Sports Betting Licensing And Operations

Through Ministerial Agreement No. MINEDEC-MINEDEC-2026-00078-A, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture issued the “Regulations Governing the Sports Betting Licensing Procedure.” The main provisions of these regulations are summarized below:

1. Types of operators. There are two categories of operators:

Digital-only operators, which operate exclusively through websites or mobile applications. Hybrid operators, which combine their digital platform with physical deposit or withdrawal points.

2. Mandatory license. The license must be obtained before commencing operations and will have the following characteristics:

It will be valid for five years.

The operator may not assign, lease or allow third parties to use it. Changes to the ownership structure or ultimate beneficial owners must be authorized by the Ministry.

Throughout the term of the license, the operator must continue to satisfy the legal, financial, technical and operational conditions under which it was granted.

The annual license fee is equivalent to 655 unified basic salaries, i.e., US$315,710 for 2026.

3. Presence in Ecuador. The regulations require operators to be domiciled in Ecuador.

Foreign operators already conducting activities in the country may apply for the license through a branch domiciled in Ecuador or a company incorporated in Ecuador.

4. Main requirements for obtaining the license. Applicants must demonstrate their legal, financial, technical and operational capacity.

From a financial perspective, operators must submit audited financial statements and demonstrate a minimum net worth of US$500,000.

The technical requirements include:

Ownership of, or an exclusive license to use, the domain name through which the platform operates.

A domain name ending in “.com” or “.ec”.

Ownership of the distinctive sign used in Ecuador or an exclusive exploitation license agreement registered with the national intellectual property authority.

Technical certification of the platform under international standards.

From an operational perspective, applicants must submit manuals and policies addressing responsible gambling, identity and age verification, anti-money laundering, information security, technological incident management and complaint handling.

5. Guarantee and dedicated bank account. Within 90 days after the license is granted, the operator must provide a bank guarantee or performance bond equivalent to 1% of its net worth.

The guarantee must remain in force throughout the term of the license and will be used to cover obligations owed to users. If the amount of the guarantee is insufficient, the operator must directly cover any outstanding amounts.

Operators must also maintain a dedicated bank account with an Ecuadorian financial institution to administer users’ funds, pay prizes and conduct transactions directly related to the authorized activity.

6. User identification and protection. Each user may maintain only one user account linked to a single betting account. Before activating the account, the operator must verify the user’s identity through mechanisms that include real-time facial biometric verification.

The following persons may not participate:

People under 18 years of age.

People registered in the National Registry of Self-Excluded Persons.

Athletes, sports officials, coaches, referees and other persons capable of influencing a competition on which bets are offered.

People with a direct financial interest in the outcome of the relevant event.

Other people subject to the prohibitions established under sports regulations.

Prizes must be credited immediately after the outcome has been determined. Withdrawal requests must be processed within a maximum of three business days.

7. Payment methods. The regulations permit the use of bank accounts, debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and cash through authorized physical locations.

Each payment method is subject to per-transaction, daily and monthly limits. All transactions must be carried out in United States dollars, linked to an identified user and subject to fraud-prevention and anti-money laundering controls.

8. Promotions. Operators may offer bonuses, promotions and commercial incentives, provided that their terms are clear and do not encourage compulsive gambling. The annual value of incentives effectively converted into prizes may not exceed 1.5% of the operator’s average bets over the preceding three months.

9. Prevention of money laundering. Operators will be considered reporting entities for anti-money laundering purposes.

Within 30 days after the license is granted, they must obtain their registration code from the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (“UAFE”). Failure to comply may result in the immediate suspension of the license and operations until the operator regularizes its status.

10. Data protection and traceability. Operators must have a Personal Data Processing Policy and retain evidence of each user’s acceptance of that policy.

They must also ensure the complete traceability of all transactions and retain the following information for at least seven years:

Users’ identities.

Bets placed.

Amounts paid and prizes awarded.

Payment methods.

Access logs.

IP addresses and devices used, where technically feasible.

11. Trademarks and intellectual property. Operators must exclusively use the registered and authorized trademark under which they provide their services in Ecuador.

The operator must demonstrate ownership of the relevant distinctive sign or hold an exclusive exploitation license agreement registered with the Ecuadorian Intellectual Property Service (“SENADI”).

12. Advertising. Only operators holding a valid license may carry out advertising, promotional or sponsorship activities directed at the Ecuadorian market.

Advertising directed at minors, misleading advertising and advertising that presents sports betting as a guaranteed means of becoming wealthy are prohibited.

13. Reporting and oversight. Operators must submit monthly reports concerning user accounts, betting volumes, prizes paid, promotions, cybersecurity incidents, unusual transactions and bank accounts used for their operations.

Operating without a license, during a suspension or after revocation may result in the blocking of domains, applications, payment methods and financial transactions, subject to the prior issuance of a reasoned administrative decision.

14. Transitional regime. Operators already conducting activities will have 180 days from the effective date of the Ministerial Agreement to adapt their systems and open the required dedicated bank account.