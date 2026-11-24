Under Egyptian law, personal data breaches trigger mandatory reporting obligations, including a strict 72-hour deadline for notifying the PDPC.

Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 (PDPL) imposes specific obligations on data controllers and processors following a personal data breach, requiring them to report the incident to the Personal Data Protection Centre (PDPC) and subsequently notify affected individuals. These obligations are further detailed in the Executive Regulations issued under Minister of Communications and Information Technology Decision No. 816 of 2025.

The legal framework raises important questions concerning when the reporting period begins, the information that must be disclosed, and the extent to which organisations may be exempt from notifying affected individuals. These requirements raise important compliance considerations, particularly when compared with the risk-based notification framework under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The 72-Hour Deadline for Reporting Personal Data Breaches

Article 7 of the PDPL establishes a mandatory reporting obligation for both data controllers and data processors, requiring them, as applicable, to notify the Personal Data Protection Centre of any breach or violation of personal data within seventy-two (72) hours of becoming aware of its occurrence

The statutory deadline runs from the date of awareness of the breach, rather than the date on which the breach initially occurred. Accordingly, an organisation that discovers unauthorised access to personal data several days after the incident took place must calculate the reporting period from the date it became aware of the breach.

An exception applies where the breach relates to national security considerations, in which case the Centre must be notified immediately, without waiting for the expiry of the 72-hour period.

Importantly, Article 7 does not make the reporting obligation conditional upon the breach reaching a particular threshold of severity or risk to the affected individuals. Accordingly, organisations should not assume that incidents involving limited data exposure or seemingly minor consequences fall outside the statutory reporting requirement.

Information Required When Reporting a Personal Data Breach

Article 5 of the Executive Regulations, issued under Ministerial Decision No. 816 of 2025, sets out the procedural requirements for reporting personal data breaches. The controller or processor, as applicable, must submit the notification to the Centre through its designated electronic portal or hotline within the prescribed 72-hour period.

The notification must be recorded in a secure electronic register maintained for this purpose and must contain the following information:

Date and time of awareness: The date and time the organisation became aware of the breach, together with the time at which the notification was submitted.

Nature and timing of the breach: A description of the nature of the breach and the time at which it occurred, enabling the Centre to assess the approximate number of affected personal data records.

Potential consequences: The anticipated consequences of the breach and the extent of the expected damage.

Corrective measures: The immediate measures and corrective actions taken to contain and address the breach.

Data Protection Officer details: The details of the organisation’s Data Protection Officer.

Additional information: Any further documents, information or data requested by the Centre.

Where the breach relates to national security considerations or the entities responsible for them, the notification must be submitted immediately and must additionally specify the connection to national security, the volume of affected data and an assessment of the resulting damage.

Organisations should therefore maintain an accurate breach register documenting the incident, the date of awareness, the notification submitted and the corrective measures implemented.

Penalties for Failure to Comply with Data Breach Notification Obligations

Article 38 of the PDPL imposes fines ranging from EGP 300,000 to EGP 3 million on data controllers and processors that fail to comply with their obligations under Article 7, including the requirements to report personal data breaches to the Centre and notify affected individuals within the prescribed timeframes.

The severity of these penalties underscores the importance of establishing effective breach detection, internal reporting and incident-response procedures to ensure timely notification and compliance with the PDPL and its Executive Regulations.

The Three-Working-Day Deadline for Notifying Affected Individuals

Reporting a personal data breach to the Centre does not discharge the organisation’s notification obligations. Article 7 of the PDPL further requires the controller and processor, as applicable, to notify the affected data subjects of the breach and the measures taken in response.

While Article 7 refers to a period of three days from the date of reporting the breach, Article 5 of the Executive Regulations expressly clarifies that notification must be made within three working days from the date the breach is reported to the Centre.

The notification must inform affected individuals of the breach and the security measures adopted to address it. It must also be communicated through the agreed method of communication, with the Executive Regulations referring to methods such as text messages, email and telephone calls.

Accordingly, organisations should establish procedures to identify affected individuals and ensure that the required notifications are issued within the prescribed three-working-day period.

Egypt’s PDPL vs. the GDPR

Although both Egypt’s PDPL GDPR impose a 72-hour deadline for reporting personal data breaches, they differ significantly in their notification thresholds, allocation of responsibilities and requirements for notifying affected individuals.



The following table highlights the key differences:

Compliance Requirement Egyptian PDPL GDPR Regulatory notification deadline Within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach. Within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach, where notification is required, under Article 33(1). Risk-based reporting threshold No express risk-based exemption. Breaches must be reported regardless of their assessed level of risk. Under Article 33(1), notification is not required where the breach is unlikely to result in a risk to individuals’ rights and freedoms. Processor reporting obligations Article 7 expressly requires both controllers and processors, as applicable, to report breaches to the Centre within 72 hours. Under Article 33(2), processors must notify controllers without undue delay. The controller is responsible for regulatory notification. Notification of affected individuals Article 7 requires notification within three working days from reporting the breach to the Centre. Under Article 34, notification is required without undue delay only where the breach is likely to result in a high risk to individuals’ rights and freedoms. Exemptions from notifying affected individuals No equivalent express risk-based exemptions are established under Article 7. Article 34(3) provides exemptions where appropriate protective measures were applied, subsequent measures eliminate the high risk, or notification would involve disproportionate effort, subject to public communication or an equivalent measure. Breach documentation Article 7 of the PDPL and Article 5 of the Executive Regulations establish breach documentation and electronic register requirements. Article 33(5) requires controllers to document personal data breaches, including their circumstances, effects and remedial action taken.

These differences have significant implications for organisations operating in both Egypt and the European Union. A breach that may qualify for an exemption from regulatory reporting or individual notification under the GDPR may nevertheless trigger mandatory notification obligations under Egyptian law.

Accordingly, multinational organisations should ensure that their incident-response procedures account for the applicable requirements in each jurisdiction rather than relying exclusively on a GDPR-based breach notification framework.

Practical Compliance Considerations for Organisations

The short notification periods under the Egyptian PDPL require organisations to maintain effective procedures for identifying, assessing and responding to personal data breaches. Delaying internal escalation until an incident has been fully investigated may result in the organisation exceeding the statutory notification deadlines.

To mitigate this risk, organisations should implement a formal personal data breach response procedure that establishes clear internal reporting channels, enabling employees to promptly report suspected or confirmed breaches to the relevant internal team and Data Protection Officer. The procedure should also define responsibilities for investigating incidents, assessing their scope, containing the breach and escalating the matter to the appropriate decision-makers.

Particular attention should also be given to third-party processor arrangements. Agreements with service providers should include appropriate incident-reporting and escalation obligations to ensure that organisations receive timely notification of breaches involving outsourced processing activities and can comply with their own statutory deadlines.

Finally, organisations should review their personal data protection policies, incident-response procedures and contractual arrangements to ensure consistency with the requirements of the PDPL and its Executive Regulations.

Conclusion

Egypt’s PDPL establishes strict obligations for controllers and processors following a personal data breach, requiring notification to the Centre within 72 hours of becoming aware of the incident and notification of affected individuals within three working days of reporting the breach.

The absence of express risk-based exemptions equivalent to those under the GDPR makes it particularly important for organisations to understand and comply with the specific requirements of Egyptian law. Effective breach detection, timely internal escalation, appropriate contractual safeguards and accurate documentation are essential to meeting these obligations and mitigating potential regulatory exposure.