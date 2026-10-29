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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Civil Appeal No. 273/2019: The Cyprus Court Of Appeal On The Scope Of A Guarantor's Liability

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The Cyprus Court of Appeal's recent decision in Civil Appeal No. 273/2019 examines the scope of guarantor liability in bank financing, addressing whether a personal guarantee capped at USD 20 Million constitutes a continuing guarantee covering existing and future obligations, and how the Protection of Certain Category of Guarantors Law of 2003 applies to such arrangements.

CyprusFinance and Banking
Eleftheria Evripidou
Eleftheria Evripidou
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The recent Cyprus Court of Appeal’s decision in Civil Appeal No. 273/2019, dated 8 July 2026, merits close attention as it addresses, among other matters, the extent of a guarantor's liability in the context of bank financing, the nature of a continuing guarantee, and the application of the protective provisions of the Protection of Certain Category of Guarantors Law of 2003 (Law No. 197(I)/2003)

Background

The case concerned a personal guarantee capped at USD 20 Million. The dispute centered on the obligations of the principal debtor to the Bank arising from three letters of guarantee issued by the Bank in favour of a company.

A central issue of the appeal was whether the guarantee document related exclusively to a specific short-term credit facility of USD 10,5 Million, or whether it constituted a continuing guarantee covering existing and future obligations of the principal debtor to the Bank up to the agreed ceiling of USD 20 Million.

The court of first instance had concluded that this was a continuing guarantee and that it covered, among other things, the obligations arising from the letters of guarantee in dispute. The Court of Appeal, upon examining the relevant grounds of appeal, upheld this conclusion and dismissed the appeal.

Interpretation of the Guarantee document

The Court of Appeal placed considerable weight on the interpretation of the guarantee document itself, emphasizing that, the wording of the guarantee was clear and that, it was apparent therefrom that the guarantee covered "all obligations of the Principal Debtor to the Bank", whether existing or future, up to the amount of USD 20 Million, plus interest and costs.

This finding underscores the importance of correct interpretation and clear drafting of guarantee documents. Where a guarantee agreement clearly provides for continuing coverage of existing and future obligations up to a specified maximum, the scope of the guarantee coverage is determined by the terms of that contractual commitment.

The Court of Appeal's approach to the Protection of Certain Category of Guarantors Law of 2003 (Law No. 197(I)/2003) warrants careful consideration. The Court held that the continuing nature of the guarantee in question did not, of itself, exclude the application of the Law’s protective provisions. Insofar as the continuing guarantee encompassed a specific loan falling within the scope of application of Article 5, the relevant protective provisions of the Law remained applicable.

This approach is grounded in the interpretation of Article 5, consistent with the objective of the relevant legislative framework of ensuring that an intending guarantor is adequately informed, prior to assuming the guarantee obligation, as to the nature and extent of the risks being undertaken.

Disclosure Obligations Under Article 5

The Court of Appeal further examined whether the Bank had complied with the disclosure obligations provided for in Article 5 of Law No. 197(I)/2003. It found that, although specific information regarding the interest rate and the relevant interest arrangements had not been provided, the documents delivered to the appellant contained information as to the loan amount, the instalments, and the repayment period.

The Court of Appeal held that a breach of the disclosure obligation under Article 5 does not automatically render the guarantee invalid or discharge the guarantor from liability. The consequences of any such omission are to be assessed in light of Article 101 of the Contract Law, Cap. 149; it is further required to evaluate whether the specific omission brought about a material alteration of the financial risk that the guarantor intended to assume.

In the present case, the Court of Appeal found that no argument has been advanced to the effect that the failure to disclose specific information regarding the interest rate had affected the appellant's decision to enter into the agreement or had materially altered the risk intended to be assumed. The appellant had, moreover, received clear notification as to the principal amount, the instalment schedule, and the repayment period. In those circumstances, the absence of specific interest-rate disclosure was not found to be capable of materially altering the financial risk assumed and accordingly did not constitute a valid defense against enforcement of the guarantee..

This approach carries significant practical implications, as it establishes that the legal consequences of a potential disclosure omission are not assessed in isolation, but are evaluated in conjunction with the information provided, the nature of the transaction, the scope of the guarantee obligation, and the circumstances of the specific case.

The decision highlights the importance of clear and consistent contractual documentation in the context of bank financing.

First, where the parties intend to provide continuing guarantee, the scope of coverage and the maximum limit of the guarantee liability should be clearly set out in the guarantee document. A well-draftedcontractual framework reduces interpretative uncertainty and promotes legal certainty as to the rights and obligations of the parties.

Second, the decision underlines the importance of consistency across the suite of documents constituting a financing transaction. The approval letter, the credit facility agreement, the guarantee instrument, and any ancilliary security documentation should, to the greatest extent possible, consistently reflect the parties’ agreement and the nature of the relevant financing.

Finally, the decision reaffirms that compliance with statutory disclosure obligations is not a formality. Systematic compliance with the legislative framework strengthens the enforceability of security arrangements and underpins the integrity of the credit relationship.

Conclusion

Taken together, this decision provides useful guidance for the structuring and documentation of guarantee security in the context of modern bank financing. It confirms that continuing guarantees remain subject to the protective provisions of Law No. 197(I)/2003 where a qualifying loan falls within their scope, while also establishing that disclosure omissions do not automatically vitiate a guarantee, but are assessed by reference to their material impact on the guarantor's assumed risk. Above all, it is a timely reminder of the enduring importance of careful contractual drafting, thorough documentation, and rigorous compliance with the applicable statutory framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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