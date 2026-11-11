The Regulatory Briefing: AML & Beyond

The EU AML Package will transform firms’ approach to AML compliance in the EU. The changes range from oversight and governance through to the finer details of CDD and screening processes, and will have a significant impact on systems and controls.

Now, the July 2027 implementation for AMLR deadline is looming, and AMLA’s consultations on many of the important Regulatory Technical Standards are well advanced and first drafts have been finalised.

Hosted by Sophia Peter, this new regular lunchtime webinar series will provide focused briefings on key AML topics and developments as the new regulatory framework takes shape.

RSVP here

#1 | Understanding the EU AML Package

Monday, 16 November 2026 | 12:30–13:15 CET (UTC+1)

The first event is an introductory webinar which will:

provide an overview of the new AML framework, including the role of AMLA, and

look at key implementation milestones and consultation timelines

This will provide an overall grounding in the developments for those who have not followed the EU package in detail, or an update for those who have. The focus will lie on practical implications for firms with an EU presence and the steps organisations should be considering now. Future sessions will include a deeper dive on particular areas of interest from a compliance perspective.

Whilst we hope this session will be accessible to all, we will assume some background in AML compliance (in particular, its many acronyms!).

Please register using the RSVP button.

RSVP here