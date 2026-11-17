In 2025, a German crypto company asked the regulator to authorize a token under Europe’s new crypto rules. A closely related token, issued by a sister company, was judged likely to be a security instead. By April, the company had withdrawn its application and lost the right to offer its token anywhere in the EU. This is the Ethena case, which shows how two related tokens can land on opposite sides of the spectrum of token’s regulation – one on Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (“MiCA”) and the other on securities regulation. The company structured USDe (a US dollar-referenced token backed exclusively by crypto-assets and hedging derivatives) as an asset-referenced token (an “ART”) and applied to the German regulator BaFin for authorization to offer it to the public. In parallel, a sister company issued sUSDe, a yield-bearing counterpart, which holders could redeem for USDe plus an additional return. As BaFin saw it, and as a German court would later agree, sUSDe was very likely a security offered to the public without the prospectus required under the Prospectus Regulation. Given the serious deficiencies BaFin found in the application and, in any event, the likely classification of sUSDe as a security, Ethena GmbH withdrew its application in April 2025 and could no longer issue or offer the token in the EU.

Uncertainty as to how a token should be classified affects every participant in the crypto-asset market. Companies that issue or sell tokens cannot always tell which set of rules applies to them. Platforms that trade or hold tokens for clients may find they have been handling products that belong under a different regime. And investors may end up holding assets without the protections that the law intended for them or be caught off guard when a regulator steps in and forces them, for example, to redeem their tokens at short notice.

This classification issue is still, therefore, under truculent discussion. The European Commission recently asked industry representatives and public authorities for their views in a targeted consultation, which closed on 30 September 2026. The European Commission is due to report on the responses by 30 June 2027, possibly together with a proposal to amend the Regulation. Two of the most significant responses are already public: those of the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") and the European Banking Authority ("EBA"). Both agreed that deciding whether a token falls under MiCA, under the rules for financial instruments in Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID"), or under neither remains one of the hardest practical questions in the regime. This is true even after guidelines were published specifically to make classification more consistent.

Under MiCA, a crypto-asset is a digital representation of a value or a right that can be transferred and stored electronically using distributed ledger technology (“DLT”), such as blockchain, or similar technology. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are excluded, as are tokens already covered by other rules, most notably those that qualify as financial instruments. Everything else falls, in practice, into two groups: stablecoins and all other crypto-assets. Formally, MiCA splits stablecoins into two categories. The first is asset-referenced tokens (“ARTs”), which aim to maintain a stable value by tracking something else, such as one or more currencies or a combination of values or rights; USDe, in the Ethena case, was structured as one. The second is e-money tokens (“EMTs”), which reference the value of a single official currency. The other group is a residual one, covering any in-scope crypto-asset that is neither an ART nor an EMT, such as utility tokens, which give access to a good or service supplied by their issuer.

Sorting tokens into these categories is far from simple, not least because companies may have an incentive to choose the regime that suits them best and structure their tokens accordingly, a practice known as regulatory arbitrage. The options include the e-money token regime (open only to those entitled to issue e-money tokens), the asset-referenced token regime (subject to authorization) and the financial instruments framework.

Here is how the EBA and ESMA describe the problem, and what each proposes:

EBA ESMA Diagnosis The EBA singles out a few problem cases: tokens structured as ARTs that mostly track financial instruments and would be better classified as financial instruments themselves; tokens that mirror the value of other crypto-assets, especially where the mirrored token works like an EMT but has not been authorized under MiCA; and NFTs that are, to some extent, interchangeable with one another. Some tokens – including hybrid tokens, certain wrapped or tokenized arrangements, and governance tokens – have features that the current categories may fail to capture. As a result, the same token can be classified differently from one Member State to another. This encourages companies to shop around for the most favorable country and leaves issuers, offerors and service providers competing on uneven terms. Proposed measures Tokens that are financial instruments should stay under MiFID and other sector-specific rules, and the priority should be a single, fully harmonized definition of financial instrument across the EU. The EBA also suggests limiting which assets an ART may track, to reduce risk and regulatory arbitrage, for example by preventing an ART from referencing an EMT-type token that has not been authorized in the EU. The European Commission should settle classification questions directly in the Regulation. ESMA’s opinions on classification, which are currently non-binding, should become binding, issued in consultation with the EBA or jointly with it. ESMA should also be able to issue them on its own initiative when it sees the same problem recurring across the EU.

The two bodies put emphasis in different places. The EBA wants a single, harmonized definition of financial instrument. Various stakeholders have long held that one way to achieve this would be to move that definition into the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation. Because a regulation applies directly in every Member State, while a directive must first be written into each country’s national law, this would stop Member States from shaping the concept through their own legislation. Today, that national leeway can mean the same token is a MiCA crypto-asset in one Member State and a financial instrument in another. ESMA, by contrast, wants to strengthen the powers of European supervisory authorities, such as itself, so that they can decide through binding opinions what counts as a crypto-asset.

Taken together, however, the two responses leave us with the impression that a substantial rewrite of the definitions causing the most confusion, whether in MiCA or in the older financial rules, is not in the cards. Since both bodies play a leading role in the review, that impression carries weight.

On the one hand, all relevant stakeholders so far, including the EBA and ESMA, agree on a basic principle: financial instruments that have the same economic effects and give holders substantively similar rights and obligations should not be treated differently simply because they are issued, recorded or transferred using DLT. In other words, if something works like a share, it should be regulated like a share, whether it sits on a blockchain or not. This might seem paradoxical, since the one feature that makes a crypto-asset distinctive – that is, the technology it runs on – cannot by itself decide how it is classified. Still, it is hard to argue with this same activities, same risks, same rules approach, or with the principle of tech neutrality that goes with it.

On the other hand, European authorities still seem unpersuaded by calls to add functional tests to the definition of financial instrument; that is, to look at what a token does, such as whether it serves an investment function. Such tests could help draw clearer lines and settle some of the hard cases. ESMA, in particular, has so far resisted enshrining the expectation of profit as a legal criterion for classifying financial instruments.

As a result, the debate appears to be moving away from defining financial instruments and crypto-assets more clearly, and toward a delicate political choice about how to resolve the classification problem. One option, as noted above, is harmonization. The other is to settle who holds the legitimacy, or authoritas, to determine what a crypto-asset is. Giving that power to the European supervisory authorities, mainly ESMA and the EBA, would take it away from the national authorities that hold it today. It would, however, fit the EU’s broader aim of a more deeply integrated capital market, headed by the Savings and Investments Union initiative.

This brings us back to Ethena’s application to issue an ART. Since MiCA became applicable, no ART has been authorized anywhere in the EU. Whether that is because the ART regime is too demanding, because there is little demand for tokens that reference anything other than a single currency, or because issuers structure their products to fall into another category, the result is the same: a category that exists on paper only.

In the meantime - that is, until the European Commission reports by 30 June 2027 - any company planning to issue a token should assess it, and every product linked to it, against all the regimes that could apply. Because MiCA lets issuers or offerors classify their own tokens, nothing stops a gold-backed token, for instance, from entering the market under the regime for other crypto-assets, without the authorization and strict reserve requirements an ART would carry. It can stay there until a supervisor objects, by which point investors may have already committed their money. Issuers should therefore ask themselves a few questions early on. Would our token keep its category if a supervisor looked at it today? Would it be classified the same way in every Member State where we plan to offer it? What reference assets sit behind it? And are we ready to explain our choice to a national supervisor today, or to a European one tomorrow? Answering these questions well means looking beyond MiCA itself, to securities law, to e-money rules, and to the ways that each Member State draws its own lines.

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GG Thinks: O mesmo token, regras diferentes: o problema europeu da classificação dos criptoativos

Afonso Almeida Luís | Associado

Em 2025, uma empresa alemã do setor cripto submeteu ao regulador um pedido de autorização para um token ao abrigo das novas regras europeias sobre criptoativos. Um outro token àquele relacionado, emitido por uma sociedade irmã, foi qualificado como, com grande probabilidade, valor mobiliário. Em abril, a empresa retirou o pedido e perdeu o direito de oferecer o seu token em toda a UE. Trata-se do caso Ethena, que mostra como dois tokens relacionados podem ficar em lados opostos do espetro regulatória em matéria de tokens – um, à sombra do Regulamento (UE) 2023/1114 (“MiCA”), outro, à da regulação dos valores mobiliários. A empresa estruturou o USDe (um token referenciado ao dólar norte-americano, garantido exclusivamente por criptoativos e derivados de cobertura) como um token referenciado a ativos (um “ART”) e submeteu ao BaFin, o regulador alemão, um pedido de autorização para o oferecer ao público. Em paralelo, uma sociedade irmã emitiu o sUSDe, uma versão remunerada do USDe, que os titulares podiam trocar por USDe acrescido de uma remuneração adicional. No entender do BaFin, posteriormente confirmado por um tribunal alemão, o sUSDe era muito provavelmente um valor mobiliário oferecido ao público sem o prospeto exigido pelo Regulamento dos Prospetos. Perante as graves deficiências que o BaFin encontrou no pedido e, em todo o caso, a provável qualificação do sUSDe como valor mobiliário, a Ethena GmbH retirou o pedido em abril de 2025 e deixou de poder emitir ou oferecer o token na UE.

A incerteza sobre a forma como um token deve ser classificado afeta todos os participantes no mercado de criptoativos. As empresas que emitem ou comercializam tokens nem sempre conseguem perceber que conjunto de regras se lhes aplica. As plataformas que negoceiam tokens ou asseguram a sua custódia em nome de clientes podem descobrir extemporaneamente que andaram a lidar com produtos que pertenciam a outro regime. E os investidores podem acabar por deter ativos sem as proteções que a lei pretendia assegurar-lhes, ou ser apanhados de surpresa quando um regulador intervém e os obriga, por exemplo, a resgatar os seus tokens numa janela de tempo curta.

De modo que o problema da qualificação continua, por isso, em acesa discussão. A Comissão Europeia pediu recentemente a representantes do setor e a autoridades públicas a sua opinião, numa consulta específica que terminou a 30 de setembro de 2026. A Comissão deverá apresentar um relatório sobre as respostas até 30 de junho de 2027, possivelmente acompanhado de uma proposta de alteração do Regulamento. Dois dos contributos mais relevantes já são públicos: os da Autoridade Europeia dos Valores Mobiliários e dos Mercados (“ESMA”) e da Autoridade Bancária Europeia (“EBA”). Ambas concordaram que decidir se um token cai no âmbito do MiCA, das regras sobre instrumentos financeiros da Diretiva 2014/65/UE (“MiFID”) ou de nenhum dos dois continua a ser uma das questões práticas mais difíceis do regime. E isto mesmo depois da publicação de orientações destinadas precisamente a tornar a qualificação mais coerente.

Nos termos do MiCA, um criptoativo é uma representação digital de um valor ou de um direito que pode ser transferida e armazenada eletronicamente, recorrendo à tecnologia de registo distribuído (“DLT”), como a blockchain, ou a uma tecnologia semelhante. Ficam excluídas as criptofichas não fungíveis (NFT), bem como os tokens já abrangidos por outras regras, sobretudo os que se qualificam como instrumentos financeiros. Tudo o resto se divide, na prática, em dois grupos: stablecoins e todos os outros criptoativos. Formalmente, o MiCA divide os stablecoins em duas categorias. A primeira é o dos tokens referenciados a ativos (“ART”), que procuram manter um valor estável por referência a outro valor ou direito, como uma ou mais moedas oficiais ou uma combinação de valores ou direitos; o USDe, no caso Ethena, foi estruturado como tal. A segunda é o dos tokens de moeda eletrónica (“EMT”), que procuram manter um valor estável por referência ao valor de uma única moeda oficial. O outro grupo é residual e abrange qualquer criptoativo no âmbito do Regulamento que não seja uma ART nem uma EMT, como os utility tokens, que dão acesso a um bem ou serviço prestado pelo respetivo emitente.

Arrumar os tokens nestas categorias está longe de ser simples, até porque as empresas podem ter incentivo para escolher o regime que mais lhes convém e estruturar os seus tokens em conformidade, uma prática conhecida como arbitragem regulatória. As opções incluem o regime dos tokens de moeda eletrónica (reservado a quem está habilitado a emiti-los), o regime dos tokens referenciados a ativos (sujeito a autorização) e o quadro aplicável aos instrumentos financeiros.

Eis como a EBA e a ESMA descrevem o problema e o que cada uma propõe:

EBA ESMA Diagnóstico A EBA destaca alguns casos problemáticos: tokens estruturados como ART que replicam sobretudo instrumentos financeiros e que seriam mais bem classificados como instrumentos financeiros; tokens que espelham o valor de outros criptoativos, sobretudo quando o token espelhado funciona como um EMT mas não foi autorizado ao abrigo do MiCA; e NFT que são, em certa medida, intercambiáveis entre si. Alguns tokens, incluindo tokens híbridos, certos mecanismos wrapped ou tokenizados e tokens de governação, têm características que as categorias atuais podem não captar. Em consequência, o mesmo token pode ser classificado de forma diferente de um Estado-Membro para outro. Isto incentiva as empresas a procurar o país mais favorável e coloca emitentes, oferentes e prestadores de serviços a concorrer em condições desiguais. Medidas propostas Os tokens que são instrumentos financeiros devem continuar sujeitos à MiFID e a outras regras setoriais, e a prioridade deve ser uma definição única e plenamente harmonizada de instrumento financeiro em toda a UE. A EBA sugere também limitar os ativos que um ART pode referenciar, para reduzir o risco e a arbitragem regulatória, por exemplo impedindo um ART de se referenciar a um token do tipo EMT que não tenha sido autorizado na UE. A Comissão Europeia deve resolver as questões de qualificação diretamente no Regulamento. Os pareceres da ESMA sobre qualificação, atualmente não vinculativos, devem passar a ser vinculativos, emitidos em consulta com a EBA ou em conjunto com ela. A ESMA deve também poder emiti-los por iniciativa própria quando identifique o mesmo problema a repetir-se na UE.

As duas autoridades colocam a ênfase em pontos diferentes. A EBA quer uma definição única e harmonizada de instrumento financeiro. Vários intervenientes defendem há muito que uma forma de o conseguir seria transferir essa definição para o Regulamento relativo aos Mercados de Instrumentos Financeiros. Como um regulamento se aplica diretamente em todos os Estados-Membros, ao passo que uma diretiva tem primeiro de ser transposta para o direito nacional de cada país, isto impediria os Estados-Membros de moldar o conceito através da sua própria legislação. Hoje, essa margem nacional pode fazer com que o mesmo token seja um criptoativo MiCA num Estado-Membro e um instrumento financeiro noutro. A ESMA, por seu lado, quer reforçar os poderes das autoridades europeias de supervisão, como ela própria, para que possam decidir, através de pareceres vinculativos, o que conta como criptoativo.

Vistos em conjunto, porém, os dois contributos deixam-nos a impressão de que não está prevista uma reformulação substancial das definições que causam mais confusão, seja no MiCA, seja nas regras financeiras que o antecedem. Dado o papel de destaque que ambas as autoridades desempenham na revisão, essa impressão tem peso.

Por um lado, todos os intervenientes relevantes até agora, incluindo a EBA e a ESMA, estão de acordo quanto a um princípio fundamental: instrumentos financeiros que produzem os mesmos efeitos económicos e conferem aos titulares direitos e obrigações substancialmente semelhantes não devem ser tratados de forma diferente apenas por serem emitidos, registados ou transferidos através de DLT. Por outras palavras, se algo funciona como uma ação, deve ser regulado como uma ação, esteja ou não numa blockchain. Isto pode parecer paradoxal, uma vez que a única característica que distingue um criptoativo, a tecnologia em que assenta, não pode, por si só, orientar a sua qualificação. Ainda assim, é difícil contestar esta abordagem de mesmas atividades, mesmos riscos, mesmas regras, ou o princípio da neutralidade tecnológica que a acompanha.

Por outro lado, as autoridades europeias continuam a não parecer convencidas pelos apelos a que se acrescentem critérios funcionais à definição de instrumento financeiro, isto é, a que se olhe para aquilo que um instrumento financeiro efetivamente permite - por exemplo, se desempenha uma função de investimento. Esses critérios poderiam ajudar a traçar fronteiras mais claras e a resolver alguns dos casos difíceis. A ESMA, em particular, tem até agora resistido a consagrar a expectativa de lucro como critério legal para a qualificação dos instrumentos financeiros.

Em consequência, o debate parece estar a afastar-se de uma definição mais clara de instrumento financeiro e de criptoativo e a aproximar-se de uma escolha política delicada sobre a forma de resolver o problema da qualificação. Uma opção, como vimos, é a harmonização. A outra é determinar quem detém a legitimidade, ou authoritas, para decidir o que é um criptoativo. Atribuir esse poder às autoridades europeias de supervisão, sobretudo à ESMA e à EBA, retirá-lo-ia às autoridades nacionais que hoje o detêm. Seria, no entanto, coerente com o objetivo mais amplo da UE de um mercado de capitais mais profundamente integrado, impulsionado pela iniciativa da União da Poupança e dos Investimentos.

O que nos traz de volta ao pedido da Ethena para emitir um ART. Desde que o MiCA se tornou aplicável, nenhum ART foi autorizado na UE. Seja porque o regime dos ART é demasiado exigente, porque há pouca procura de tokens referenciados a algo que não uma única moeda, ou porque os emitentes estruturam os seus produtos para cair noutra categoria, o resultado é o mesmo: uma categoria que só existe no papel.

Entretanto, isto é, até que a Comissão Europeia apresente o seu relatório, previsto para 30 de junho de 2027, qualquer empresa que pretenda emitir um token deve avaliá-lo, bem como todos os produtos a ele associados, à luz de todos os regimes que lhe possam ser aplicáveis. Como o MiCA permite que emitentes ou oferentes classifiquem os seus próprios tokens, nada impede, por exemplo, que um token garantido por ouro entre no mercado ao abrigo do regime da categoria de outros criptoativos (que não ART e EMT), sem a autorização e os exigentes requisitos de reserva de ativos a que um ART estaria sujeito. Pode lá permanecer até que um supervisor se oponha, e nessa altura os investidores podem já ter aplicado o seu dinheiro. Os emitentes devem, por isso, colocar algumas perguntas desde cedo. O nosso token manteria a sua qualificação se um supervisor o analisasse hoje? Seria qualificado da mesma forma em todos os Estados-Membros onde planeamos oferecê-lo? Que ativos de referência o sustentam? E estamos preparados para explicar a nossa escolha a um supervisor nacional hoje, ou a um europeu amanhã? Responder bem a estas perguntas exige olhar para além do próprio MiCA: para o direito dos valores mobiliários, para as regras da moeda eletrónica e para a forma como cada Estado-Membro traça as fronteiras entre regimes.