Introduction

The guidelines replace the 2021 guidelines (EBA/GL/2021/05) (2021 Guidelines) and will apply from two months after publication in all EU languages.

The amendments were prompted in part by the introduction of Directive (EU) 2024/1619 (CRD VI), as well as by the results of the EBA’s benchmarking report on diversity practices and gender-neutral remuneration policies1, and the introduction of the digital operational resilience framework under Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 (DORA). While the guidelines are not legally binding, firms are expected to make every effort to comply.

In-scope firms

The guidelines are addressed to EU banks and investment firms that are prudentially supervised in accordance with CRD, as well as EU-established subsidiaries, branches of third-country firms (so-called “third-country branches” (TCBs)) and financial holding companies and mixed financial holding companies approved under CRD. TCBs are only within scope for the purposes of specific requirements (discussed further below).

Key changes to the 2021 Guidelines

The Final Guidelines introduce:

specifications for individual statements and the mapping of duties of certain members of management and key function holders, as required by CRD VI

requirements for the internal governance and sufficient EU substance of TCBs, reflecting the new TCB regime under CRD VI

measures to manage conflicts of interest, including for CEOs that become chairperson of the same entity, reflecting the strengthened provisions under CRD VI

specific requirements on creating a culture of diversity and inclusion and

amendments to ensure the Final Guidelines dovetail with DORA and the EBA’s new guidelines on third-party risk for non-ICT services2.

Final Guidelines versus the draft guidelines

The Final Guidelines respond to concerns that the draft guidelines were overly prescriptive and went beyond CRD VI. In particular, the EBA states that:

the requirements on mapping of duties and individual statements of roles and duties are less prescriptive

the provisions for TCBs are more proportionate, taking into account the risks those entities pose to financial stability and their categorisation as Class 1 versus Class 2

the treatment of conflicts of interest for former CEOs has been simplified, with a narrower scope and a shorter cooling-off period and

the prescriptive list of diversity and inclusion monitoring indicators has been removed.

Actions for firms

The EBA expects the cost of firm implementation to be limited given the information required for individual statements and mapping of duties is already available within institutions. That said, firms will need to ensure that they carry out the following:

Conduct an inventory of existing documentation describing senior management roles, followed by a gap analysis against the requirements for individual statements and mapping of duties under the Final Guidelines. Firms may then adapt existing materials to reflect the Final Guidelines where necessary or instead prepare new documents using the template in Annex I.

Obtain the management body’s approval for the mapping of duties and be prepared to submit it to authorities in a timely fashion upon request. This must be done for each individual institution as well as at a consolidated and sub-consolidated level. Consistency with the individual statements is important, as is demonstrating how those individual statements fit within the firm’s overarching governance arrangements.

Implement a process for updating the individual statements and mapping of duties and, where the mapping is substantively or extensively amended, reobtain management approval.

Where relevant, review the governance arrangements of TCBs and subsidiaries. One of the key considerations is the need for sufficient substance in the EU and for local management members to be committing sufficient time to their roles at the branch level. In places, this may require a reorganisation of existing branch arrangements or personnel.

Educate members of senior management on their new duties—training on the new requirements should be prioritised if it has not already been given.

Management body, individual statements and mapping of duties

CRD VI bolstered the fit and proper regime for management and key function holders. This includes a new suitability assessment process and a new requirement for firms to maintain individual statements setting out the roles and duties of members of the firm’s management function, senior management and “key function holders” 3. They should also produce a mapping of duties for those individuals who are part of the firm’s governance arrangements.

1. Management function

The Final Guidelines make clear that the management function includes anyone that effectively directs the business of the institution—expanding on the 2021 Guidelines, which referred only to the delegation of functions to, for example, the CEO, management team or executive committee. This broader scope aligns with the new definition of “management body in its management function” under CRD VI. Firms may wish to review which of their employees “effectively direct” the business and ensure suitability assessments have been carried out where required.

2. Mapping of duties

The Final Guidelines elaborate on the mapping of duties (less prescriptively than the draft) as follows:

Mapping should be available for each firm at the individual level and, where applicable, consolidated and sub-consolidated level. The draft guidelines’ obligation for the consolidating institution to draw up a mapping at the consolidated level has been removed. Group entities can hold their information in central systems as long as subsidiaries are able to access the information relevant to them.

The mapping must be set out in a single document or a repository of documents.

The management body should approve the mapping, which must be submitted to competent authorities upon request. It must be kept updated, but the EBA has confirmed that updates to the mapping (for example, to align with changes in individual statements) do not require a full new approval process where changes are limited or minor.

The mapping should be appropriate for the size, nature, organisational structure and complexity of the firm and enable it to identify any gaps between the roles and the activities covered by the firm. The Final Guidelines no longer prescribe a detailed minimum list of items to be included in the maps (as proposed in the draft); instead, they should more flexibly “include” certain information, such as a summary of roles and duties, information on how decisions are reached and details of reporting lines.

3. Individual statements

Under CRD VI, individual statements should set out the individual roles and duties of each member of the management function, each member of senior management and each key function holder. The Final Guidelines retain a non-mandatory template in an annex, which firms may choose to adapt to their own specificities.

Statements should be concise but sufficiently detailed to ensure clarity of the individual’s responsibilities; the draft’s suggestion that statements may indicate an expected time commitment has been removed.

Where an individual holds more than one role in the same firm, only one statement is required. If roles are held in more than one firm, including within a group, a statement should be drawn up for each firm. It is important to note that the allocation of roles and duties in these statements does not exempt any member of the management function from their collective roles and duties as members of the management body.

Statements should be kept up to date, taking into account the review of the mapping of duties, and submitted to competent authorities upon request. The more detailed provisions in the draft, including on submission alongside the suitability questionnaire and regular review of statements, have been streamlined.

Application to TCBs and subsidiaries

1. Governance arrangements

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of CRD VI has been the new Article 21c requirement for third-country firms providing core banking services in the EU to establish a TCB4. Under CRD VI, those TCBs are subject to requirements on capital and liquidity, booking arrangements and, of most relevance here, internal governance and risk management.

In-scope TCBs must have at least two people of good repute and with sufficient knowledge, skills and experience, based in the TCB’s member state, effectively directing the business.

The Final Guidelines build on this, providing as follows:

The individuals that effectively direct the business of the TCB are subject to the same requirements as management function members of an EU-headquartered firm (as discussed above), but, importantly, their obligations should take into account the specific nature of TCBs. This important qualifier was introduced in the Final Guidelines in the interests of proportionality. The EBA has clarified that the branch is not required to have its own management body in a management function, but the two people effectively directing the branch do have similar duties.

Class 1 TCBs 5 may establish, or be required by competent authorities to establish, a local management committee responsible for compliance with the management function requirements. That committee must also engage in open and critical discussions with fellow committee members and document their meetings.

may establish, or be required by competent authorities to establish, a local management committee responsible for compliance with the management function requirements. That committee must also engage in open and critical discussions with fellow committee members and document their meetings. Individuals should be sufficiently present in the member state and the premises of the TCB to effectively fulfil their role. The prohibition in the draft guidelines on these individuals simultaneously holding positions as heads of internal control functions within the head undertaking has been removed.

Class 2 TCBs6 are not necessarily required to distinguish between the risk management and compliance functions, although competent authorities may require them to do so having regard to their size, complexity and risk profile.

2. No empty shells or letter-box entities

The Final Guidelines reiterate the expectation that all in-scope entities, including EU subsidiaries and TCBs, must maintain sufficient substance within the EU to satisfy the conditions of their authorisation and should not become empty shells or letter-box entities. For TCBs, that includes arrangements involving back-to-back transactions or other agreements with their head undertakings. It also applies to third-party arrangements that support critical or important functions (as opposed to all third-party arrangements as proposed in the draft). The EBA has clarified that “substance” refers to sufficient physical presence and resources in the EU rather than economic substance.

The draft expectation that transactions with an EU nexus are neither systematically nor substantially back-to-backed has been removed; TCBs relying on back-to-back booking arrangements should instead ensure, at a minimum, that such transactions are risk-managed from the EU.

Conflicts of interest

CRD VI prohibited CEOs from simultaneously holding the function of chair of the management body in its supervisory function. The Final Guidelines expand on the conflict-of-interest requirements but, following feedback from industry, take a more proportionate approach:

The chair of the management body should, as a general principle, be a non-executive member.

In response to industry criticism, the Final Guidelines narrow the proposed prohibition on acting as chair of the management body in its supervisory function and CEO. It now only prevents individuals performing those roles within the same institution.

The cooling-off period for a former CEO becoming a chairperson within the same entity has been reduced from the proposed three years to two. Where that period is not met, firms should ensure that any potential conflicts of interest are addressed, in particular where the individual would oversee decisions or actions taken during their former executive role.

The draft provisions extending similar measures to former non-CEO members of the management function have been deleted, as has the proposed restriction on the CEO of a subsidiary chairing the parent.

Diversity and inclusion

Following the EBA’s report on gender-neutral remuneration policies7, diversity and inclusion are expected to form a more integral aspect of firms’ governance arrangements.

Management bodies must set and oversee the implementation of a corporate culture which fosters responsible and ethical behaviour, diversity and inclusion, and firms should establish a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion and prevent discrimination and harassment.

Firms will be expected to use additional internal indicators to monitor the development of the representation and equal treatment of staff of different genders, and to take the results into account in their approach to managing staff.

Convergence with DORA, the EBA third-party risk guidelines and the EU AI Act

The Final Guidelines dovetail with DORA (which covers ICT risk management) and the EBA’s new guidelines on third-party risk for non-ICT services (discussed in our client alert, The EU’s new regime for third-party providers of non-ICT services: contractual requirements).

Internal governance and control frameworks should incorporate an effective operational resilience approach (including DORA-compliant systems) as well as organisational arrangements that support the continuity of critical or important functions.

Under CRD VI, TCBs are required to have adequate ICT systems and controls and to monitor and manage their outsourcing arrangements, granting EU competent authorities full access to all information they may need. TCBs that engage in back-to-back or intragroup transactions will also need to have adequate resources to identify and manage counterparty credit risks if material risks associated with assets booked by the TCB are transferred to the counterparty. The Final Guidelines state that TCBs are expected to manage their ICT risks in accordance with DORA as well as Article 48g of CRD (as introduced by CRD VI), which requires branches to establish reporting lines to their head undertaking’s management body regarding material risks and risk-management policies and to have in place adequate ICT systems and controls to ensure their policies are complied with. The EBA has confirmed that DORA applies to TCBs in line with the relevant provisions of CRD and DORA, and the guidelines do not apply beyond the legal framework in force.

ESG requirements

CRD VI makes the integration of ESG risk management a key part of firms’ governance arrangements8. It introduces a requirement for firms to have specific plans to address the financial risks arising in the short, medium and long term from ESG factors. It also requires firms to have robust governance arrangements to manage ESG risks and management-approved strategies which take account of the current and future impact of ESG factors.

In line with this sharpened focus on ESG risk, the Final Guidelines expect firms’ remuneration policies to promote sound risk management, taking into account the firm’s risk appetite regarding ESG risks, in accordance with CRD and the existing EBA guidelines on the management of ESG risks.

Footnotes

1. See EBA (2025) Report on remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking.pdf.

2. See EBA (2026) Final Guidelines on the management of third-party risk.

3. “Key function holders” are defined as persons who have significant influence over the direction of an institution but are not members of the management body, including the heads of internal control functions and the chief financial officer, where those heads or that officer are not members of the management body (Article 3(9a), CRD, as inserted by CRD VI).

4. For further discussion of the Article 21c requirement, see EEA Restrictions on Non-EEA Banks: Act Before July 2026.

5. Article 48a(1), CRD sets out the requirements for a TCB to qualify as Class 1, which include where the total value of the assets booked or originated by the TCB in the member state is equal to or greater than EUR5 billion, the TCB’s authorised activities include retail customer deposit-taking (subject to certain de minimis thresholds) or the third-country branch is not a “qualifying third-country branch”.

6. Article 48a(2), CRD provides that Class 2 branches are those that do not meet the conditions for Class 1.

7. See EBA (2025) Report on remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking.pdf.