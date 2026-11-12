ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Bybloserve In The Latest Issue Of Gold
Frangos Law
Founded in Larnaca, Cyprus in 2000 by Iosif Frangos, Frangos Law is a leading full-service law...View firm profile
Gold: The Business Magazine of Cyprus features Bybloserve in a special section on Electronic Money Institutions and Payment Institutions, showcasing the firm's international operations across Cyprus, Dubai, Greece and Bahrain. The article examines how Bybloserve supports businesses, entrepreneurs and private clients in navigating complex regulatory environments.
In the latest issue of Gold: The Business Magazine of Cyprus, Bybloserve is featured in the special feature on Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) & Payment Institutions (PIs).
The feature highlights Bybloserve’s international presence and its approach to supporting businesses, entrepreneurs and private clients across Cyprus, Dubai, Greece and Bahrain.
It also explores the range of services and expertise that support clients navigating an increasingly interconnected and regulated business environment.
Read the full feature here: here.
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