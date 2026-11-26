ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
EBA Draft Guidelines On Credit Conversion Factors (CCF)
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The European Banking Authority has published draft guidelines on Credit Conversion Factor estimation for IRB banks, introducing prescriptive requirements for model scope, historical data construction, realized CCF calculation and downturn estimation that may necessitate substantial changes to existing frameworks while raising concerns about excessive conservatism.
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