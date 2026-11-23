Highlights

With Democrats gaining majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, a path to investigative action of the Trump Administration, companies, other organizations and individuals by the 120th Congress is taking shape.

When it convenes on January 3, 2027, the 120th Congress will have the power to compel document productions and testimony in pursuit of inquiries, presenting significant reputational, legal and financial consequences well before any future legislative risks.

This Holland & Knight alert examines potential investigative areas of focus and their corresponding industries and sectors.

Voters delivered Democrats decisive control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, giving years of oversight interest a path to investigative action. When the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, the incoming majority will have the power to compel document productions and testimony in pursuit of inquiries into the Trump Administration, companies, other organizations and individuals. Those drawn into these inquiries can face significant reputational, legal and financial consequences well before any future legislative risks.

For private companies, Democratic control of the U.S. Congress will have several immediate and longer-term implications:

Existing Inquiries Will Gain Force. Companies should expect renewed or expanded document and testimony requests, backed by the incoming majority's authority to hold hearings and issue subpoenas.

Companies should expect renewed or expanded document and testimony requests, backed by the incoming majority's authority to hold hearings and issue subpoenas. Corporate Relationships with the Administration Will Face Increased Scrutiny. Government contracts, waivers, regulatory approvals, loans and policy changes may become subjects of investigation, bringing companies' communications with administration officials and the benefits they received into focus.

Government contracts, waivers, regulatory approvals, loans and policy changes may become subjects of investigation, bringing companies' communications with administration officials and the benefits they received into focus. Companies May Become Sources of Evidence When Their Conduct Is Not the Focus. Where executive branch agencies resist or delay disclosure, investigators may turn to private parties for corresponding emails, messages, meeting notes and other records concerning government decisions.

Likely Investigative Priorities and Committees to Watch

Long before the midterm elections, Democratic members and oversight staff laid the groundwork for a return to the majority. The election now gives that work a path to compulsory process and other committee action. Affordability and scrutiny of the relationship between private interests and government decisions will drive much of the agenda, while leadership choices will help determine which inquiries move first and how aggressively they proceed.

Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) at the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) at the House Committee on the Judiciary and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) at the House Committee on Energy and Commerce are positioned to advance inquiries they have helped develop from the minority. Other gavels remain contested. At the House Committee on Financial Services, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) faces challenges from Reps. Bill Foster (D-Ill.) and Sean Casten (D-Ill.), with implications for the committee's approach to financial regulation, digital assets, housing and consumer protection.

Senate leadership choices are also interconnected. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is positioned to succeed retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, while Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is positioned to lead its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. An anticipated move by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary following the retirement of Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) could open the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works gavel to Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) or Ed Markey (D-Mass.), depending on other leadership selections.

At the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is positioned to chair, although Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has also been discussed as a contender; his prior chairmanship does not automatically restore his seniority under Democratic Conference rules. These selections remain subject to party processes and organizational decisions and will help determine which inquiries receive sustained attention.

Not all oversight efforts will be exclusively partisan. China, healthcare and consumer prices, energy costs, artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers are likely to attract bipartisan interest and potential cooperation. The following chart maps the principal areas of anticipated scrutiny and committees positioned to pursue them.

Investigative Priority Potential Areas of Scrutiny Committees to Watch Administration relationships and government decisions Corporate contributions to administration-backed projects; government contracts, regulatory approvals and enforcement decisions; pardons and pay to play; and potential conflicts involving officials, their families and private business interests House: Oversight and Government Reform; Judiciary Senate: Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, including its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI); Judiciary; Banking Federal contracting and national security Immigration enforcement and detention contracts; defense procurement and government equity deals, including Golden Dome and critical supply chains; the Iran conflict and Latin America/Caribbean strikes; and private-party involvement in access to government systems and information House: Oversight and Government Reform; Homeland Security; Armed Services Senate: Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs/PSI; Armed Services Trade and energy policy Tariffs, exemptions and refunds; industry communications concerning Venezuelan oil, Middle East exports and Russian sanctions; and government decisions affecting energy costs, oil markets, investment and market access; oil and gas leases; mineral extraction; and grid modernization House: Ways and Means; Foreign Affairs; Natural Resources; Armed Services; Energy and Commerce Senate: Finance; Banking; Energy and Natural Resources; Armed Services; and Environment and Public Works AI, data centers and consumer data Data center electricity demand and the allocation of infrastructure costs; tax incentives; government use of AI and surveillance technology; and technology providers' and data brokers' handling of personal information House: Energy and Commerce; Oversight and Government Reform; and Judiciary Senate: Commerce; Finance; Energy and Natural Resources; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs/PSI; Judiciary; and Small Business Consumer pricing and market competition Use of personal data to tailor prices in online retail, travel and hotel bookings; algorithmic pricing in rental housing, groceries and other consumer-facing sectors; potential coordination among competitors; and merger approvals and settlements House: Energy and Commerce; Judiciary; Agriculture; Transportation and Infrastructure Senate: Commerce; Judiciary; Banking; and Agriculture Financial services and private equity Consumer and investor protections; financial regulators' independence and enforcement decisions; cryptocurrency and digital assets; housing affordability; and the effects of private equity ownership on costs, quality and access across sectors House: Agriculture; Financial Services; Energy and Commerce Senate: Agriculture; Banking; Finance; Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP); Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs/PSI Healthcare, public health and safety, and environmental policy Insurance and prescription drug costs; healthcare consolidation; food and product safety; implementation of the Make America Healthy Again agenda; and industry influence on environmental and public health and safety policy changes House: Energy and Commerce; Ways and Means; Natural Resources; Transportation & Infrastructure Senate: HELP; Finance; Environment and Public Works; Commerce Education and workforce U.S. Department of Education restructuring and administration of funding; student lending and higher education affordability; civil rights enforcement in education; workplace protections; and private retirement benefits House: Education and Workforce; and Judiciary Senate: HELP

The incoming majority could also create select committees or dedicated subcommittees to pursue particular priorities. Recent Congresses have used these bodies to investigate the coronavirus pandemic and competition with China. Affordability or AI could provide a focus for a similar effort in the 120th Congress, creating additional avenues for scrutiny of private companies.

Considerations for Organizations Facing or Preparing for Congressional Scrutiny

The change in control warrants a fresh assessment by organizations already responding to congressional inquiries and those anticipating future scrutiny. Prior correspondence and staff reports offer useful indicators of likely priorities. Organizations should review outstanding requests, commitments and submissions and assess applicable preservation obligations – including where they have received preservation letters – as well as prepare for expanding document demands or witness testimony.

Leaders of legal, government affairs, communications and relevant businesses should establish response objectives, identify relevant records and personnel, and confirm procedures for escalating inquiries. Counsel should help structure this work to preserve applicable privileges and work-product protections, recognizing that congressional committees may challenge those protections.

Response decisions should account for parallel litigation, enforcement matters, government contracts and pending approvals. Meeting a committee's information needs while protecting sensitive information requires procedural and political judgment alongside litigation, regulatory and communications experience. Organizations should revisit their strategies as committee priorities become clearer and inquiries develop.