Congressional Oversight Following The Midterm Elections: A Spotlight On Committees

The 2026 midterm elections saw a massive upheaval in the composition of Congress. Exceeding historical trends and expectations, of the called races, Democrats gained at least 40 seats in the House of Representatives, setting up a majority of at least 250 seats, and at least seven seats in the Senate, setting up a majority of at least 54 seats. With this blue wave will come a torrent of Democrat-led congressional investigations, as leaders in both the House and Senate have telegraphed interest in an aggressive oversight agenda. Moreover, because political party composition on House committees is typically proportional, the disproportionate number of Democrats to Republicans in the House overall will likely be mirrored on committees with oversight jurisdiction. It is thus possible that Democratic members will vastly outnumber Republican members on key oversight committees, making hearings particularly difficult for adverse witnesses.

Composition of committees with oversight jurisdiction will dictate a great deal with respect to investigative priorities, staffing, and level of investigative intensity. Many decisions regarding committee composition and leadership will be made informally during the next 10 weeks, with returning and incoming lawmakers considering leadership, committee assignments, appointment of new members to fill vacancies, and waivers of committee leadership term limits. This process will also entail political and policy-based decisions regarding the empaneling of “select committees” to focus on specific policy or investigative priorities of the incoming Democrats, such as the “affordability, accountability, and anticorruption” agenda Democrats have signaled as top of mind. These decisions will be formally reflected in leadership elections and a rules package that will be adopted once the 120th Congress formally convenes in January. Following committee authorizations via the rules package, each standing House committee will then submit to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR) reports on individualized oversight plans during the 120th Congress. These plans will lay out which investigative priorities will be pursued by the various committees under Democratic control.

For clients facing potential congressional investigations during the 120th Congress, it not only matters what the Democratic priorities are, but also who will be leading the charge in carrying them out. Committee composition and leadership can thus significantly impact oversight risk. While many factors may impact the composition of committees after a change in party control, typically a committee’s minority members during a minority cycle will get to serve on that committee in the majority once the gavel changes. Below, we discuss potential leadership changes and vacancies on key congressional committees with oversight jurisdiction, and we catalog for each committee the existing minority members, which will inform composition of these committees that will color Democrat-led oversight during the 120th Congress.

For further information on all House and Senate election results, please see the firm's comprehensive 2026 midterm elections guide.

House of Representatives

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

HOGR represents one of the most important investigative bodies within Congress, which has signaled an aggressive oversight agenda for the 120th Congress. This is in part due to its broad oversight jurisdiction, coupled with the aggressive subpoena authority typically delegated to the Chair, permitting the Chair of the Committee to escalate voluntary letters to compulsive process within their discretion, limited only by a consultation requirement with the Ranking Member that imposes little meaningful limitation. While it remains to be seen whether the 120th Congress will carry over the same Committee rules as were adopted during the 119th Congress, it is not likely that the Committee would opt to unilaterally limit its own authorities in this manner.

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), Ranking Member of HOGR during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair of the Committee during the 120th Congress. Under Representative Garcia’s leadership, HOGR will likely prioritize investigations into alleged corruption and the causes of affordability challenges. Part and parcel of this agenda is investigations into what Representative Garcia calls “corporate corruption,” or corporate practices perceived as harming consumers, workers, and average Americans. Corporate practices likely to be under the microscope include surveillance pricing, inappropriate use of personal data by companies, anticompetitive structures or merger proposals, private equity management of certain economic sectors, and more. Representative Garcia has said his staff has been preparing for months and that the Committee would move quickly once in the majority, using its subpoena and contempt powers as needed.

There are three Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee, due to retirement or stepping down in favor of other races.

The remaining current Democratic members of the Committee are Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Shontel Brown (D-OH), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Greg Casar (D-TX), Emily Randall (D-WA), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Dave Min (D-CA), James Walkinshaw (D-VA), Christian Menefee (D-TX), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Given the prominence of HOGR, it is likely many of these minority members will seek to serve in the majority once the gavel changes hands.

On the Republican side, there is currently a leadership vacancy, with Representative James Comer (R-KY) stepping down having reached his term limitation in Committee leadership. Some speculate that Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) will seek the post, having previously served as Ranking Member of the Committee during 2019–2020. Others who have indicated interest in the position include Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX), Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX), Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN), and Representative Brandon Gill (R-TX). Representative Gill would likely be well positioned for this role, having previously chaired HOGR’s Task Force on fraud.

There are five Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress due to losing reelection or retirement, creating vacancies for the minority side of the Committee in the 120th Congress.

House Committee on the Judiciary

The House Committee on the Judiciary (the Judiciary Committee) represents another prominent investigative body that has signaled an active oversight agenda in a wide variety of subjects through an anticorruption and affordability framework, such as crypto companies, antitrust issues and corporate transparency, and private sector interactions with the Trump Administration across industries. Like HOGR, the Judiciary Committee has delegated subpoena authority to the Chair, who has discretion to issue subpoenas limited only by a consultation requirement with the Ranking Member.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is expected to remain its top Democrat in the 120th Congress. It is likely that under Representative Raskin’s leadership, the Judiciary Committee will investigate alleged corruption by the President’s family and the presidential administration, including the family’s business dealings with foreign governments and the handling of the Epstein files. Notably, Representative Raskin has said that the Judiciary Committee’s investigative capacity will expand significantly in the majority and that Democrats will use every tool available, including litigation, to obtain the evidence they seek. Representative Raskin has also signaled interest in investigating nongovernment targets through a similar anticorruption framework, such as law firms that engaged in settlement deals with the Trump Administration.

On the Democratic side, there will be five vacancies from retirement or decisions to step down.

The remaining current Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee are Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Lou Correa (D-CA), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Lucy McBath (D-GA), Deborah Ross (D-NC), Becca Balint (D-VT), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), and Summer Lee (D-PA). Like membership of HOGR, membership of the Judiciary Committee is generally sought after, making it likely that many of the current minority members will seek to serve in the Committee’s majority come January.

On the Republican side, current Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) may not seek the role of Ranking Member of the Judiciary as he is term-limited. It is unclear who will take the Ranking Member role on the Judiciary Committee, though Representative Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) and Representative Laurel Lee (R-FL) have indicated interest in this position.

There are 12 Republican members of the Judiciary Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress due to losing reelection or retirement.

House Committee on Natural Resources

The House Committee on Natural Resources (HCNR) has signaled oversight interest in a myriad of issues within its jurisdiction, ranging from public-private partnerships in the natural resources and critical minerals sector, to issues related to the oil and gas sector, to activities occurring on federal properties, such as the construction of the new White House ballroom. Under the rules of the 119th Congress, subpoenas may be issued either by the Chair or by a majority of the Members, and there is only notice requirement “to the extent practicable” to minority members.

Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA), Ranking Member of HCNR during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair during the 120th Congress. It is likely that under Representative Huffman’s leadership, the Committee will prioritize investigations into alleged corruption and self-dealing across the presidential administration—including private sector contributions to administration projects, the Administration’s relationships with oil, gas, and mining interests, the planning and fundraising for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, and contributions to the White House ballroom construction project. Like Ranking Members Garcia and Raskin, Ranking Member Huffman has indicated an intent to leverage subpoenas, sworn testimony, and public hearings in high-profile investigations, making the composition of HCNR another significant committee for private sector entities to pay attention to.

There are two Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee.

The remaining Democratic members of HCNR that will serve in the 120th Congress are Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO), Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Representative Val Hoyle (D-OR), Representative Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Representative Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Representative Adam Gray (D-CA), Representative Sarah Elfreth (D-MD), Representative Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Representative Darren Soto (D-FL), Representative Dave Min (D-CA), Representative Pablo José Hernández Rivera (D-PR), Representative Emily Randall (D-WA), Representative Luz Rivas (D-CA), and Representative Susie Lee (D-NV).

On the Republican side, there is currently a leadership vacancy in the Ranking Member position. Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR), the current Chair, has reached his term limitation in Committee leadership but could seek a waiver. If he does not, Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) will likely succeed him as the Committee’s top Republican.

There are 10 Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing reelection bids, retirements, or other decisions to step down, creating vacancies on the Committee.

House Committee on Financial Services

The House Committee on Financial Services (HCFS) has signaled investigative interest in a wide variety of issues within its jurisdiction over banking issues, securities and exchanges, insurance, monetary policy, and more. Key investigative priorities include consumer protection issues such as bank overdraft fees and surveillance pricing, the independence of prudential regulators, alleged politically motivated debanking, insurance of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, financial activities of President Trump and those in his orbit, and regulatory rollbacks.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), Ranking Member of HCFS during the 119th Congress and its top Democrat since 2013, is favored to become Chair during the 120th Congress. Representative Waters has faced challenges from Representative Sean Casten (D-IL) and Representative Bill Foster (D-IL), but is presently viewed as the most likely to succeed to Chair.

There are four Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee, due to retirement, death, losing a primary, or a decision not to seek reelection.

The remaining Democratic members of the Financial Services Committee are Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA), Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Representative Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Representative Jim Himes (D-CT), Representative Bill Foster (D-IL), Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA), Representative Vicente Gonzalez Jr. (D-TX), Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Representative Nikema Williams (D-GA), Representative Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Representative Janelle Bynum (D-OR), and Representative Sam Liccardo (D-CA).

On the Republican side, Representative French Hill (R-AR), the current Chair, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are 13 Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing an election, retirement, or decisions to step down in favor of other races.

House Committee on Foreign Affairs

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has jurisdiction over US foreign policies and US international activity generally, including foreign assistance, sanctions, export controls, and US participation in treaties and international organizations. The Committee has signaled investigative interest in a range of issues, including the issues related to the Trump Administration’s Venezuela oil deal, the Administration’s Russia diesel deal and waiver of Russia sanctions, the dismantling of USAID, the loosening of export controls on the United Arab Emirates and potential financial conflicts of interest surrounding that decision, issues concerning Starlink, the lifting of sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, and the Iran war and related war powers questions.

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Ranking Member of the Committee during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair during the 120th Congress, a role he previously held from 2021 to 2022.

There are two Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee, due to death or losing a primary.

Remaining Democratic members of the Foreign Affairs Committee are Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA), Representative William Keating (D-MA), Representative Ami Bera (D-CA), Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Representative Dina Titus (D-NV), Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA), Representative Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Representative Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Representative Jim Costa (D-CA), Representative Gabe Amo (D-RI), Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Representative George Latimer (D-NY), Representative Johnny Olszewski (D-MD), Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE), Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL), Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI), and Representative Wesley Bell (D-MO).

On the Republican side, Representative Brian Mast (R-FL), the current Chair, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are 13 Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing an election, retirement, or decisions to step down in favor of other races.

House Committee on Energy and Commerce

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce has jurisdiction over a wide variety of topics including energy, the environment, public health and insurance, and telecommunications and technology. Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda focusing on allegations of corruption and challenges to affordability. Priority topics within this agenda include the Trump Administration’s energy deals, surveillance pricing, mergers and regulatory approvals, media consolidation, data centers and AI, data privacy, and healthcare issues.

Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Committee during the 119th Congress and its top Democrat since 2015, is expected to become Chair during the 120th Congress.

There are four Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress due to retirement or stepping down in favor of other races, creating vacancies on the Committee.

The remaining Democratic members of the Committee who will serve during the 120th Congress are Representative Doris Matsui (D-CA), Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL), Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY), Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Representative Scott Peters (D-CA), Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA), Representative Darren Soto (D-FL), Representative Kim Schrier (D-WA), Representative Lori Trahan (D-MA), Representative Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Representative Troy Carter (D-LA), Representative Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Representative Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Representative Greg Landsman (D-OH), and Representative Jennifer McClellan (D-VA). Given the wide-ranging jurisdiction of the Committee and its considerable influence on legislation, it is likely many of these members will seek to serve on the Committee during the 120th Congress.

On the Republican side, Representative Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the current Chair, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are eight Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing an election, retirement, or decisions to step down in favor of other races, creating vacancies on the Committee.

House Committee on Education and Workforce

The House Committee on Education and Workforce has jurisdiction over a wide variety of topics including higher education, workplace safety, wages and hours, employee benefits and pensions, and equal employment opportunity issues. Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda, including a focus on workers’ rights and improving working conditions, scrutinizing corporate management interactions with unions, private market investments in 401(k) plans, college affordability, and the National Labor Relations Board’s activities.

Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Committee since 2015 and Ranking Member during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair during the 120th Congress, but is being challenged for the chairmanship by Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT) and Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR).

There are two Democratic members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee.

Other Democratic members of the Committee currently are Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT), Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Representative Mark Takano (D-CA), Representative Alma Adams (D-NC), Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Representative Lucy McBath (D-GA), Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Representative Greg Casar (D-TX), Representative Summer Lee (D-PA), Representative John Mannion (D-NY), and Representative Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ).

On the Republican side, Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI), the current Chair, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are at least six Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from reelection losses, retirements, or decisions to step down in favor of other races.

House Committee on Agriculture

The House Committee on Agriculture (the Agriculture Committee) has jurisdiction over agriculture, nutrition programs such as SNAP, rural development, and commodity exchanges, among other things. As part of its jurisdiction over commodity exchanges, the Agriculture Committee is responsible for oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), making this committee a key venue for investigations of cryptocurrency, digital assets, and prediction market issues. Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an active oversight agenda, including a heavy focus on commodity exchange issues.

The top Democratic position on the Agriculture Committee is currently vacant. Representative Angie Craig (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Committee during the 119th Congress, stepped down to run for Senate and will not return to the House. Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH) and Representative Jim Costa (D-CA) are seeking to succeed her as Chair.

In addition to Representative Craig’s seat, there is one other vacancy on the Democratic side.

The remaining Democratic members of the Agriculture Committee that will serve in the 120th Congress are Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH), Representative Jim Costa (D-CA), Representative James McGovern (D-MA), Representative Alma Adams (D-NC), Representative Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS), Representative Andrea Salinas (D-OR), Representative Donald Davis (D-NC), Representative Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Representative Eric Sorensen (D-IL), Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Representative Adam Gray (D-CA), Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI), Representative Shomari Figures (D-AL), Representative Eugene Vindman (D-VA), Representative Josh Riley (D-NY), Representative John Mannion (D-NY), Representative April McClain Delaney (D-MD), Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME), and Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA).

On the Republican side, Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), the current Chair, has reached his term limitation in Committee leadership but is seeking a waiver. If he is not granted a waiver, Representative Austin Scott (R-GA) is next in line to become the Committee’s top Republican.

There are 11 Republican members of the Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing primaries, retirements, or other decisions to step down in favor of other races.

House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party

The Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) (the Select Committee) has traditionally pursued bipartisan investigations. Democrats on the Select Committee have signaled interest in a wide range of issues, including export controls on advanced AI chips and the risks posed by frontier AI, US critical minerals supply chains, China-linked illicit finance, including through cryptocurrency brokers, the China ties of US financial firms and brokerages, and CCP influence in American institutions and infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and universities.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Select Committee during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair if the Select Committee is reauthorized during the 120th Congress. Because the Select Committee is not a standing committee, it must be reauthorized by the 120th Congress. However, given broad bipartisan support for the Committee and the issues it investigates, it is very likely the Select Committee will be reauthorized, though it may see its jurisdiction augmented to include other strategic competition or foreign influence investigative priorities for Democrats aside from China.

There are three Democratic members of the Select Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee.

The remaining Democratic members of the Select Committee that will serve in the 120th Congress are Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH), Representative André Carson (D-IN), Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL), Representative Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Representative Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY), and Representative Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

On the Republican side, Representative John Moolenaar (R-MI), the current Chair, is expected to become the Select Committee’s Ranking Member if it is reauthorized, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are seven Republican members of the Select Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, either from losing an election, retirement, or decisions to step down in favor of other races.

Senate

Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs (Senate Banking Committee) has wide-ranging jurisdiction over banks and financial institutions, deposit insurance, monetary policy and the Federal Reserve, securities and insurance markets, digital assets, export controls, housing, and urban development. Key Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda focused on affordability issues and alleged corruption, including: the Trump family’s crypto ventures; approvals of trust charters for crypto firms broadly; bank capital proposals and bank mergers; private credit and banking ties to nonbank financial institutions; export controls on advanced AI chips to China; and housing costs.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair of the Committee during the 120th Congress. As Ranking Member, Senator Warren has asserted that “Big Tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should prepare to answer tough questions and face meaningful consequences if they have broken the law.” With an extensive track record engaging in comprehensive and aggressive oversight, the Senate Banking Committee will likely be a key player in the oversight space during the 120th Congress with respect to investigations of the private sector.

There is one Democratic member of the Senate Banking Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating a vacancy on the Committee.

The remaining Democratic members of the Senate Banking Committee currently are Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ), Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD). It is likely that many of these Senators will seek to serve on the Committee again in the 120th Congress.

On the Republican side, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), the current Chairman, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member.

There are two Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee.

Senate Committee on Finance

The Senate Committee on Finance (Senate Finance Committee) has broad jurisdiction over all issues related to tax, finance, and tariffs, among other issues. Key Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda focused on affordability and accountability, including offshore tax shelters, tax loopholes, Trump Administration tariffs and exemptions, healthcare costs and the practices of health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, and for-profit Medicaid contractors, private equity’s effect on healthcare and housing costs, and the use of tax credits to subsidize AI infrastructure, among other topics.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair of the Committee during the 120th Congress.

There is one Democratic member of the Senate Finance Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress due to retirement, creating a vacancy.

The remaining Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee that will serve in the 120th Congress are Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Senator Peter Welch (D-VT).

On the Republican side, Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID), the current Chairman, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are six Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress, due to retirement, losing a primary, or losing reelection.

Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (Senate HELP) has wide-ranging jurisdiction over its namesake topics. Key Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda focused on affordability and corporate accountability, including prescription drug prices, health insurance costs, labor rights and corporate management issues, and the effects of AI and automation on workers and the workforce, among other things.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ranking Member of Senate HELP during the 119th Congress, is expected to become Chair of the Committee during the 120th Congress. Senator Sanders has a national profile particularly in light of his campaign surrogacy in multiple elections that saw congressional seats won by Democrats, and has historically pursued congressional oversight through a framework of affordability and corporate corruption. Given the adoption of his platform by the broader Democratic party, it is likely Senator Sanders will continue to hone in on these issues with increased intensity during the 120th Congress.

No Democratic members of Senate HELP are retiring or lost reelection, so there are no Democratic vacancies on the Committee from departures.

The remaining Democratic members of Senate HELP are Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ), Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD).

On the Republican side, there is currently a leadership vacancy in the Ranking Member position. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the current Chairman, lost his primary and will not return. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is next in line to become the Committee’s top Republican if he decides to vacate his role as the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, though it is unclear whether he will do so. Otherwise, potential Republican successors are unclear.

In addition to Senator Cassidy, there are five other current Republican members of Senate HELP that will not serve in the 120th Congress, due to losing reelection, a decision to step down in favor of another race, or an appointment that did not carry a full term.

Senate Committee on the Judiciary

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary (the Senate Judiciary Committee) has wide-ranging jurisdiction over the Department of Justice, antitrust and competition policy, intellectual property, and civil rights and civil liberties. While these topics typically make the Senate Judiciary Committee most amenable to interbranch oversight, its jurisdiction over antitrust and competition, data privacy, and tech companies make it another committee worth watching for the private sector.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the 119th Congress, is retiring. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) will likely replace him as the Committee’s top Democrat, and as Chair during the 120th Congress. Senator Whitehouse has publicly stated that he and Representative Raskin are already meeting monthly to coordinate their oversight plans for the 120th Congress.

In addition to Senator Durbin, there is one other Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will not serve on the Committee in the 120th Congress, creating a vacancy on the Committee.

The remaining Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA).

On the Republican side, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the current Chairman, is term-limited and is expected to step down as the Committee’s top Republican. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) will likely become the Committee’s Ranking Member, and would vacate his position as the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to do so. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who had been set to take the position, died in July 2026.

There are four vacancies left by Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will not serve in the 120th Congress.

Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) is the chief investigative subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, with broad jurisdiction to investigate issues pertinent to the public and private sectors. The Subcommittee has long exercised its authority independently of the full Committee, selecting its own staff, issuing its own subpoenas, and setting its own investigative agenda. Key Democrats on the Subcommittee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda, including Elon Musk’s companies and conflicts of interest issues, donors to the White House ballroom project, cryptocurrency companies, banking and financial regulatory failures, and more.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member of PSI during the 119th Congress, is expected to remain the top Democrat on PSI and become Chair during the 120th Congress. It is likely that Senator Blumenthal will continue the oversight efforts he has pursued as Ranking Member.

There are no Democratic vacancies on the Subcommittee from reelection losses or other departures. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), the Ranking Member of the full Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and an ex officio member of PSI, is retiring at the end of the 119th Congress, however. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) is expected to assume his role as the full Committee’s top Democrat.

The remaining Democratic members of PSI who will also serve in the 120th Congress are Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), and Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ).

On the Republican side, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), the current Chairman of PSI, is likely to remain the Subcommittee’s top Republican and become its Ranking Member during the 120th Congress.

There are no Republican members retiring, stepping down in favor of other races, or who lost reelection. However, because Republicans will be in the minority during the 120th Congress, the number of Republican seats on PSI may shrink, and it remains to be seen which Republican Senators will retain seats on the Subcommittee.

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works

The Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works (Senate EPW) has wide-ranging jurisdiction over air and water pollution, toxic substances, environmental policy, fisheries and wildlife, nuclear energy, and infrastructure projects, among other topics. Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an aggressive oversight agenda focused on a wide range of issues related to the environment, lobbying, and data centers.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of Senate EPW during the 119th Congress, is expected to step down from that role to become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who won reelection, will likely replace him as the top Democrat on Senate EPW during the 120th Congress.

No Democratic members of Senate EPW are retiring or lost reelection, so there are no Democratic vacancies on the Committee from departures.

Democratic members of Senate EPW that will serve in the 120th Congress are Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Edward Markey (D-MA), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD).

On the Republican side, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the current Chairman who won Senate reelection, is expected to become the Committee’s Ranking Member, so there is no leadership vacancy.

There are at least three Republican members of Senate EPW that will not serve in the 120th Congress, creating vacancies on the Committee, due to retirement or losing reelection.

Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry (Senate Agriculture Committee) has jurisdiction over agriculture, farm credit and crop insurance, rural development, and, through its jurisdiction over commodities, oversees the CFTC, making it a key venue for oversight of crypto, digital asset, and prediction market issues. Key Democrats on the Committee have signaled interest in an active oversight agenda, including scrutiny of prediction markets, digital asset market structures, and the effects of tariffs on farmers and ranchers.