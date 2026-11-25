On November 1, 2026, Egypt’s data protection framework became fully enforceable following the expiry of a one-year transition period. The framework comprises the Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 (the PDPL), supplemented by the Executive Regulations under Decree No. 816 of 2025 (the Executive Regulations) (together the Framework). Organizations within scope are now expected to comply in full.

The Personal Data Protection Centre (the PDPC) was established under the PDPL and is responsible for oversight and enforcement of Egypt’s data protection regime. It has published several summaries, guidelines and frequently asked questions regarding the application of the Framework.

Many of the concepts and principles of the Framework will be familiar from the GDPR. By way of high-level summary, amongst other things:

Scope:

The Framework regulates the electronic processing of personal data. Personal data is data relating to an identified or identifiable natural person who can be identified directly or indirectly through association with other data such as name, voice, photo, national ID number, online identifier, among others. As under the GDPR, processing is very broadly defined. The Framework does not apply to personal data processed for, amongst other things: personal use, official statistical purposes, and media (journalistic) purposes (subject to conditions and without prejudice to regulations governing journalism and media). Further exceptions include personal data related to police records, investigations and legal proceedings, personal data held by national security bodies and personal data held by the Central Bank of Egypt and entities under its supervision and control, except money transfer companies and exchange offices (subject to those entities observing personal data related rules established by the Central Bank).

The territorial scope is described by reference to the person that commits a data protection offence under the PDPL. It applies to an Egyptian person (whether inside or outside Egypt) and a non-Egyptian person residing in Egypt. It also applies to a non-Egyptian person outside Egypt where the act constituting the PDPL offence is punishable, under any legal description, in the country where it occurred and the personal data concerned relates to Egyptians or to non-Egyptians residing in Egypt.

Controllers and processors:

The Framework distinguishes between data holders (defined as a person who legally or factually possesses and retains personal data), controllers and processors. Most compliance obligations are imposed on controllers and processors (together, referred to by the PDPC as data users).

These data users must obtain a PDPC license or permit to process personal data. The application must include certain information to demonstrate the applicant’s compliance with the Framework. The type of license (its duration and applicable fee) will depend on the nature of the applicant, nature and volume of the personal data and processing. Specific processing activities, such as processing sensitive data, cross-border transfers, direct electronic marketing and visual surveillance in public places require specific licenses or permits.

A controller or processor outside Egypt, with no branch or representative office (referred to by the PDPC as having no establishment in Egypt) must appoint a PDPC approved representative in Egypt.

Data processing conditions:

The personal data must be processed in accordance with certain conditions, framed by the PDPC as seven principles: lawfulness and transparency; purpose limitation; data minimization; data accuracy; storage limitation; integrity and confidentiality; and accountability. The lawful bases that may be relied upon for the processing of personal data are consent, contractual necessity, legal right (exercise or defense of a legal right), legal obligation (including execution of a court judgment or an order), and legitimate interests (framed in the PDPL as enabling the controller to perform its obligations or a person withstanding to exercise its legitimate rights, unless this conflicts with the data subject's fundamental rights and freedoms).

Data subject rights:

The Framework establishes certain data subject rights which are the right to: be informed; access personal data; restrict processing; withdraw consent to processing; object to processing; rectify personal data; erasure of personal data; and the right to be notified of a data breach. A data subject (or any person with standing) may submit a request to a data holder, controller or processor, to exercise their rights and the recipient has 6 working days to respond. Except for the right to be notified of a data breach, the data subject must pay for the service, set by the PDPC and capped at EGP20,000 (approx. GBP280).

Data protection officers:

A data user must appoint, and register with the PDPC, an independent, qualified data protection officer (DPO) of the requisite category (determined by the PDPC). The PDPC recognises three categories of DPO based on knowledge and experience. The DPO must oversee the data user’s use of personal data and compliance with obligations and act as a contact point.

Cross-border transfers:

Personal data may not be transferred, stored or shared outside Egypt unless certain conditions are met. The data exporter may transfer personal data cross-border if it has obtained and complies with a PDPC licence or permit, the data subject has given consent and the destination country (which the PDPC indicates may be country, territory, sector or organisation) is recognised by the PDPC as providing an adequate level of protection for personal data (the PDPC will maintain a “white list”).

Personal data may also be made available to another controller or processor outside Egypt (including where the destination is not recognised as adequate) where the exporter holds a PDPC licence, the parties' activities are consistent or they share the same purpose, there is a legitimate interest of the importer, exporter or data subject, and the legal and technical protection offered by the importer is no less than that available in Egypt. Whilst not referenced in the PDPL or Executive Regulations, PDPC materials indicate that it expects a data exporter to complete a transfer impact assessment and put in place appropriate safeguards (such as PDPC-approved standard contractual clauses, binding corporate rules, agreements for data transfers or codes of conduct).

By way of exception, the data exporter may also transfer personal data cross-border to a destination that is not recognised as providing an adequate level of protection if it has obtained a PDPC licence or permit, the data subject (or their representative) has given explicit consent and the transfer is for one of a number of purposes (to protect the life of the data subject (including medical care), to establish, exercise or defend legal rights before the courts, to enter into or perform a contract (for the data subject’s benefit), where necessary or required by law to protect the public interest, for international judicial cooperation, for financial transfers in accordance with destination laws, and pursuant to an international agreement to which Egypt is a party).

Sensitive personal data:

In addition to a specific licence, written and explicit consent of the data subject and implementation of appropriate technical and organisational measures are required to process sensitive personal data (e.g. health or genetic data, biometric data, financial data, religious beliefs, political opinions and security data). Children’s data is also considered sensitive personal data.

Other obligations:

The Framework also requires data users to, amongst other things: maintain a record of processing and comply with specific obligations regarding electronic direct marketing, visual surveillance in public places, and children (including with respect to consent for children under 15). PDPC guidance also states that data users must carry out assessments such as data protection risk assessments, a transfer impact assessment and legitimate interest assessments for example.

Breach reporting:

Personal data breaches must be reported to the PDPC within 72 hours of awareness, or immediately if the breach is related to national security. Data subjects must be notified within three working days from the date of notifying the PDPC.

Complaints and enforcement:

Without prejudice to judicial recourse, a data subject (and certain other persons with standing and a direct interest) may complain to the PDPC regarding a violation of data protection requirements, failure to facilitate the exercise of data subject rights, or a decision made by a DPO. The PDPC may investigate and must issue its decision to the complainant and respondent within 30 working days. Any resulting PDPC decision must be implemented by the respondent within seven working days.

PDPC action may also be triggered by its own investigation or a notification of data breach for example. The PDPC may warn and require a data user to remedy a violation within a specified period. If the violation is not remedied, the PDPC may warn of a suspension, suspend or revoke the relevant license or permit, publicize the breach or place the controller or processor under PDPC technical supervision.

Penalties for offences include fines from EGP50,000 (approx. GBP700) to EGP5 million (approx. GBP70,500), with specific minimum/maximum fine levels varying by offence. Imprisonment may also be imposed for certain offences, for example a minimum 3 months may be imposed for the unlawful processing of sensitive personal data and unlawful cross-border transfers.

In the case of repeat offences, the minimum and maximum penalties are doubled.

A person responsible for the “actual management” of the data user may be subject to personal liability if they were aware of the violation and breach of their duties contributed to the violation.

The PDPL, the Executive Regulations (both available in Arabic only) and the PDPC guidelines and materials are available here.