible and in any event within thirty (30) days, unless good cause is shown.”

“Material change” is not defined, but the Order generally identifies any change to any of the information collection categories described in the Order as “material,” including, but not limited to changes to:

Any information concerning cross-border facilities (including principal equipment);

Five percent interest holders, “such as a new 5% interest holder that is known by the authorization holder in the ordinary course of business;”

Third-party service provider arrangements;

Cybersecurity program certifications;

Covered List certification or disclosure; and

The regulatory compliance/character qualification certification.

A “material change” also includes new services and/or geographic markets not previously disclosed by an international section 214 authorization holder.

Order – New Commencement, Discontinuance, and Revocation Procedures

In addition to the expansive information collections described above, the Order also (1) adopts new requirements regarding commencement and discontinuance of international section 214 services, and (2) creates a process for revocation of certain international section 214 authorizations for holders that failed to respond to the information collection previously mandated under the Commission’s 2023 Report and Order.

Commencement Procedures. The Order adopts a new requirement for international section 214 authorization holders to commence service within one year of grant. Authorization holders will be required to file a notification with the Commission through the International Communications Filing System (ICFS) within 30 days of commencing service but in no case later than one year following the grant of authority.

Failure by an authorization holder to timely notify the FCC of the commencement of service or to timely commence service within one year following the grant of international section 214 authority without having filed a petition for waiver of the rule will be grounds for initiating a revocation proceeding.

Discontinuance Procedures. The Order also changes the FCC’s discontinuance procedures by requiring authorization holders that permanently discontinue service provided under international section 214 authority to surrender their authorization(s) and file notice with the FCC within 30 days.

In addition, an authorization holder must notify customers when it seeks to “discontinue, reduce, or impair service provided under its international section 214 authority.” Among other things, these notices must include a brief explanation as to whether services will be discontinued, reduced, or impaired, and the planned date of such action as well as the geographic areas of service affected (inside the U.S. and U.S.-international routes).

Customers may be notified by email, provided the authorization holder has the relevant customer emails and satisfies certain requirements. These include requirements that the authorization holder has obtained express and verifiable prior approval from customers to send notices via email, and that the subject line of the message clearly and accurately identifies the subject matter of the email.

The Commission must also be notified of any planned discontinuances through ICFS. Among other things, the notice must include a brief description of the dates and methods of notice to all affected customers, and whether the authorization holder is surrendering any ISPCs.

Revocation of international section 214 Authorizations. The Order indicates that the FCC plans to initiate revocation proceedings for approximately 5,700 international section 214 authorization holders that failed to respond to the Commission’s previous one-time information collection. The Order instructs the Office of International Affairs to publish a list of all international section 214 authorization holders that failed to respond to the initial one-time information collection. Those authorization holders will have 30 days to respond to the Public Notice or surrender their authorization. Failure to respond to this additional notice will result in the FCC instituting revocation proceedings in the Federal Register, after which impacted authorization holders will have a final 15 days to respond before revocation.

FNPRM

The FNPRM contains a number of proposals that would significantly increase regulatory burdens on international section 214 authorization applicants and holders by presumptively disqualifying applicants with ties to foreign entities of concern, restricting a wide range of business activities based on potential risk from foreign involvement, and further expanding disclosure requirements.

FNPRM – Presumptive Disqualification from Holding International Section 214 Authority

The FNPRM proposes to presumptively disqualify for international section 214 authority any applicant that:

Is owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary, is identified on the FCC’s Covered List, or has had (or in the future has) any FCC authorization denied, revoked, and/or terminated on national security and law enforcement grounds.

Has an agreement or plans to have an agreement, formal or informal, to secure financing from entities owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary that might affect access to and/or the management or operation of international telecommunications services records, communications, equipment, facilities, services, functions, or operations.

Has or will have strategic partnerships or has entered or will enter into mergers with entities owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary that might affect access to and/or the management or operation of international telecommunications services records, communications, equipment, facilities, services, functions, or operations.

Employs or has a parent company that employs 1) any senior official that is owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary or 2) any senior official who performs or will perform duties while located in a “foreign adversary” country in connection with international section 214 operations.

The FNPRM proposes a “clear and convincing evidence” standard for an applicant to overcome such a presumptive denial. Under the definitions, any entity in which a 10% or greater equity or voting share is held by any citizen of a foreign adversary country or by an entity located in a foreign adversary country would be considered owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary.

FNPRM – New Prohibitions on Certain Business Arrangements and Activities

The FNPRM also proposes to adopt a certification requirement for applicants and a routine condition for authorization holders that would prohibit authorization holders from entering into new arrangements or extending existing arrangements for Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRUs), capacity leases, dark fiber usage, spectrum usage, or any other “similar arrangement” with any entity that:

Is “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary;” is identified on the Covered List; or whose authorization, license, or other Commission approval, regardless of its relationship to the provision of U.S.-international telecommunications service, was or has been denied, revoked, and/or terminated on national security and law enforcement grounds, as well as any current and future affiliates and subsidiaries of any such entity; and

Owns, controls, or has management authority over any of the authorization holder’s telecommunications equipment, facilities, infrastructure, fiber, or network, or the arrangement otherwise provides such entity with capabilities that enable meaningful operational control of such infrastructure or the provision of domestic or international telecommunications services.

The FNPRM also proposes to add routine conditions that would require international section 214 authorization holders to adopt contractual provisions that require its direct customers to prohibit downstream customers from selling, leasing out, sharing, or swapping fiber, spectrum, or capacity to or with the prohibited entities listed above. This proposal is particularly noteworthy because it would impose Commission regulation directly onto regulated entities’ private contractual arrangements and, as the FNPRM explains, would “essentially direct[] all downstream customers” in their own contractual dealings. The FNPRM seeks comment on whether to require “substantial due diligence” or to apply a strict liability standard when enforcing this routine condition.

The FNPRM also proposes to impose associated routine reporting conditions that would require applicants and authorization holders to provide to the FCC within 60 days of commencing service pursuant to international section 214 authority detailed information concerning all arrangements for IRUs, capacity leases, dark fiber usage, spectrum usage, or other “similar” arrangements, and annually thereafter. Specifically, applicants and authorization holders would be required to provide:

Copies of all covered arrangements;

Information for each contracting entity including legal name, EIN, website, and the physical address of the headquarters for each contracting party.

Disclosure as to whether any of the contracting parties are “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary;” identified on the Covered List; or has had an authorization, license, or other Commission approval, regardless of its relationship to the provision of U.S.-international telecommunications service, denied, revoked, and/or terminated on national security and law enforcement grounds or is a current or future affiliate or subsidiary of such entity.

Applicants and authorization holders would also be required to disclose the type and duration of each arrangement. The FCC proposes to treat such information as presumptively confidential.

Prohibition on Equipment and Services from Foreign Adversary-Connected Entities and Covered Entities. The FNPRM also proposes to require applicants for international section 214 authority to certify that they will not add equipment or services for the provision of international section 214 services that are produced by or provided by any entity owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary, or by any entity identified on the Covered List. Existing holders would become subject to a routine condition on their authorizations prohibiting such arrangements. Notably, this requirement would incorporate the “produced by” definition from the Third Covered List FNPRM, capturing all entities involved in “any major stage of the process through which the device is made, including manufacturing, assembly, design, and development.”

Prohibition on Use of Foreign Adversary Controlled Third-Party Service Providers. The FNPRM further proposes routine conditions prohibiting authorization holders from entering into new third-party service arrangements or extending existing arrangements for services “relating to” domestic and international telecommunications services, functions, or operations with entities that are:

Owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary;

Identified on the Covered List; or

An entity that can access the telecommunications network, systems, communications, or records from a foreign adversary country.

The FNPRM proposes to substantially broaden the definition of “third-party service provider” adopted in the Order to include any third-party entity that provides any services – not only managed services – that could result in such entity having “access” to principal equipment, domestic communications, lawful U.S. process, or customer records for domestic or international telecommunications services, functions, or operations. Examples of services include, but are not limited to:

Managed services;

Network Operations Centers (NOC) services;

Network maintenance management or monitoring services;

Billing or customer support services;

Network security services; and

Providing, installing, operating, updating, repairing, managing, monitoring, or maintaining principal equipment.

The FCC also proposes a broad definition of “access” which, consistent with comparable Team Telecom mitigation agreements, defines the term to mean:

[T]o, or the right or ability to, enter a location or physical space; or physically or logically undertake any of the following actions: (1) Read, pert, or otherwise obtain non-public information or technology from or about software, hardware, a system, or a network; (2) Add, edit, or alter information or technology stored on or by software, hardware, a system, or a network; and (3) Alter the physical or logical state of software, hardware, a system, or a network (e.g., turning it on or off, changing configuration, removing or adding components or connections).

Prohibition on “Access” to Principal Equipment, Sensitive U.S. Records, or Domestic Communications. The FNPRM also proposes to create a routine condition on international section 214 authorizations that would prohibit allowing any physical and/or remote access to principal equipment, sensitive U.S. records, or domestic communications used to provide communications services by any inpidual located in a foreign adversary country or any inpidual owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary. This would include any citizen of a foreign adversary country who is not also a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S., even if located within the U.S. or an allied country.

The FNPRM also proposes to require prior notification and approval from the FCC before an authorization holder begins to provide service between the U.S. and a foreign adversary country, including if such service is provided through a wholly owned direct or indirect subsidiary.

FNPRM – New Disclosure Requirements for Applicants

The FNPRM proposes new information submission requirements for applicants seeking new international section 214 authority or a modification, assignment, or transfer of control of existing authority, specifically proposing to require:

A list of countries from which any inpidual has access to principal equipment, sensitive U.S. Records, or domestic communications; and

The location of each U.S. and foreign facility used to provide international section 214 services.

The FCC seeks comment on whether to require an applicant to disclose each facility’s owners, contained equipment, IP prefixes and autonomous system domain numbers, services provided, and whether any inpidual located in a foreign adversary country or owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary has access to the facility.

The FNPRM also proposes to codify the long-standing practice that applications to modify an international section 214 authorization include a narrative description of the requested modification(s) and an explanation of how the application serves the public interest. The FNPRM seeks general comment on whether any of the modification application requirements should be tailored based on the type of modification requested.

FNPRM – Cybersecurity Requirements

The FNPRM proposes a variety of new cybersecurity compliance requirements. Specifically, the FNPRM proposes to require applicants and authorization holders to certify that they have created and implemented cybersecurity and physical security risk management plans that identify risks faced, including both physical and supply-chain security risks, and the controls used to mitigate those risks.

The FNPRM proposes to deem applicants and authorization holders to have an adequate risk management plan if they follow an established risk management framework, such as the NIST CSF, and implement an established set of best practices, such as the CISA CPGs or the CIS Controls. An applicant’s CEO, CFO, CTO, or similarly situated senior officer responsible for organizational security practices would be required to sign the applicant’s cybersecurity and physical security risk management plan.

The FNPRM also proposes to require applicants and authorization holders, upon request from the FCC or Team Telecom, to submit any such cybersecurity and physical security risk management plans for evaluation. The Office of International Affairs and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau would be granted delegated authority to request and evaluate the plans at their discretion. The FNPRM seeks comment on what types of information within the plans may warrant confidential treatment and why.

In addition, the FNPRM proposes to create routine obligations to report to the FCC certain security incidents or breaches such as cyberattacks, unauthorized access, or other disruptions, and invites comment on the proper scope of “reportable incidents” and the appropriate deadlines for reporting.

Another FNPRM proposal would hold applicants and authorization holders responsible for the acts, omissions, or failures of third-party service providers that impact the cybersecurity or physical security of the applicant’s systems and services.

The FNPRM also seeks comment on whether to impose specific “cyber hygiene” requirements on authorization holders such as:

Changing default passwords on equipment and software prior to operation; Using multifactor authentication or other identity management, authentication, and access controls, which should meet or exceed the level of security afforded NIST’s Authentication Assurance Level 2; Promptly installing security-related software and firmware updates or patches after they are made available; Securing equipment, systems, and software behind a properly configured firewall or using comparable network segmentation to prevent lateral movement by threat actors through the network; Routinely backing up critical data, and storing the backup offline where feasible; Encrypting key network and customer data; Replacing end-of-life equipment within a reasonable timeframe; Wiping, clearing, or encrypting user information before disposing of old devices; Training employees to recognize common attack vectors and indicators of compromise; and Implementing a “zero-trust architecture” approach to network security, which seeks to minimize risks introduced by remote access and the use of cloud-based assets.

FNPRM – Wider Sharing of Submitted Information with Other Federal Agencies

The FNPRM proposes to expand the universe of federal agencies that routinely receive information from international section 214 authorization holders. Specifically, all authorization holders would have to concurrently file with Team Telecom any notification of a material change filed with the Commission, and authorization holders subject to mitigation agreements would have to concurrently file discontinuance notifications with Team Telecom as well.

Another FNPRM proposal would permit the FCC to share – without pre-notification to the applicants and authorization holders – information submitted pursuant to the new rules with Team Telecom and all relevant federal agencies. Such information would be subject to the confidentiality protections contained in FCC regulations and 44 U.S.C. § 3510, and in the case of Team Telecom, Section 8 of EO 13913.

Conclusion

The Commission’s Order and FNPRM dramatically expand the regime governing international section 214 authorizations and will have substantial impacts on existing authorization holders, investors, and transaction parties. Wiley’s Telecom, Media & Technology; National Security; and Cybersecurity practitioners have significant experience helping clients navigate international section 214-related and other national security issues. For more information about the issues discussed in this alert, please contact one of the authors.