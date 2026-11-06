ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Foreign Investment Data Submission Requirements
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On 23 September 2026, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade issued a communication to the Egyptian Bar Association regarding the obligation of companies with foreign shareholding...
On 23 September 2026, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade issued a communication to the Egyptian Bar Association regarding the obligation of companies with foreign shareholding or investment to submit foreign direct investment data to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (“GAFI”) (the “Communication”).
Scope
The Communication concerns the reporting of direct and indirect foreign investment data, as set out under Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 and its Executive Regulations, as amended (the “Investment Law”).
Who is required to submit the data?
The relevant requirements apply to companies having a direct or indirect foreign ownership or investment interest, regardless of the authority under which the company was incorporated or licensed to conduct its activities.
What information must be submitted?
- Information and data necessary for calculating the company’s direct and indirect foreign investment assets;
- The relevant forms and questionnaires prescribed under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 369 of 2020; and
- Any other information required in accordance with the mechanism and deadlines prescribed under the Investment Law and its Executive Regulations.
Purpose of the Requirement
The submission of such information constitutes a regulatory requirement for statistical monitoring and the compilation of data relating to foreign investment in Egypt.
Role of Legal Counsel
The Egyptian Bar Association has been requested to circulate the relevant requirements among lawyers, law firms and legal offices, particularly those acting as legal counsel to the addressed companies (the “Legal Counsel”).
Accordingly, Legal Counsel of the addressed companies falling within the scope of the above requirements should alert their relevant clients to the requirement to submit the required information and data to GAFI within the applicable deadlines and in accordance with the prescribed procedures.
What to do?
Companies with direct or indirect foreign ownership or investment should review their compliance with the applicable foreign investment data submission requirements and ensure that the relevant forms and questionnaires are duly completed and submitted to GAFI within the prescribed deadlines.
Failure to comply with these requirements may result in legal liability under the Investment Law or Companies Law No. 159 of 1981.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.