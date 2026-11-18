ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Germany – Investigation Into Possible Payments In Favour Of Petr Aven
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Germany's Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement is investigating potential payments connected to designated person Petr Aven through Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung, a foundation managing corporate pension funds. The investigation involves written inquiries about accounts suspected of being linked to the sanctioned individual.
It is being reported that Germany’s Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement is investigating whether Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung, a foundation that manages funds held for corporation pensions, may have made payments for the benefit of designated person Petr Aven.
The Central Office is reported to have raised written questions by letter of early October, including in relation to accounts held with Deutsche Treuinvest-Stiftung that are suspected of being connected to Aven.
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