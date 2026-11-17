In an era of growing globalisation, regulation remains a pivotal force shaping the strategic priorities of financial services firms. As domestic and international legal landscapes continue to evolve, we leverage our market-leading expertise to help clients navigate complexities and develop innovative, practical solutions to their regulatory challenges.

As part of our commitment to keeping clients informed, we issue a Regulatory Insights report each month, providing timely analysis of key developments. We are delighted to present the October 2026 edition, offering the latest updates on regulatory changes across Europe.