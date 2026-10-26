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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

What The ESMA Prospectus Changes Mean For Issuers

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
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Companies planning securities offerings must navigate ESMA's September package of prospectus reforms, which includes final guidance, proposed technical standards, and ongoing consultations at different implementation stages. The challenge lies in distinguishing which changes apply immediately versus those still under development, particularly regarding disclosure requirements, financial summaries, and base prospectus supplements. Understanding these distinctions is critical for issuers to maintain compliant

European UnionFinance and Banking
Angelos Paphitis
Angelos Paphitis
Andrea Hadjigeorgiou
Andrea Hadjigeorgiou
Author LinkedIn connections

Companies planning a securities offering should review their prospectus templates against ESMA’s September package. The important point is that the documents are at different stages. Some contain final guidance, one contains proposed changes to technical standards and another is a consultation. They should not all be treated as rules that became binding on 9 September.

A company preparing a first offering will have different priorities from a frequent issuer adding products to an existing programme.

The package follows the EU Listing Act reforms. For issuers, the practical task is to work out which changes affect the document being prepared and when they apply.

The disclosure guidelines are still being consulted on

ESMA’s consultation proposes updates to its guidance on prospectus disclosure. It covers matters including management reports, profit forecasts, financial information and related-party transactions, alongside the removal or revision of older guidance. Responses are due by 9 November 2026. 1

This is a good time to identify where a current template asks for unnecessary information or no longer fits the applicable legislation. It is not a reason to treat every proposed deletion as permission to omit disclosure from a live prospectus.

The drafting team should distinguish the law already applying to the transaction from guidance still being developed. A short issues list can record that distinction and the decision taken for each live document.

Financial summaries need a separate check

ESMA’s final report proposes amendments to the technical standards on key financial information in prospectus summaries. The aim is to align the required financial periods and tables with the Listing Act changes. The proposed standards still require the Commission’s adoption process and scrutiny by the European Parliament and Council. 2

An issuer should therefore check the summary alongside the main financial disclosure, rather than updating one in isolation. The relevant prospectus type matters too: ESMA distinguishes EU follow-on and EU Growth issuance prospectuses from the summaries covered by these technical standards. 2

For the finance team, this means agreeing the required periods, comparative information and tables with the legal team before the document is assembled. Reworking them near approval can delay an otherwise complete filing.

A supplement cannot always add a new product

The final guidance on base-prospectus supplements addresses when a proposed change introduces a new type of security. It uses the relevant disclosure annexes and additional distinctions, including types of underlying assets, to guide that assessment. A new base prospectus may be needed instead of a supplement. The guidelines apply two months after publication in all official EU languages. 3

For an issuance programme, this is a product-planning issue as well as a drafting issue. Before promising a launch date, the issuer should check whether the planned security fits the approved programme. Calling a change a “supplement” does not settle the legal question.

A simple product map can help: identify the securities already covered, the proposed addition and the disclosure needed for it. That gives the team a concrete basis for discussing the approval route and timetable.

Update the Q and A references too

ESMA has also revised its prospectus questions and answers. Its published overview identifies wording changes, removed answers and entries that remain unchanged. 4 Teams should check the specific answers used in their precedents. A deleted answer does not necessarily mean the underlying legal requirement has disappeared.

Prepare for the next offering now

Cyprus issuers and groups using Cyprus financing companies should review the package against their actual plans. A company preparing a first offering will have different priorities from a frequent issuer adding products to an existing programme.

Keep a dated record of the applicable legislation, guidance and any unresolved points discussed with the approving authority. The benefit of simplification is lost if an old template is shortened without checking whether the resulting document still gives investors the information the law requires.

A.G. Paphitis & Co LLC

Footnotes

1. ESMA consultation on disclosure guidelines.

2. ESMA final report on financial information in summaries.

3. ESMA final report on base-prospectus supplements.

4. SMA overview of Q and A changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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