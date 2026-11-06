FRA Board Of Directors’ Decree No. 155 Of 2026

The Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (“MCDR”) operates the Central Lending System, monitors the applicable borrowing and lending limits, and holds and invests the proceeds from the sale of borrowed securities for the lender’s benefit.

MCDR must pay the lending rate and investment return to the lender within two business days of closing the position, after deducting a percentage determined by MCDR and approved by the FRA, capped at 20% of the net investment return. It also values borrowed securities and collateral and settles valuation differences on a daily basis.