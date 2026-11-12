ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
ESMA Promotes Clarity In Claims On Impact And Transition Through Two Additional Thematic Notes
ESMA has issued two new thematic notes addressing sustainability-related claims in financial markets, focusing on impact claims and climate transition claims. These guidelines aim to reduce greenwashing by establishing clear principles for how market participants should communicate their environmental and social objectives, implementation strategies, and measurable outcomes.
Introduction
On 12 October 2026, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, published two additional thematic notes on sustainability-related claims: a third note focusing on impact claims (the Impact Note) and a fourth note focusing on climate transition claims (the Transition Note and, together with the Impact Note, the Thematic Notes).
The Thematic Notes are part of ESMA’s wider series aimed at promoting greater transparency and consistency in sustainability-related disclosures and follow the previous thematic notes on ESG credentials and ESG strategies1 (the Previous Notes). As with the Previous Notes, they offer practical do’s and don’ts for making sustainability claims in non-regulatory oral or written communications (i.e. information that is not required by specific disclosure standards, such as marketing material and voluntary reporting), illustrated through concrete examples of good and poor practices based on observed market practices. The Thematic Notes are addressed to market participants, including issuers, investment managers, benchmark administrators and investment service providers (FMPs), and aim to ensure that communications are clear, fair and not misleading, hence reducing the risk of greenwashing.
As regards impact claims, ESMA notes that market participants understand positive environmental or social impact differently and attach different levels of ambition to their impact claims. Observed practices include confusion between investor and investee impact, and claims made without a clear rationale as to how the investment strategy is expected to contribute to achieving positive impact. FMPs are therefore encouraged to explain clearly what difference they expect to make, how they aim to generate positive impact and how they will measure results, so that investors receive clear and balanced information.
As regards climate transition claims, the Transition Note draws on observed market practices across funds, bonds and benchmarks. Unlike claims based on current environmental characteristics, such claims are often forward-looking and subject to uncertainty, as their achievement may depend on future actions, assumptions and external factors (e.g. technological progress, public policy developments or future market conditions). ESMA highlights the importance of clearly communicating (i) what the transition ambition is, (ii) how it is expected to be implemented and (iii) how progress will be assessed and communicated, including relevant assumptions, data limitations and dependencies.
In both Thematic Notes, ESMA reiterates that sustainability claims should follow four principles: accuracy, accessibility, substantiation and up to date. The key observed market practices, as well as the main do’s and don’ts set out in the Thematic Notes, are summarised below.
Sustainability claims on impact and climate transition
Scope
|
Impact claims
Claims that explicitly or implicitly mention “impact”, “positive change” or equivalent terms, made through funds, use of proceeds (UoP) bonds and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs).
|
Climate transition claims
Forward-looking claims relating to the gradual improvement of the climate performance of companies, assets or activities towards a climate-neutral economy, made through funds, bonds and benchmarks.
Key concepts
|
Impact claims
|
Climate transition claims
Market practices
|
Impact claims
Practices diverge and market participants often do not explain their approach well, in particular:
|
Climate transition claims
Practices are evolving and transition claims are substantiated in different ways depending on the product:
Do's
|
Impact claims
|
Climate transition claims
Don'ts
|
Impact claim
|
Climate transition claim
What’s next?
The Thematic Notes do not create new regulatory requirements and should not be understood as prescribing a particular approach or level of ambition, for example in the context of the ongoing review of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). Instead, they provide observations and examples intended to support FMPs’ understanding of the existing expectations under the principle of clear, fair and not misleading communication. FMPs making impact or climate transition claims should therefore review their non-regulatory communications in light of the do’s and don’ts set out in the Thematic Notes.
Footnote
1 For more details on the previous thematic notes issued by ESMA on ESG credentials and ESG strategies, please click here and here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.