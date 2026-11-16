Joint-stock companies are among the most important forms of commercial companies, as they are structured on pooling capital and dividing it into shares, thereby enabling them to conduct economic activities on a large scale. Given the range of interests associated with these companies and the variety of financial, administrative, and legal risks to which they may be exposed, it is essential to establish effective mechanisms for regulating and overseeing their management. Such mechanisms should achieve a balance between the powers of those responsible for management and the rights of shareholders.

In this context, supporting committees represent one of the organizational mechanisms that help the Board of Directors perform its duties by examining specialized matters, strengthening internal oversight, and improving the quality of decision-making. The importance of these committees has grown considering corporate governance principles, which aim to promote transparency and accountability and protect the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders.

First: The Legal Framework Governing Supporting Committees in Joint-Stock Companies

Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 and its Executive Regulations, issued pursuant to Resolution No. 96 of 1982, establish the general framework for the incorporation, management, and oversight of joint-stock companies, considering special legislation and supplementary rules applicable to certain companies depending on the nature of their activities.

Article 79 of Companies Law is particularly significant in this context. It permits the Board of Directors to distribute work among its members in accordance with the nature of the company’s business. It also permits the Board to delegate one of its members, or a committee composed of its members, to perform one or more specific tasks, supervise a particular aspect of the company’s activities, or exercise certain powers and functions vested in the Board, within the limits prescribed by law.

This provision demonstrates that the legislator has provided the Board of Directors with a mechanism for organizing its work and distributing certain responsibilities in a manner that promotes specialization and efficiency. Nevertheless, this provision should not be interpreted as requiring every joint-stock company to establish all types of committees, nor as authorizing the unrestricted transfer of the Board’s statutory powers to such committees.

The Egyptian Corporate Governance Code, issued pursuant to Board Resolution No. 84 of 2016 of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), is also an important source for understanding the role of specialized committees, particularly the Audit Committee, alongside other relevant rules. When applying these provisions, it is necessary to verify their applicability to the company concerned and to identify any subsequent amendments or decisions that may apply.

Second: The Nature and Importance of Supporting Committees

In organizational terms, supporting committees are specialized groups established to assist the Board of Directors in examining specific matters, assessing relevant information and risks, and preparing reports and recommendations to support decision-making.

The mere establishment of these committees does not make them substitutes for the Board of Directors, the General Assembly, or the company’s auditor. Instead, they operate within their defined areas of responsibility, whether those responsibilities are advisory or supervisory in nature, or involve powers validly delegated to them.

Their importance lies in strengthening specialization within the management structure, improving the quality of information available to the Board of Directors, identifying deficiencies at an early stage, and monitoring the implementation of corrective measures. They also help embed corporate governance principles by promoting transparency and accountability and mitigating conflicts of interest.

Third: Examples of the Main Types of Supporting Committees and Their Functions

1. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is one of the most prominent committees associated with financial oversight and corporate governance. Subject to the rules applicable to it, its functions include reviewing financial statements, monitoring internal and external audit activities, examining internal control systems, and following up on material findings identified through audit activities.

The Committee helps ensure that financial matters are presented clearly to the Board of Directors, enabling it to identify deficiencies and risks before taking appropriate decisions. It may also examine matters relating to the company’s auditor and submit recommendations concerning the auditor to the competent body, without prejudice to the powers assigned by law to the General Assembly or other relevant authorities.

2. Risk Committee

Where a Risk Committee is established or required by the applicable regulatory framework, it is responsible for monitoring risks that may affect the company’s operations, financial stability, and ability to achieve its objectives. These risks include financial, operational, legal, and market-related risks.

The Committee assists the Board of Directors in assessing potential risks, examining the policies and procedures needed to mitigate them, and monitoring the adequacy of the measures adopted. This role is particularly important when making decisions concerning expansion, borrowing, or entering new investments.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Depending on the applicable regulatory framework, this Committee aims to assist the Board of Directors in examining the criteria for selecting candidates for management positions, assessing the experience and competencies required, and reviewing remuneration and incentive policies.

These functions help ensure that qualified individuals are selected, that incentives are linked to performance in a balanced manner, and that decisions driven by short-term gains at the expense of the company’s stability and shareholders’ interests are avoided.

4. Corporate Governance Committee

Where the applicable regulatory framework provides for or permits its establishment, a Corporate Governance Committee may be responsible for monitoring the implementation of internal policies and procedures relating to transparency, disclosure, conflicts of interest, and the evaluation of the performance of the Board of Directors and its committees.

Its role is to support compliance with sound corporate governance principles, identify shortcomings in the implementation of approved policies, and propose measures to improve the company’s governance framework.

The inclusion of these committees as examples does not mean that the law requires every joint-stock company to establish all of them. The committees require, and their respective responsibilities, to depend on the applicable legislation and regulatory rules, the nature of the company’s activities, and its articles of association.

Fourth: The Relationship Between Supporting Committees and the Board of Directors

The relationship between supporting committees and the Board of Directors is based on complementarity in the performance of their duties, rather than on the committees replacing the Board.

The committees examine matters falling within their respective areas of responsibility and prepare reports and recommendations. The Board of Directors, in turn, makes decisions falling within its statutory powers, unless a valid delegation has been made within the limits permitted by law.

For committees to perform effectively, their responsibilities must be clearly defined, their meetings properly organized, and their activities documented. They must also have access to the information necessary to perform their duties and submit their reports to the competent body. Furthermore, the establishment of committees must not be used as a means of avoiding the legal responsibilities imposed on members of the Board of Directors.

Accordingly, a committee’s effectiveness cannot be measured merely by its existence. Rather, it depends on the independence of its work where required, the expertise of its members, the adequacy of the information available to it, and its ability to follow up on recommendations and address identified deficiencies.

Fifth: The Impact of Supporting Committees on the Protection of Shareholders’ Rights

Supporting committees contribute to the protection of shareholders’ rights by strengthening oversight of financial information, improving risk monitoring, addressing deficiencies in management practices, and promoting disclosure and transparency in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

These committees also help establish a more reliable basis for decisions concerning the company’s performance and financial position, thereby enhancing shareholders’ confidence in management. However, achieving these objectives depends on the effective implementation of the applicable regulatory requirements, rather than merely establishing committees as a formality or disregarding their recommendations without proper consideration.

It is therefore evident that supporting committees play an important role in assisting the Board of Directors of a joint-stock company and enhancing the effectiveness of corporate oversight and governance by allocating specialized responsibilities, improving the flow of information, and monitoring risks and operational deficiencies. Egyptian

Companies Law No. 159 of 1981, particularly Article 79 thereof, provides a legal framework for organizing the functions of the Board of Directors and delegating certain responsibilities within the limits prescribed by law.

Nevertheless, determining which committees must be established and defining their respective responsibilities requires reference to the applicable laws, regulations, and regulatory decisions governing the company’s activities. Ultimately, the primary purpose of these committees is to promote sound corporate governance, safeguard the interests of the company and its shareholders, and strengthen transparency and accountability, without prejudice to the allocation of powers and responsibilities established by law.