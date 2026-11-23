The Sanctions Update, compiled by attorneys from Steptoe’s award-winning International Regulatory Compliance team and the Stepwise: Risk Outlook editorial team, publishes every Monday. Guided by the knowledge of Steptoe’s industry-leading International Trade and Regulatory Compliance team, the Sanctions Update compiles and contextualizes weekly developments in international regulatory enforcement and compliance, as well as offers insights on geopolitical context, business impacts, and forthcoming risks.

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The Lede

US Launches Latest Round of Sanctions Targeting Scam Operations in Southeast Asia

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on November 19th sanctioned three individuals and two companies accused of operating and facilitating cyber scam networks in Southeast Asia. The designations form part of the Trump administration’s government-wide campaign, guided by Executive Order 14390, to dismantle industrial-scale scam compounds in Southeast Asia that cost Americans at least $18.2 billion in 2025 alone. Issued pursuant to Executive Order 13694, Thursday’s sanctions target individuals and entities linked to Cambodia’s Prince Group and Myanmar’s Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

Among those sanctioned is Zhao Hui, a Cambodian national accused of leasing a scam center owned by Prince Group and paying protection fees to its leader, Chen Zhi. Treasury also alleges Zhao owned a separate scam compound where he was directly involved in scam operations and lease management. His compound reportedly primarily targeted Americans and Europeans through virtual currency investment scams. Thursday’s designations build on OFAC’s initial sweeping crackdown in October 2025, coordinated with the UK, which designated Prince Group as a transnational criminal organization and sanctioned 146 associated targets over forced labor scam centers, cyberfraud, human trafficking and money laundering, among other reasons. Since then, Washington has launched several additional rounds of sanctions targeting Prince Group, its affiliates, and its extensive network of associated entities. Most recently, OFAC on November 5 sanctioned four individuals and 41 entities accused of managing Prince Group's network of offshore companies and underscored the administration’s effort to dismantle the organization’s broader business infrastructure. Thursday’s action also targeted two Cambodia-based companies chaired by Zhao, including construction company Bei Fang Bo Lin and management and consultancy firm ZHZ Investment.

Two senior DKBA leaders were also targeted: commander-in-chief General Saw Shwe Wah and Colonel Saw A One. The DKBA is an ethnic armed group operating in Myanmar’s Karen State along the Thai border. OFAC originally designated DKBA in November 2025 for supporting cyber scam compounds and facilitating abuses against human trafficking victims trapped inside them. Saw Shwe Wah assumed command of the DKBA in December 2025, succeeding General Saw Steel, who was also sanctioned in November 2025. Saw A One, meanwhile, reportedly oversees security in the Three Pagodas Pass area along the Thai-Myanmar border, a growing hub for telecom scam operations. Treasury alleges he owns a plantation where scam operations take place and has contracted directly for those operations.

Last Thursday’s sanctions are part of a broader push by the administration to combat foreign cybercrime, fraud and predatory schemes targeting Americans. Pursuant to Executive Order 14390, signed by President Trump in March 2026, federal agencies are directed to use diplomacy, law enforcement tools and private-sector cooperation to disrupt these scam networks. On Wednesday, the US and 12 partner nations in the Contact Group on Countering Criminal Online Scams and Scam Centers issued their first joint Statement of Principles, committing to closer coordination on enforcement operations, targeted sanctions, asset recovery, intelligence sharing and cooperation with private firms. Established by Washington in April, the Contact Group includes six Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, underscoring efforts from within the region to root out transnational cybercrime.

Additionally, last Wednesday the Homeland Security Task Force’s (HSTF) National Coordination Center (NCC), co-led by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, launched the Threat Disruption Center (TDC). TDC is a new unit connecting over 30 federal agencies and 440 state and local partners with private-sector companies designed to accelerate scam center investigations, map criminal networks, warn potential victims and disrupt the movement of stolen funds before they can be laundered overseas. Its primary private sector partner is blockchain analytics company TRM Labs, which provides the platform underpinning the initiative.

Thursday’s sanctions underscore Washington’s growing focus on targeting multiple layers of the scam economy, from the commercial infrastructure housing compounds to the armed-group networks protecting them to the front companies used to conceal operations and facilitate financial flows. Financial institutions and payment processors already face AML/CFT heightened scrutiny over scam-related transactions, pressures that the expanding crackdown is likely to reinforce. Technology and telecommunications companies, meanwhile, may also face greater regulatory and law enforcement pressure to identify and disrupt fraudulent accounts and platforms used by these networks as the administration escalates enforcement operations.

Regional enforcement, however, will remain a significant obstacle for the administration. Although Cambodia has stepped up raids on suspected compounds, introduced new anti-scam laws, and shown a greater willingness to extradite high-profile scam operators, international skepticism remains about the government’s willingness to investigate politically connected figures. Recently, Amnesty International revealed Cambodian private security companies tied directly to the government and business network have actually sustained the scam industry. Meanwhile, in Myanmar, the civil war and fragmented territorial control that allow scam operators to rely on armed groups for protection make sustained enforcement especially difficult. As international pressure increases on Cambodia and Myanmar, criminal networks may relocate across borders, exploiting gaps in regional law enforcement.

US Developments

US Sanctions Australian Biker Gang and Canadian ’Ndrangheta Network Over Alleged Cartel Ties

On November 19, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) designated two drug trafficking organizations, the Australia-based Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (“Comancheros”) and the Italy-based ’Ndrangheta mafia syndicate, under E.O. 14059, which targets the international proliferation of illicit drugs. Treasury alleges both groups support international drug trafficking and money laundering networks linked to US-designated cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, and Clan del Golfo. It alleges the Comancheros facilitated large-scale cocaine shipments from South America to the United States, Australia, and Europe. The ’Ndrangheta, which Treasury said controls a significant share of the European cocaine trade, was previously designated under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act in 2008.

OFAC also designated 14 individuals and four companies under the same order for their ties to the two groups. They include five alleged Comanchero leaders and associates, one of whom allegedly supplied encrypted communications platforms to Australian criminal groups, and six alleged members of the ’Ndrangheta’s Toronto-based faction, among them Luigi Vescio Sr., an alleged senior member. The four companies are three Ontario funeral homes and a limousine company that Vescio Sr. controls. The remaining three individuals are his wife and two children, who Treasury alleges own and operate the funeral homes on his behalf.

OFAC also issued Illicit Drugs General License (“GL”) 1, which authorizes transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to winding down dealings with the three funeral homes, the limousine company, and entities they own 50 percent or more. It does not cover the Vescio family or any other blocked person. It expires at 12:01 a.m. EST, December 18, 2026.

The action reflects the Trump Administration’s continued focus on narcotics trafficking in its sanctions designations. In its efforts to target cartels, Treasury said it has taken nearly 40 actions against more than 500 individuals and entities in coordination with the Homeland Security Task Force since the beginning of 2025.

OFAC Clarifies Cuba Sectoral Sanctions and Authorized Port Activities

On November 20, OFAC issued two Frequently Asked Questions (“FAQs”) clarifying the scope of its November 5 determination under E.O. 14404, which targets those responsible for repression in Cuba. The determination, which we covered in our November 9 update, authorized sanctions on foreign persons operating in Cuba’s manufacturing, technology, electronics, and marine sectors.

Notably, FAQ 1278 confirms that U.S. persons may continue activities authorized under OFAC’s Cuba regulations, including payments to and dealings with Cuban ports, such as Mariel Port. The FAQ adds that the US government does not intend to target non-U.S. persons under E.O. 14404 for marine-sector activity, including at Mariel Port, related to providing Cuba with agricultural commodities (including food), medicine, medical devices, or replacement parts, components, and software updates for medical devices.

US Sanctions Alleged Iranian Oil Sellers and Regime Facilitators

On November 20, OFAC sanctioned four individuals allegedly involved in facilitating Iranian oil sales and supporting regime-linked entities as part of Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury’s campaign against Iran’s remaining revenue sources. Treasury alleges that a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (“IRGC”) intelligence officer entrusted personal contacts with collecting Iranian oil revenue held abroad. It alleges that another individual was involved in buying aircraft parts for Iranian airline Mahan Air and procuring weapons for Iran’s military under the auspices of agricultural companies. Treasury said Iran has loaded no oil onto vessels since the campaign was announced in August.

US Sanctions Lebanese Charity and Gold Traders Over Alleged Hizballah Funding

On November 18, OFAC designated the Wa Ta’awanu Association and its founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, under E.O. 13224. According to Treasury, Wa Ta’awanu is a Lebanon-based charity that provides emergency relief services for southern Lebanon while also channeling outside donor funds toward Hizballah’s terrorist activities. OFAC also designated brothers Hassan and Ibrahim Khechen and two companies Hassan controls. Treasury alleges they form part of a gold and cash smuggling network that moved funds from the IRGC’s Qods Force to Lebanon on behalf of Hizballah. Treasury said the action targets Hizballah’s illicit financing networks as the group resists international calls to disarm.

UK Developments

UK Imposes Sanctions Relating to the Expansion of Illegal Settlements in the West Bank and Blocking of Aid to Gaza

The UK Government has designated nine entities under the UK’s Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law sanctions regime. According to a UK Government press release, these measures target eight construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion and are intended to disrupt their flows of finance and ability to support further construction in the West Bank. They also target TZAV 9, an Israeli activist group with the stated mission of blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip. The newly designated entities are now subject to asset freeze and director disqualification sanctions.

The measures represent the first sanctions package imposed since the UK reset its approach to Israeli action in the West Bank in September 2026 and the subsequent expansion of the Global Human Rights sanctions regime to cover international humanitarian law. They are timed to anticipate the final deadlines for the E1 tender, a project which threatens the viability of lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians and underscore the UK Government’s commitment to tackling threats to the two-state solution and responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

EU Developments

European Commission Establishes EU Sanctions Office and Appoints New EU Sanctions Envoy

On November 18, the European Commission announced the creation of an EU Sanctions Office within its Secretariat-General. The new EU Sanctions Office will be under the political responsibility of Maria Luís Albuquerque, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union.

The EU Sanctions Office will consolidate sanctions expertise across Commission departments, covering policy design, implementation, enforcement, anti-circumvention, and engagement with third countries. Its remit will extend across all EU sanctions regimes, including those concerning Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and hybrid and organized crime. According to the Commission, the EU Sanctions Office will seek to strengthen coordination with Member States and third countries and support Member States through faster compliance guidance, data sharing, and economic and technical analysis to promote harmonized sanctions implementation and enforcement. The organizational changes will take effect on January 16, 2027.

The Commission also appointed Lars Danielsson as International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions. Danielsson, who previously served as Sweden’s Permanent Representative to the EU, will succeed David O’Sullivan on February 6, 2027. The EU Sanctions Office will support the Sanctions Envoy’s engagement with third countries to prevent sanctions circumvention, including through alternative trade routes, financial channels, and procurement networks.

EU Council Lists Four Haitian Entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime

The EU Council recently designated four Haitian entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime for their involvement in serious human rights violations and abuses. The new listings target the criminal armed groups 5 Segond, 400 Mawozo, Gran Ravine, and Krazé Baryè, all operating in Haiti. According to the Council, the designated entities were responsible for killings, rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, kidnappings, and attacks against civilians. The listing grounds also describe serious abuses against children, including sexual violence by 5 Segond, recruitment and exploitation by 400 Mawozo and Krazé Baryè, and killing and maiming by Krazé Baryè.

The new listings bring the total number of designations under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions regime to 152 individuals and 49 entities. Designated individuals and entities are subject to asset freezes and a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available. Designated individuals are also subject to an EU travel ban.

2026 Update of the EU Dual-Use Export Control List Enters into Force

On November 19, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2288, updating the EU’s common list of dual-use items subject to export controls, was published in the Official Journal of the EU. The amendments to Annex I to Regulation (EU) 2021/821 entered into force the following day, on November 20.

The update reflects decisions and commitments by EU Member States taken within the framework of multilateral export control regimes and arrangements, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Australia Group, and the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Specifically, the updated EU control list introduces new controls on dual-use items, including additive manufacturing equipment for energetic materials, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), and semiconductor manufacturing and testing equipment, while expanding existing controls on advanced computing integrated circuits (ICs) and electronic assemblies.

Asia-Pacific Developments

Russia Courts Asia-Pacific Partners as Sanctions Drive Trade Towards China

On November 18, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, calling for closer economic ties with Asia-Pacific partners and claiming Russia was overcoming sanctions over its war in Ukraine “with dignity.” Sanctions and declining trade with Europe have “pushed Moscow to redirect commerce, finance and technology links eastwards,” increasing its reliance on China. According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade with China rose almost 33% to USD 242.5 billion in the first ten months of 2026, exceeding the total for 2025, with energy driving much of the trade. Despite Putin’s optimism, news reported that Russia’s economic growth was slowing and its logistics and refining sectors were experiencing disruptions.

Australia Expands Targeted Sanctions on Israeli Settler Activities in the West Bank

On November 18, 2026, Australia imposed sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organizations involved in illegal settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including Nachala leader Daniella Weiss and construction businessman Eliav Libi. The measures prohibit Australians and Australian businesses from trading with or supporting the designated parties. The action follows Britain’s sanctions against eight Israeli construction companies involved in settlement projects. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said settlement expansion and recent violence associated with the E1 project undermined prospects for a two-state solution.

China Renews UN Sanctions Push Against Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade

On November 19, China’s Ambassador Sun Lei renewed Beijing’s call for the UN Security Council’s 1267 Committee to add the Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade to its sanctions list. Speaking at a joint briefing of the Council’s counterterrorism and related committees, Sun urged members to set aside political considerations and reach consensus promptly. He emphasized that listing, delisting, and exemption decisions should rest on substantiated facts and broad consensus to preserve the sanctions regime’s authority and effectiveness. China also called for continued threat assessments and assistance to help UN member states understand and strictly implement relevant sanctions measures. The statement signals Beijing’s continued push for multilateral counterterrorism sanctions relevant to the Asia-Pacific region; it does not announce a new designation. Businesses should monitor any subsequent UN listing decisions and their implementation under applicable domestic sanctions regimes.

Russia Criticizes EU Pressure on Serbia to Align with Russia Sanctions

On November 20, 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the EU of “using Serbia’s membership ambitions” to pressure Belgrade into adopting sanctions against Russia. Serbia has declined to join Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maintaining “close political and economic ties with Moscow, particularly in energy.” The European Commission’s November 4 enlargement report found no progress in Serbia’s alignment with EU foreign and security policy, with its alignment rate falling to 63% from 67% in 2025. While criticizing Serbia’s refusal to adopt sanctions against Russia and Belarus, the Commission acknowledged its “cooperation in preventing sanctions circumvention and its humanitarian, financial and energy assistance to Ukraine.” The dispute comes as Serbia awaits a new government following parliamentary elections, creating uncertainty over its future sanctions policy and EU accession trajectory.