Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

EMIR 3: New Clearing Threshold Regime From 10 November 2026

Ganado Advocates
Explore more from Ganado Advocates

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343 amends the regulatory technical standards governing clearing thresholds under EMIR, introducing a revised framework that distinguishes between...

European UnionFinance and Banking
Sarah Louise Azzopardi
Sarah Louise Azzopardi
Author LinkedIn connections

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343 (the “Amending CDR”), which amends the regulatory technical standards governing clearing thresholds under EMIR, was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 21 October 20261. The Amending CDR follows the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (“ESMA”) Final Report published on 25 February 2026 (the “ESMA Final Report”)2 setting out draft amendments to the clearing threshold regime under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 149/2013 (the “Existing CDR”).3

The Amending CDR revises the clearing thresholds applicable to different asset classes of over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivative contracts set out in the Existing CDR and specifies mechanisms for reviewing those thresholds. These changes implement the revised framework introduced by Regulation (EU) 2024/2987 (“EMIR 3”)4, which amended EMIR.5

The amendments to the Existing CDR will enter into force on 10 November 2026. However, to limit the operational impact of the transition from the current regime to the revised one, ESMA has indicated that counterparties may perform their revised clearing threshold calculations at the same time of year as under their existing procedures, rather than necessarily recalculating immediately upon entry into force. As most counterparties currently perform these calculations in June, they may retain that timetable or calculate earlier if they wish to assess their positions under the revised regime sooner.6

Main Changes Set Out in the Amending CDR

The Amending CDR largely reflects the framework proposed in the ESMA Final Report.7

The principal changes concern:

  1. the positions included in the clearing threshold calculation;
  2. the recalibration of the applicable thresholds; and
  3. the revised calculation methodology for non-financial counterparties.

Focus on uncleared exposures

Under the previous regime, counterparties generally calculated their positions by reference to OTC derivative contracts, irrespective of whether those contracts were subsequently centrally cleared. Under the revised regime, the primary threshold calculation focuses on uncleared OTC derivative positions.8

Financial counterparties (“FCs”) are also subject to aggregate, or “backstop”, thresholds. These thresholds requires FCs to calculate their aggregate positions, comprising both cleared and uncleared derivatives, in respect of the asset classes currently subject to the clearing obligation, namely interest rate and credit derivatives.

Accordingly, FCs will be required to perform two calculations:

  1. an uncleared exposure calculation, based on their uncleared OTC derivative positions; and
  2. an aggregate exposure calculation, taking into account cleared and uncleared positions in interest rate and credit derivatives.

Exceeding either the applicable uncleared threshold or aggregate threshold will result trigger the applicable EMIR clearing requirements. These requirements depend on the asset classes concerned. Non-financial counterparties (“NFCs”), by contrast, are subject to the uncleared threshold calculation only. Their calculation is carried out at the level of the individual NFC under the revised Article 10(3) of EMIR, as explained below.

Recalibration of the clearing thresholds

The Amending CDR retains five asset classes but recalibrates the applicable thresholds. It distinguishes between uncleared thresholds, which apply to FCs and NFCs, and aggregate thresholds, which apply only to FCs for interest rate and credit derivatives.9

Asset Class Uncleared threshold (FCs and NFCs) Aggregate/backstop threshold (FCs only)
Interest rate derivatives EUR 2.2 billion EUR 3 billion
Credit derivatives EUR 0.8 billion EUR 1 billion
Equity derivatives EUR 0.7 billion N/A
Foreign exchange derivatives EUR 3 billion N/A
Commodity and emission allowance derivatives EUR 4 billion N/A

Entity-level calculation for NFCs

The revised regime also changes the level at which NFCs carry out their clearing threshold calculation.

Under the previous framework, an NFC was generally required to take into account relevant OTC derivative positions entered into by other NFCs within its group when determining whether the clearing thresholds had been exceeded.

EMIR 3 amended Article 10(3) of EMIR to provide that an NFC must include uncleared OTC derivative contracts entered into by that NFC itself, except for contracts that are objectively measurable as reducing risks directly relating to the commercial activity or treasury financing activity of the NFC or of the group to which it belongs10 (the ‘hedging exemption’).

The reference to contracts entered into by the NFC itself moves the clearing threshold calculation for NFCs from group level to entity level. Consequently, under the revised framework, an NFC will calculate its position by reference to its own uncleared OTC derivative contracts, rather than including relevant positions entered into by other NFCs within its group. The hedging exemption remains applicable to qualifying contracts.

Although EMIR 3 generally applied from 24 December 2024, Article 5 of EMIR 3 deferred the application of amendments to Article 10 of EMIR, including Article 10(3) until the entry into force of the applicable regulatory technical standards.11 The entry into force of the Amending CDR on 10 November 2026 therefore activates the revised Article 10 calculation methodology.

From that date, NFCs will calculate their positions at entity level by reference to their own uncleared OTC derivative contracts, while continuing to exclude contracts which satisfy the EMIR hedging criteria.

Practical implications

Counterparties should review their clearing threshold calculation procedures ahead of 10 November 2026, when the Amending CDR enters into force. However, as noted above, ESMA has indicated that counterparties may, to limit operational disruption, retain their existing annual calculation timetable, which for most counterparties falls in June, rather than recalculating immediately upon entry into force. Counterparties may also elect to perform their revised calculations earlier if they wish to assess the impact of the new regime sooner. In light of this flexibility, counterparties should consider the appropriate timing for their revised calculations while ensuring that their methodologies, supporting data and internal controls are ready for the application of the new regime.

Footnotes

1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343 of 14 July 2026 amending the regulatory technical standards laid down in Delegated Regulation (EU) No 149/2013 as regards the clearing thresholds and the mechanisms triggering their review, available here: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:L_202602343

2 ESMA, Final Report on the draft technical standards amending Regulation (EU) 149/2013 to further detail the new EMIR clearing thresholds regime, ESMA74-1049116226-944, 25 February 2026ESMA74-1049116226-944, published 25 February 2026, available here: https://www.esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2026-02/ESMA74-1049116226-944

3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 149/2013 of 19 December 2012 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on indirect clearing arrangements, the clearing obligation, the public register, access to a trading venue, non-financial counterparties, and risk mitigation techniques for OTC derivatives contracts not cleared by a CCP, available here: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg_del/2013/149/oj/eng.

4 Regulation (EU) 2024/2987 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2024 amending Regulations (EU) No 648/2012, (EU) No 575/2013 and (EU) 2017/1131 as regards measures to mitigate excessive exposures to third-country central counterparties and improve the efficiency of Union clearing markets

5 Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 July 2012 on OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories, available here: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A02012R0648-20250117.

6 See ESMA Final Report n.2., paras. 117-121. In particular, ESMA notes that following EMIR Refit, most counterparties currently calculate their positions based on the EMIR Refit schedule i.e. every year in June with month-end positions from June from the previous year until May of that year and this timeframe has been in some cases hardcoded in IT procedures and systems.

7 An analysis of the proposed amendments to the clearing threshold regime set out in the final Report can be found in this article: https://ganado.com/emir-3-revised-clearing-threshold-regime/

8 See ESMA Final Report, n.2 paras 10-15

9 Amending CDR, n.1, Article 1 and Article 2.

10 EMIR 3, n.4, Article 1 (9) (b).

11 Ibid. Article 5.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

MiCAR 2.0: Examining The EBA And ESCB Responses

The European Banking Authority and European System of Central Banks have published responses to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation consultation that signal a fundamental shift in EU digital finance architecture. Rather than expanding MiCAR's scope, regulators are focusing on repairing critical interfaces between crypto regulation and traditional financial services, addressing stablecoin liquidity, bank issuance models, group supervision, and the private-law treatment of tokens.
European UnionFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

EU Reaches Compromise On PSD3 And PSR: Tighter Harmonisation, Crypto Rules And Stronger Consumer Transparency

The Council of the EU has published final compromise texts for the Third Payment Services Directive (PSD3) and Payment Services Regulation (PSR), marking a significant shift toward harmonised payment services regulation across the Single Market. The package introduces stricter conduct rules, enhanced consumer protections, and explicit provisions for crypto-linked payment activities, while addressing fragmentation issues that emerged under PSD2.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Finance Malta
Finance Malta
Article

The token is not the share: ESMA expresses its views on legal title gap in tokenised equities

ESMA's latest report reveals a critical legal gap in the rapidly growing tokenised equities market: transferring a token does not necessarily transfer legal title to the underlying share. As the market for tokenised representations of equities has surged from €0.3 billion to €1.9 billion in just 18 months, the distinction between economic exposure and legal ownership has become a pressing concern for investors, platforms, and regulators alike.
AfghanistanFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

The Retail Investment Strategy – Building Retail Investors’ Trust In Capital Markets

The European Union's Retail Investment Strategy represents a comprehensive overhaul of investor protection rules across multiple financial services directives, fundamentally reshaping how investment products are manufactured, distributed, and disclosed to retail investors. With political agreement reached and formal adoption imminent, financial institutions face significant compliance challenges around inducements, value-for-money assessments, and enhanced disclosure requirements that will transform retail
GlobalFinance and Banking
Matheson
Matheson
Article

EU Companies Listed Or Traded Outside EU To Be Aware Of Upcoming Expiry Of Key Trade-facilitating Clause

A critical deadline looms for European issuers with securities traded outside the EU, as a key grandfathering clause under the CSD Regulation expires on 17 January 2027. Without timely regulatory action, third-country central securities depositories like DTC may be forced to suspend services to affected EU issuers, potentially disrupting trading in their equity and debt instruments on international markets.
European UnionFinance and Banking
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
Article

SFDR 2.0: Where The Reform Stands

The EU institutions have reached consensus on replacing SFDR's Articles 8 and 9 with three product categories, but significant disagreements persist on fossil fuel exposure criteria and whether alternative investment funds marketed exclusively to professional investors should be exempt from the new categorisation regime. These unresolved issues carry particular weight for private markets participants navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

CJEU Ruling Clarifies Borrowing Rate Must Exclude Credit Costs—what EU Lenders Need To Do Now

The Court of Justice of the European Union has issued a landmark ruling that fundamentally changes how consumer credit providers must calculate borrowing rates across all EU Member States. The judgment establishes that interest may only be applied to the actual credit amount made available to consumers, not to financed costs such as insurance premiums that form part of the total cost of credit. This binding decision has immediate implications for credit institutions, consumer lenders, and firms providing mo
European UnionFinance and Banking
PwC Legal Germany
PwC Legal Germany
Article

FinXP Partners With Thredd To Strengthen Multi-Region Card Issuing Capabilities

FinXP, a European payment infrastructure provider, has joined forces with Thredd, a global issuer-processing platform, to enhance its card issuing capabilities and expand its embedded finance offering. The partnership will enable FinXP to modernize its debit card programmes with advanced processing infrastructure while maintaining control of its own ledger and programme strategy. This collaboration also positions FinXP as a European BIN sponsor for Thredd's global client base, supporting scalable, multi-reg
AfghanistanFinance and Banking
Finance Malta
Finance Malta