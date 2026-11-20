In the latest episode of our policy in practice podcast, ahead of the EU-UK summit in Brussels on 20 November, Head of Public Policy Sir David Gauke is joined by Financial Services Regulation Partner Michael Sholem and Associate Professor of Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr Elizabeth Howell, to discuss where the UK-EU relationship on financial services stands today and how it might develop.

They cover:

the practical impact of Brexit on firms, including the cost of complying with two regimes and accelerating divergence in regulatory rules and approaches;

the summit, including the UK Government’s red lines, what each side may be seeking and how upcoming UK and EU elections could affect the timeline for change;

the limited provision for financial services in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and the EU’s long-standing resistance to “cherry picking” parts of the single market;

the pre-Brexit potential models revisited: EEA membership, a customs union, Swiss-style bilateral agreements and an “equivalence plus” arrangement; and

the outlook over the next five to ten years, including the tension between the UK’s competitiveness agenda and dynamic alignment, and new areas such as crypto, AI, sustainability disclosures and payments where early cooperation may be easier than reversing past divergence.

They close by considering whether the UK Government is likely to make financial services a priority in its negotiations with the EU.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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