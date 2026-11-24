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In the Public Interest is excited to present the fourth annual In That Case miniseries, which examines notable decisions recently issued by the United States Supreme Court. The Court’s 2026 term included one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in recent years: Trump v. Barbara, a case addressing whether children born in the United States are entitled to citizenship regardless of their parents’ immigration status. In the premiere episode, Partner and Vice Chair of the firm’s Appellate and Supreme Court Litigation Practice Daniel Volchok speaks with Brian Boynton, chair of WilmerHale’s Regulatory and Government Affairs Department, about the Court’s ruling and its implications for constitutional law and immigration policy.

Together, they examine the Court’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the significance of the landmark Wong Kim Ark precedent and the unusual procedural path that brought the case to the Court. They also discuss the extensive separate opinions, the role of the Department of Justice in defending executive actions and what the decision reveals about the broader direction of the Supreme Court’s 2025 term.