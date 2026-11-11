New Organic Law On Civil Aviation – A New Regulatory Framework For The Ecuadorian Aviation Sector

On October 2, 2026, the new Organic Law on Civil Aviation (the “Law”) was published in the Official Gazette, establishing a new legal framework for aviation activities in Ecuador and replacing the previous regulatory regime.

The Law introduces significant changes in areas including institutional structure, market regulation, passenger protection, private participation, and the sanctions regime, among others, which will be of interest to airlines, ground handling services vendors, and other participants in the industry.

Key Changes

– New institutional structure:

The Law eliminates the National Civil Aviation Council (CNAC) and redistributes its powers between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation, as the entity responsible for aviation policy, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), as the technical aviation authority. Under this new structure, the DGAC assumes the regulatory, oversight, certification, administrative, and supervisory functions corresponding to the technical authority, while the Ministry will be responsible for sector policy and the formulation of public policy.

– Market opening and private participation:

The new framework seeks to promote greater connectivity and openness in the air transport market. It also provides for private participation in certain aviation and airport activities and services through delegation mechanisms and under state oversight.

– Passenger rights and protection:

The Law establishes a specific passenger protection framework covering, among other matters, carriers’ obligations in connection with delays, cancellations, service interruptions, and refunds. These matters, which were already regulated under secondary legislation, are now expressly addressed by the Law itself.

– New sanctions regime:

The Law reclassifies aviation infringements as minor, serious, and very serious, and modifies the framework for determining fines by establishing sanction ranges based on the Unified Basic Salary (SBU). For air operators, minor infringements are subject to fines ranging from 3 to 6 SBU, serious infringements from 11 to 20 SBU, and very serious infringements from 21 to 30 SBU. In certain cases, serious and very serious infringements may also result in the temporary suspension of an operating permit, Air Operator Certificate, or operating certificate.

Examples of sanctionable conduct include: failure to register passenger and cargo fares with the DGAC or failure to comply with aircraft dispatch requirements, as minor infringements; operating a scheduled service contrary, without justified cause, to approved routes, schedules, or frequencies, failing to comply with the conditions of an operating permit, or failing to comply with compensation obligations in cases of denied boarding, as serious infringements; and operating without a valid operating permit, a valid airworthiness certificate, the required insurance, or without properly performing aircraft maintenance, as very serious infringements.

– New areas of regulation:

The Law introduces specific provisions addressing unmanned aircraft, accident and incident investigation, and aviation safety, among other matters related to the evolution of the industry.

Transition Considerations

The entry into force of the Law does not, in itself, result in the automatic expiration or renewal of existing authorizations. Permits, licenses, certificates, and other authorizations granted under the previous regime remain valid in accordance with the transitional provisions.

Likewise, the Law establishes specific rules for administrative proceedings that were pending when it entered into force. Their treatment will depend on the applicable transitional provisions and the nature of each proceeding.

Implementation Will Be Key

The entry into force of the Law does not entail the immediate repeal of all existing secondary legislation. Regulations, resolutions, circulars, and other provisions issued under the previous regime will need to be assessed based on their compatibility with the Law and the transitional rules provided therein. Accordingly, provisions that do not conflict with the new framework may continue to apply until they are replaced or amended, while those that are incompatible will need to be brought into line with, or cease to apply under, the new legal framework.

This process will require the progressive review and updating of secondary legislation, as well as the administrative procedures and other instruments used by the aviation authority.

Accordingly, it will be necessary to determine, on a case-by-case basis, which rules apply.

The effective implementation of the Law will largely depend on the authorities’ ability to update and align the secondary regulatory framework, which will be essential to providing legal certainty for airlines, operators, and other participants in the aviation sector.

What Should Operators and Other Industry Stakeholders Consider?

Permits, certificates, and other authorizations;

Regulatory proceedings currently underway;

Passenger-related obligations;

Exposure to the new sanctions regime;

Contracts and operational structures; and

Secondary legislation applicable to their activities.

CorralRosales will continue to assess the practical implications of the new regulatory framework and keep our clients informed of relevant regulatory developments and changes that may affect their operations in the aviation sector.