It is being reported that Germany’s Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement is investigating whether Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung, a foundation that manages funds held for corporation pensions, may have made payments for the benefit of designated person Petr Aven.

The Central Office is reported to have raised written questions by letter of early October, including in relation to accounts held with Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung that are suspected of being connected to Aven.