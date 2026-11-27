Speed read

Directive (EU) 2026/804, enacted as part of the EU CMDI package, introduces a new Article 8b into the DGSD requiring Member States to extend DGS coverage to client funds deposited by investment firms and financial institutions within the meaning of CRR (such as payment institutions (PIs) and electronic money institutions (EMIs)) with credit institutions in segregated accounts, therefore replacing the current patchwork of pergent national approaches within the EU with a harmonized, mandatory regime.

Coverage is subject to three cumulative conditions:

the underlying clients must themselves be eligible for DGS protection the funds must be held in segregated accounts in compliance with relevant EU safeguarding rules the clients must be identified or identifiable before the payout trigger event.

While the new regime will certainly provide clients of investment firms, PIs, and EMIs with safer conditions for so-called “client money”, it will come with a cost for credit institutions holding those deposits as it will lead to an increase of both their MREL targets and their annual contributions to the DGS.

There are also question marks around the impact of the detailed requirements in the EBA’s consultation paper on the draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) under Article 8b(4), (which closed for responses on October 26) some of which may have significant implications for credit institutions and their account-holding clients.

This new regime has to be transposed into the national legislation of EU Member States and become applicable by May 11, 2028.

Detailed analysis

Enacted as part of the EU Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance (CMDI) package, the recent Directive (EU) 2026/804 amending the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (Directive 2014/49/EU – the DGSD) introduces a new Article 8b on the coverage of client funds deposits. This new regime requires Member States to ensure that funds deposited by financial institutions with credit institutions on behalf of their clients are covered by deposit guarantee schemes (DGS).

This client alert outlines the key features of this new regime and its practical implications for financial institutions and their banking partners.

Under the current version of the DGSD, deposits by investment firms and financial institutions within the meaning of Article 4(1)(26) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR), including, among others, PIs and EMIs, are expressly excluded from DGS coverage. However, sectoral rules under Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II), Directive (EU) 2015/2366 (PSD2) and Directive 2009/110/EC (EMD) require investment firms, PI and EMI (together the FI) to safeguard client funds, typically by placing them in segregated accounts with a credit institution. While safeguarding protects clients against the FI’s own insolvency risk, it does not protect the same clients against a failure of the relevant depository credit institution. Until now, whether these client funds were covered by a DGS depended on pergent national transpositions. The pre-CMDI approaches across the EU range from full coverage to no coverage, as shown in the table below:

Current DGS coverage of client funds in selected EU jurisdictions

Jurisdiction Current DGS coverage Luxembourg Clients’ money that an investment firm deposits at a credit institution is protected pursuant to the Luxembourg act of 18 December 2015 on the failure of credit institutions and certain investment firms (as further specified in Circular CSSF-CPDI 16/02 and Circular CSSF-CPDI 16/03). Belgium The DGSD implementing legislation protects deposits held by “a person acting in its own name but for the account of a third party” where that third party could otherwise invoke the deposit protection scheme. Protection is conditional on the third party being known or identifiable before the date of the event triggering the intervention of the Belgian guarantee fund. There is also a specific provision dealing with a client money account opened by stockbroking firms for the benefit of their clients. Despite these existing provisions, it is likely the Belgian implementing law will be further clarified and strengthened to address the specific provisions of Directive (EU) 2026/804. France The existing framework is already broadly compliant with the CMDI package requirement. Indeed, deposits made by credit institutions, investment firms, sociétés de financement, PIs and EMIs on behalf of clients do not fall within the exclusion from deposit guarantee coverage of deposits made by those institutions in their own name and for own account. Under Article 5 of the ministerial order of October 27, 2015, implementing Article L. 312-4-1 of the French monetary and financial code, sums held in an account whose nominal holder is not the beneficial owner are covered and compensated separately, provided the beneficial owner, inpidually eligible for the deposit protection scheme, has been, or could have been, identified by the credit institution before the unavailability of the deposits is established. This expressly covers segregated client money accounts opened by such institutions exclusively to hold funds belonging to their own clients. Germany In Germany, the DGSD is mainly implemented by the German Deposit Guarantee Act (Einlagensicherungsgesetz—EinSiG). Section 7(4a) EinSiG provides that, if the account holder is acting on behalf of a third party, the sum covered (Deckungssumme) pursuant to Section 8 EinSiG shall be determined on the basis of the third party, provided that the account is clearly identified in its name as an open trust account, or should have been so identified, and the existence of the trust relationship is proven. This is generally interpreted to mean that, when determining whether a depositor is one of the creditors covered by the compensation entitlement (Entschädigungsanspruch) under the EinSiG, in the case of trust accounts, it is decisive who the beneficial owner—rather than the formal account holder—is. Hence, it remains to be seen whether, and if so, what changes the German legislator will make in implementing Article 8b of Directive (EU) 2026/804. Italy There is currently no concept of client fund deposits under the Italian Banking Act or the constituent documents of the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (i.e., the "FITD"). As of today, no implementing legislation (even in draft form) has been made publicly available, so it is not yet possible to assess to what extent the existing regime will be amended to transpose Article 8b of the DGSD. The Netherlands The DGSD implementing legislation states that where a deposit holder holds a deposit in its own name but on behalf of a third party pursuant to a contract or statutory provision, the DGS guarantee shall apply to the third party and this third party shall be regarded as the deposit holder (see also Besluit bijzondere prudentiële maatregelen, beleggerscompensatie en depositogarantie Wft). The protection is conditional on whether the identity of the third party can be established prior to the DGS trigger event. The legislator confirmed that this DGS protection applies to funds held in segregated accounts that comply with safeguarding requirements under MiFID II, PSD2 and EMD. The existing framework is broadly aligned with the new Article 8b, although some technical amendments may still be required to fully implement Directive (EU) 2026/804. Spain Although Real Decreto-ley 16/2011 (which creates the Spanish deposit guarantee scheme) and its implementing regulations under Real Decreto 2606/1996 exclude in principle deposits made by financial institutions from the scope of depositor protection, there is an exemption for client fund deposits made by investment firms on behalf of their customers (client money of investment firms) in article 76 Real Decreto 813/2023 (which was included as a result of the insolvency of Banco Madrid) and the DGS legislative framework. This means the Spanish legislative framework will need to be amended to cater for the new Article 8b under the DGSD, but it will only impact financial institutions within the meaning of CRR other than investment firms.

The incoming CMDI package’s DGS coverage of client funds

The new Article 8b introduces a harmonized, mandatory regime. This new framework covers funds that FIs deposit with a credit institution in the course of their business. DGS coverage becomes mandatory where three cumulative conditions are met:

The deposits are placed on behalf of, and for the account of, clients who are eligible for DGS protection.

The deposits are held in segregated accounts in compliance with safeguarding requirements under the relevant EU sectoral legislation 1 .

. The clients are identified or identifiable by the FI holding the account with the relevant credit institution before the DGS payout trigger event.

In particular, the identification requirement rests with the FI (the account holder), not with the depository credit institution.

DGS must be able to repay covered client funds deposits either to the account holder for the benefit of each underlying client, or directly to the underlying client. This dual-channel approach acknowledges the range of business models across FIs. The European Banking Authority (EBA) has consulted on draft RTS under Article 8b(4), which it is mandated to submit to the European Commission by May 11, 2027. The draft RTS cover issues such as client identification for repayment, the criteria for routing payouts (account holder and client) and rules to prevent double claims.

For depository credit institutions, this new regime will create additional operational financial constraints in that it will increase their Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) target2 as well as the amount of their respective contributions to the DGS3 due to the increased amount of covered deposits compared to the existing regime. There may be additional implications arising from the RTS, once finalized.

Member States must transpose the amendments to the DGSD by May 11, 2028 and apply it from that date.

Footnotes

1. Article 16(9) MiFID II, Article 10 PSD2 and Article 7 EMD.

2. As set out in Article 45 and seq. of directive 2014/59/EU establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment firms.