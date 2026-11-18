ESG Ratings Regulation – ESMA transition arrangements to end

From 2 November 2026, third parties may only publish or distribute ESG ratings issued by providers that:

Have submitted the required authorisation, recognition or registration application

Are listed in ESMA’s public register

ESMA introduced transitional arrangements (PDF 156 KB) following application of the ESG Ratings Regulation from 2 July 2026, allowing third parties to continue publishing and distributing ratings from existing ESG ratings providers while those providers sought authorisation, recognition or registration. The transitional period was intended to avoid market disruption during the implementation of the new regime.

Prospectus Regulation - consultation on disclosure guidelines

The European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) consultation on updated guidelines on disclosure requirements under the Prospectus Regulation (PDF 655 KB) closes on 9 November 2026, and ESMA expects to publish its final report and updated guidelines in the second quarter of 2027. The proposed revisions reflect the changes introduced by the Listing Act (EU) 2024/2809, with the aim of clarifying disclosure expectations, promoting supervisory convergence and removing redundant guidance.

The consultation forms part of a broader package of Prospectus Regulation measures published by ESMA in September 2026. In addition to the proposed disclosure guidelines, ESMA has published updated Prospectus Regulation Q&As (PDF 193 KB), reflecting amended legislative frameworks and removing obsolete content. ESMA has also finalised guidelines on supplements which introduce new securities to a base prospectus (PDF 464 KB), establishing a common supervisory approach to their assessment. These guidelines take effect two months after translations into all official EU languages have been published on ESMA’s website.

Separately, ESMA has submitted its final report on the update to the RTS concerning key financial information in the summary of a prospectus (PDF 531 KB) to the European Commission which will decide whether to adopt the amendments to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/979.

CSDR - new technical standards and preparation for T+1

Three measures updating the Central Securities Depositories Regulation ((EU) No 909/2014) (CSDR) framework enter into force on 3 November 2026. Together with ESMA's revised guidelines on standardised procedures and messaging protocols (PDF 916 KB) (published on 16 October 2026), the measures form part of the EU's preparations for the transition to T+1 settlement on 11 October 2027.

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/1519, updates the information that central securities depositories (CSDs) must provide to competent authorities as part of the review and evaluation process, including enhanced statistical reporting and explanations of material changes since the previous review.

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/1536 amends the settlement discipline framework, including changes designed to facilitate the transition to T+1 settlement and new requirements regarding the timing of allocations and confirmations.

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1512 (PDF 621 KB), updates the forms, templates and procedures used by CSDs when providing information to competent authorities.

The settlement discipline amendments generally apply from 7 December 2026, with specified provisions applying from 1 July 2027 or 11 October 2027. Certain statistical reporting amendments under Regulation 2026/1519 will not apply until 3 November 2027.

These measures represent a further step in the EU's transition to T+1 settlement, with market participants expected to review allocation, confirmation and messaging processes ahead of the new settlement discipline requirements and the move to a T+1 cycle on 11 October 2027.

AMLA - central AML/CFT database

The EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) is consulting on the technical framework for its central AML/CFT database under Article 11(6) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1620. The deadline for comments on the consultation paper is 3 November 2026 with a public hearing scheduled for 3 November 2026, from 14:00 to 16:00 CET.

The database will consolidate information on obliged entities and supervisory activities and will serve as the single point for supervisory authorities in the EU to report and retrieve information, assist in identifying risks and trends and support targeted, effective supervision.

The draft RTS specify the information Member State supervisors must transmit, formats, timelines and additional information requests, drawing on existing supervisory data. In addition to the type of information supervisors will transmit, the draft RTS contain provisions on measures to ensure data quality, confidentiality and the onward sharing of information contained in the database.

Sustainability reporting - revised ESRS, voluntary standards and digital taxonomy

The revised European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which replace the existing ESRS and are intended to reduce the complexity and volume of sustainability disclosures for undertakings within scope of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), enter into force on 10 November 2026 and applies to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2027. Key changes include a reduction in the number of datapoints, a greater focus on quantitative disclosures, further differentiation between mandatory and voluntary datapoints, clarification of materiality requirements and closer alignment with global sustainability reporting frameworks. Undertakings reporting for financial years beginning in 2026 may apply either the existing or revised standards under transitional arrangements and must identify the version applied.

A related measure, the sustainability reporting standard for voluntary use (the Voluntary Standard), introduces voluntary sustainability reporting standards for companies with fewer than 1,000 employees. The standards are intended to facilitate proportionate reporting and limit the information that CSRD-reporting entities can request from smaller businesses. The Voluntary Standard entered into force on 24 September 2026.

For more information on these measures, read our insights blog here: CSRD simplification takes shape: Revised ESRS and Voluntary Standard published.

Separately, EFRAG’s consultation on the draft XBRL taxonomy for the revised ESRS closes on 11 November 2026. The taxonomy is intended to support machine-readable sustainability disclosures and forms part of the development of the EU's digital sustainability reporting framework. EFRAG expects to submit a final taxonomy to ESMA and the European Commission by the end of 2026.

MiCA - significant e-money tokens and non-compliant stablecoins

From 12 November 2026, USDC, issued by Circle Internet Financial Europe SAS, will become subject to the dual supervisory arrangements for significant e-money tokens (EMTs) under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The European Banking Authority (EBA) classified USDC as the first significant EMT on 14 October 2026 (read the related press release here).

The EBA will assume responsibility for own funds, reserve assets, liquidity requirements and recovery and redemption plans. The Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), the French prudential supervisor, will retain responsibility for areas including governance, qualifying holdings, fitness and propriety, outsourcing and conflicts of interest.

Separately, ESMA has published an opinion on the provision of crypto-asset services in relation to asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and EMTs (PDF 153 KB) that do not comply with MiCA, in which it states that authorised crypto-asset service providers should no longer facilitate EU clients’ access to such tokens (save for limited services that allow existing holdings to be wound down in an orderly manner) and that legacy exposures should be remediated as soon as possible and no later than 8 January 2027 (i.e. three months after publication).

EBA consultation on reclassification of large investment firms as credit institutions

The European Banking Authority’s (EBA) consultation on three draft RTS relating to the reclassification of certain investment firms as credit institutions (PDF 928 KB) closes on 25 November 2026. The proposals form part of the framework governing investment firms whose total assets exceed the EUR30 billion threshold and are therefore required to seek authorisation as credit institutions rather than continue operating solely under a MiFID investment firm authorisation.

The consultation covers draft RTS on the calculation of the relevant asset threshold, reporting requirements to support supervisory monitoring of firms approaching the threshold, and the factors competent authorities should consider when assessing whether to grant a waiver from the reclassification requirement. The proposals are intended to promote greater supervisory consistency in the application of the prudential perimeter between investment firms and credit institutions.

Following consideration of feedback received, the EBA will then finalise the draft RTS and submit the final texts to the European Commission for review and adoption.