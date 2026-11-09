ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of October 26, 2026
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The UK government has issued new guidance on Russia sanctions covering construction services, professional services, and trade sanctions relating to specified ships, while also extending a general licence for Lukoil Bulgaria operations. Additionally, the UK imposed sanctions on 15 Sudanese military commanders for suspected atrocities, and OFSI released an updated legal services general licence with new reporting requirements.
In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.
Russia Sanctions
- OTSI publishes guidance on certain professional services and trade sanctions: On 27 October 2026, OTSI published new guidance on the prohibition on providing construction services to persons connected with Russia, which has applied since 20 May 2026. OTSI further updated its guidance on professional and business services sanctions to reflect the construction services prohibition and to clarify the scope of business management, consultancy and public relations services. OTSI also published new guidance on trade sanctions relating to specified ships, including ships specified under the Russia Regulations. The guidance covers the prohibitions on UK persons providing brokering, chartering, crew, financial, operating and technical services to such ships, and on procuring services from them. (Gov.UK - Construction; Gov.UK – Connected Person; Gov.UK – Ships).
- House of Lords questions Government on shadow fleet tanker Leruo: On 26 October 2026, Baroness Goldie asked a Private Notice Question on the decision not to intercept the sanctioned shadow fleet vessel Leruo. In response, while the Government declined to comment on operational decisions, they said any interception would be subject to strict legal procedures and would comply with domestic and international law, and had challenged more than 700 suspected shadow fleet vessels since 2024. (Parliament).
- OFSI extends General Licence INT/2025/7895596: On 28 October 2026, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/7895596 under the Russia Regulations, which authorises the continuation of business operations with four Lukoil Bulgaria entities, to extend the term of the General Licence to 26 February 2027. (Publication Notice).
Sudan Sanctions
- UK sanctions 15 Sudanese military commanders: On 26 October 2026, the UK imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 15 senior commanders from the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces for suspected atrocities, including conflict-related sexual violence during the fall of El Fasher. (Gov.UK News).
General
- OFSI issues new Legal Services General Licence INT/2026/11112108: On 26 October 2026, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2026/11112108 under most UK autonomous sanctions regimes, including the Russia Regulations, replacing General Licence INT/2026/9512597, which expired on 28 October 2026. The General Licence permits UK law firms and counsel who have provided legal advice to a designated person to receive payment from that person without a specific licence, subject to its terms, clarifying the scope of permitted expenses and introduces monthly reporting requirements. The General Licence expires on 28 April 2027. FAQs 64, 71 and 75 were amended to reflect the updated General Licence. (General Licence; FAQs).
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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.