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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

EBA 2027: Weniger Regelungsdichte – Aber Mehr Umsetzungsdruck?

PwC Legal Germany
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The European Banking Authority's 2027 work programme signals a fundamental shift in regulatory approach, moving from prescriptive rule-making toward data-driven, comparative, and results-oriented supervision. With implementation of the Banking Package, PSD3/PSR, CMDI, DORA, MiCAR, and EMIR on the agenda, the EBA introduces a new supervisory convergence framework that emphasizes actual implementation effectiveness over mere formal compliance.

GermanyFinance and Banking
Michael Huertas
Michael Huertas
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EU RegCORE Client Alert | Bankenunion, Kapitalmarktunion + Spar-und Investitionsunion

Das Arbeitsprogramm 2027 der European Banking Authority (EBA) markiert einen spürbaren Wechsel: weg von immer neuen Vorgaben, hin zu stärker datenbasierter, vergleichender und ergebnisorientierter Aufsicht.

Im Fokus stehen die Umsetzung des Bankenpakets, PSD3/PSR, CMDI, DORA, MiCAR, EMIR, Stresstests sowie Reporting- und Vereinfachungsinitiativen. Besonders relevant ist der neue Aufsichts-Konvergenzrahmen: Die EBA will stärker prüfen, wie bestehende Anforderungen tatsächlich umgesetzt werden – und nicht nur, ob sie formal adressiert wurden.

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