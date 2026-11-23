Lending by Funds (AIFs)

Under the German Banking Act (KWG), the business of granting loans in Germany generally requires a license if carried on commercially or on a scale requiring a commercially organized business. This licensing requirement can also apply to cross-border lending without a German presence.

However, an exemption from banking license requirements exists for EEA alternative investment funds (AIFs) providing loans as part of their collective portfolio management activities. For non-EEA AIFs, the exemption requires that the fund may be marketed in Germany on the basis of a qualifying marketing notification. A notification for marketing to professional investors under section 330 of the German Investment Code (KAGB) does not satisfy this requirement.

Fronting Bank and Borrower-Initiated Transactions

Where a fund cannot rely on the direct lending exemption, acquiring a bank-originated loan may provide an alternative. An authorized “fronting bank” originates the loan and subsequently transfers the receivable to the fund. The bank remains responsible for compliance with the regulatory requirements applicable to its origination activities and any functions it retains. Acquiring an existing receivable is distinct from granting new credit, although further advances and maturity extensions require separate assessment. A contractual sub-participation can instead give the fund economic exposure without making it a party to the borrower-facing loan agreement, subject to a separate assessment of the arrangement’s terms and functions.

A borrower-initiated transaction may fall outside the German licensing requirement where the foreign lender does not target the German market. This requires a case-specific assessment, including any activities of intermediaries attributable to the lender.

The New Exemption for Loan-Originating SPVs

Effective April 16, 2026, Germany’s implementation of AIFMD II introduced section 2(1) No. 3e KWG. It exempts a special purpose vehicle for loan origination (Loan-Originating SPV, Kreditvergabezweckgesellschaft) that meets the definition in section 1(19) No. 24c KAGB.

The SPV must be controlled by at least one AIF or alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) and originate loans for or on behalf of an AIF, or an AIFM in relation to the AIF. The AIF or AIFM must participate in structuring the loan or determining or pre-agreeing its characteristics before assuming credit risk. The SPV’s only banking business must be granting money loans.

While the legislative wording is not explicit, the current market interpretation is that the exemption is limited to Loan-Originating SPVs controlled by EEA-AIFs (AIFMs).

AIFMD II Requirements

An AIF may be treated as originating a loan indirectly even where a bank enters into the loan agreement as lender, if the bank originates the loan for or on behalf of the AIF or its AIFM in respect of the AIF, and the AIF or AIFM is involved in structuring the loan or defining or pre-agreeing its characteristics before gaining exposure to the loan.

Subject to exceptions, a 5% risk-retention requirement applies where an AIF originates loans and subsequently transfers them to third parties. Additional leverage limits and a requirement to be closed-ended, subject to an exception for open-ended structures meeting the applicable liquidity-management conditions, apply to “loan-originating AIFs”. These are AIFs whose investment strategy is mainly to originate loans, or whose originated loans have an aggregate nominal value equal to at least 50% of their net asset value. The applicable requirements depend on the AIFM’s regulatory status, statutory exceptions and transitional provisions.

Tax Considerations

Interest on an ordinary, non-securitized corporate loan is generally not subject to German withholding tax solely because the borrower is German. Direct or indirect security over German real estate, however, may create German tax liability, generally through assessment rather than withholding. Profit-participating loans are treated separately and may attract withholding tax of 26.375%, including solidarity surcharge (subject to reduction under an applicable tax treaty).