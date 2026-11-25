Introduction

On 19 November 2026, Prime Minister’s Decree No. 3660 of 2026 concerning the availability and regulation of investors’ access to data on infrastructure, services and public utilities projects intended to be contracted out through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements (the “Decree”) was published in the Official Gazette.

In short, Egyptian administrative authorities and wholly state-owned companies that intend to deliver infrastructure, services or public utilities projects through PPP arrangements must submit initial project information to CAPMAS and the Central PPP Unit by 1 January 2027, and update it quarterly after that. The Central PPP Unit will publish the information on its website for investors, subject to a national security exception.

The Decree requires administrative authorities and companies wholly owned by the State or any of its public juridical persons, which have infrastructure, services or public utilities projects and intend to involve the private sector in their implementation, to submit information on such projects to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (“CAPMAS”) and the Central PPP Unit at the Ministry of Finance.

The entities covered by this requirement include ministries, departments, government agencies, local administration units, public service authorities and economic authorities, as well as the state-owned companies referred to above.

Project Information Required

The information required in respect of each project includes, inter alia:

The project name and implementation location.

The relevant sector.

The investment cost and project duration.

The anticipated tendering and contracting dates.

The applicable law, regulations or rules governing the project.

The proposed contracting method and the justification for its selection.

Submission and Quarterly Updates

The relevant entities are required to submit the initial project information to CAPMAS and the Central PPP Unit no later than 1 January 2027, being the first 1 January following the Decree’s entry into force.

The submitted information must subsequently be updated and resubmitted to both entities on a quarterly basis, at the end of each three-month period calculated from 1 January 2027.

Database and Publication of Project Information

The Central PPP Unit is responsible for classifying and organizing the information submitted under the Decree and incorporating it into a dedicated database.

The database is to be updated periodically, based on the quarterly information received, to reflect newly proposed projects, amendments to previously submitted information, projects for which contracts have been concluded and projects that have been discontinued.

The Central PPP Unit is also required to publish the database information on its official website, alongside information on projects intended to be contracted out pursuant to Public-Private Partnership Law No. 67 of 2010. The information must also be made available for review by investors and other entities concerned with the relevant projects.

Projects intended to be tendered by the relevant administrative authorities or state-owned companies are excluded from the requirements of the Decree where national security considerations necessitate that their information not be made available or published. The Decree enters into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

Investors following Egypt’s PPP pipeline, and public entities preparing their first submissions, may wish to consider how the Decree affects their project planning and timelines.