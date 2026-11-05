Contractual Rights And Force Majeure In Egypt

Under Egyptian law, the principle of contractual binding force requires parties to perform their obligations in accordance with the agreed terms. However, exceptional circumstances may give rise to specific legal remedies where the applicable statutory requirements are satisfied. Force majeure may exempt a party from liability or result in the extinguishment of an obligation where an external cause renders performance impossible. By contrast, where performance remains possible but becomes excessively onerous, the circumstances may fall within the doctrine of hardship under Article 147(2) of the Egyptian Civil Code.

Understanding the distinction between these doctrines, their respective legal requirements and their consequences is essential for businesses assessing contractual liability and managing risks arising from unforeseen events. The applicable legal framework also depends on the nature of the contractual obligation, the parties’ allocation of risk and any specific statutory provisions governing the relevant commercial activity.

Essential Elements of Force Majeure

Under Egyptian law, force majeure generally refers to an external event beyond a party’s control that renders performance of a contractual obligation impossible. Its application depends on the following elements:

External cause: The event must not be attributable to the party invoking force majeure. Unforeseeability and unavoidability: The event and its consequences must satisfy the applicable legal requirements concerning foreseeability and the ability to prevent or overcome its effects. Impossibility of performance: The event must make performance impossible, rather than merely more difficult or costly. Causal connection: The party invoking force majeure must establish that the event caused the relevant non-performance or damage.

Natural disasters, armed conflicts and government prohibitions may qualify, depending on the circumstances. However, the assessment must also consider the applicable statutory provisions and any contractual clauses governing force majeure and the allocation of risk.

Force Majeure Versus Hardship

The distinction between force majeure and hardship depends on the effect of an exceptional event on contractual performance.

Under Articles 373 and 215 of the Civil Code, force majeure may result in the extinguishment of an obligation or exemption from liability where performance becomes impossible due to an external cause beyond the debtor’s control.

By contrast, Article 147(2) addresses hardship, where exceptional and unforeseeable general events make performance excessively onerous and threaten the debtor with substantial loss, without rendering performance impossible. In such circumstances, the court may reduce the affected obligation to a reasonable level, taking into account the circumstances and balancing the parties’ interests.

For example, a government prohibition preventing the delivery of specified goods may constitute force majeure, whereas a substantial increase in raw-material prices or severe currency depreciation may give rise to a hardship claim if the statutory requirements are met.

The distinction is significant: force majeure may lead to exemption from liability or extinguishment of the affected obligation, while hardship may permit judicial adjustment of the obligation to restore a reasonable balance between the parties.

Legal Consideration: The classification of an event is not automatic. The applicable statutory requirements, causal relationship, contractual provisions, allocation of risk and specific commercial rules must be examined in each case.

The Effect of Force Majeure on Bilateral Contracts

In bilateral contracts, force majeure may affect both parties’ obligations where performance becomes impossible. Article 159 of the Civil Code provides that where an obligation is extinguished because its performance has become impossible, the corresponding obligations are also extinguished, and the contract is rescinded by operation of law.

Article 160 addresses the consequences of rescission, establishing the general principle that the parties must be restored to their pre-contractual positions. Where restoration is impossible, compensation may be awarded in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

For example, where a force majeure event makes a seller’s obligation to deliver goods impossible, the buyer’s corresponding payment obligation may also be extinguished. If either party has already performed, the consequences must be assessed under the applicable rules on restitution.

Partial Impossibility and Temporary Suspension

Where force majeure affects only part of an obligation or temporarily prevents performance, the legal consequences depend on the extent and duration of the impediment and its effect on the contractual relationship.

Article 161 of the Civil Code permits a party to a bilateral contract to withhold its corresponding performance where the other party fails to perform an obligation that has become due. However, this provision does not independently establish force majeure or automatically entitle a party to suspend performance.

The parties should therefore assess whether the remaining obligations can still be performed and whether the contract provides for suspension, extensions of time or termination. Temporary disruption does not necessarily justify termination of the entire contract, whereas permanent impossibility may result in the extinguishment of the affected obligation and, where the statutory requirements are satisfied, rescission of the contract.

Contractual Allocation of Force Majeure Risk

Article 217 of the Civil Code permits the parties to agree that the debtor will bear the risk of force majeure and fortuitous events, subject to the applicable statutory limitations.

Force majeure clauses are therefore important in allocating contractual risk and determining the consequences of exceptional events. A well-drafted clause should identify the events covered, establish notification requirements and specify whether performance may be suspended, deadlines extended or the contract terminated. It should also clarify the treatment of additional costs and distinguish temporary impediments from events that permanently prevent performance.

However, contractual freedom is not unlimited. Article 217 addresses restrictions on exemptions from liability arising from fraud and gross fault and renders void any agreement excluding liability arising from an unlawful act. Accordingly, the scope and enforceability of a force majeure clause must be assessed against its wording and the applicable statutory provisions. Its inclusion does not automatically guarantee exemption from liability in every circumstance.

Compensation and Agreed Damages

The financial consequences of contractual non-performance depend on the applicable legal rules, the terms of the contract and whether force majeure excludes liability in the circumstances.

Article 171 of the Civil Code addresses the assessment and form of compensation, including monetary compensation and, in certain circumstances, restoration of the previous position or performance of a specific act as compensation.

Article 224 governs agreed compensation, providing that it is not payable where the debtor establishes that the creditor has suffered no damage. It also permits the court to reduce the agreed amount where it is substantially excessive or where part of the original obligation has been performed. Any agreement contrary to these statutory rules is void.

Accordingly, a contractual penalty or agreed-damages clause does not necessarily mean that the stipulated amount will be payable in full. Businesses should assess such clauses alongside force majeure provisions to determine whether liability is excluded and what financial remedies may remain available.

Specific Force Majeure Rules Under the Egyptian Commercial Code

In addition to the general principles of the Civil Code, the Egyptian Commercial Code No. 17 of 1999 contains specific provisions governing force majeure in certain commercial activities, including brokerage, transport and negotiable instruments.

Brokers

Article 202 addresses a broker’s liability for the loss or destruction of documents, papers or other items received in connection with the transaction being brokered. The broker may avoid liability for the resulting damage by establishing force majeure.

Carriers and Transport Contracts

The Commercial Code establishes specific rules governing force majeure in transport contracts, including circumstances that do not qualify as force majeure.

Article 214 excludes certain incidents from force majeure, including accidents arising from the carrier’s equipment or machinery and specified incidents involving the sudden death or physical or mental incapacity of the carrier’s personnel during work. This applies even where precautions have been taken to ensure the suitability of the equipment and the fitness of the personnel.

Articles 237 and 256 address freight charges where force majeure prevents transport from commencing or continuing. Depending on the circumstances, the carrier may be disentitled to freight charges or entitled only to charges attributable to the completed portion of the journey, together with certain necessary expenses.

Article 266 addresses the carrier’s liability for delay and physical or non-physical harm suffered by passengers, permitting exemption where force majeure or the passenger’s fault is established. Article 278 governs the liability of freight-forwarding commission agents for loss, damage or delay involving goods and specified liabilities arising in passenger transport, recognising force majeure and other prescribed circumstances as grounds for excluding liability.

Article 290 addresses the liability of air carriers and the circumstances in which liability may be excluded, including force majeure, inherent defects in goods and the fault of specified parties. A claimant may challenge the carrier’s defence by establishing that the relevant circumstance did not cause the damage or was not its sole cause.

These provisions demonstrate that the application and consequences of force majeure vary according to the commercial activity concerned. Businesses should therefore consider the specific statutory rules governing their transactions alongside the general principles of the Civil Code.

Force Majeure and Negotiable Instruments

The Commercial Code also addresses force majeure in relation to statutory deadlines for presenting bills of exchange and cheques and completing the relevant protest procedures.

Bills of Exchange

Article 448 provides for the extension of prescribed deadlines where force majeure prevents the timely presentation of a bill of exchange or completion of a protest. The holder must notify the relevant endorser without delay and resume the required procedures once the impediment ceases. Where the event continues for more than 30 days, recourse against the parties liable on the bill may be available without presentation or protest, subject to the statutory requirements. Circumstances relating personally to the holder or the person entrusted with presenting the bill or completing the protest do not constitute force majeure for these purposes.

Cheques

Article 526 establishes similar rules for cheques. Where force majeure prevents timely presentation for payment or completion of a protest or equivalent procedure, the applicable deadlines are extended in accordance with the provision. The holder must notify the relevant endorser without delay and resume the required procedures once the impediment ceases. If the event continues for more than 30 days, recourse against the parties liable on the cheque may be available without presentation or protest, subject to the statutory conditions.

These provisions demonstrate that force majeure may affect not only contractual performance and liability but also the exercise of rights within statutory time limits. Compliance with the applicable notification requirements and procedural deadlines remains essential.

Conclusion

Force majeure under Egyptian law is not an automatic exemption from contractual obligations whenever unforeseen events disrupt commercial activities. Its application depends on the event’s effect on performance, the applicable statutory requirements and the terms of the contract.

Where an external cause renders performance impossible, force majeure may exclude liability or result in the extinguishment of an obligation. Where performance remains possible but becomes excessively onerous, the circumstances may instead fall within the hardship doctrine under Article 147(2) of the Egyptian Civil Code.

Businesses should assess the actual impact of exceptional events on their contractual obligations, comply with applicable notification requirements, preserve supporting evidence and review contractual provisions governing risk allocation, suspension, termination and compensation. They should also consider any specific rules applicable to their commercial activities.

A clear understanding of these principles enables businesses to assess potential liability, manage contractual risks and determine the appropriate legal response when exceptional circumstances disrupt performance.