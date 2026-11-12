General Regulation For The Processing Of Biometric Data, Resolution No. SPDP-SPD-2026-0039-R

On September 9, 2026, the Superintendence of Personal Data Protection (“SPDP”) issued, through Resolution No. SPDP-SPD-2026-0039-R, the General Regulation for the Processing of Biometric Data (“Biometric Data Regulation”), aimed at regulating the conditions, safeguards, and limitations applicable to the processing of biometric data and establishing specific rules to guarantee the rights and freedoms of data subjects. The Biometric Data Regulation applies to the processing of biometric data for identification purposes carried out by data controllers and processors in the public and private sectors subject to the Organic Law on Personal Data Protection (“LOPDP”), through automated, partially automated, or non-automated procedures when the data forms part of systems, electronic media, or structured databases. Below, we outline the most relevant aspects of the Biometric Data Regulation: 1. Processing of Biometric Data Biometric data is considered sensitive data and constitutes a special category of personal data when its processing enables or is intended to uniquely identify a natural person. The processing of biometric data must comply with the following conditions: Be preceded by a risk analysis and a data protection impact assessment (“DPIA”), conducted in accordance with the Risk Management and Data Protection Impact Assessment Guide, sufficiently justifying the use of the biometric system for the intended purpose.

Have a valid legal basis for the processing of sensitive data in accordance with the LOPDP.

Where processing is based on consent, such consent must be prior, freely given, specific, informed, unambiguous, and explicit.

Provide the data subject with at least one equivalent alternative mechanism that does not require the use of biometric data.

Allow the data subject to withdraw consent at any time through prompt and efficient mechanisms.

Processing activities that result in the unique identification of individuals or involve large-scale systematic monitoring of publicly accessible areas, among others, are considered high-risk processing activities.

2. Significant Imbalance and Non-Biometric Alternatives

The Biometric Data Regulation considers that a significant imbalance exists when there is an imbalance of power, authority, dependency, or subordination that may affect the data subject’s ability to freely express their will in the following circumstances:

Legal subordination or direct economic dependency.

Conditioning access to fundamental rights, essential services, or benefits on the processing.

Lack of real and reasonable alternatives for the data subject in specific processing activities.

When consent-based processing takes place in a context of significant imbalance, the controller or processor must, as a general rule, provide a reasonable non-biometric alternative.

The requirement to provide a non-biometric alternative may be waived when there is a technical or factual impossibility duly justified in the DPIA, an obligation arising from a law, or a provision issued by a competent public authority.

3. Purpose, Necessity, and Security

The reuse of biometric data for a purpose other than the one that justified its initial collection is prohibited. Any new purpose will require new consent or, in the case of sensitive data, compliance with the requirements established under the applicable regulations.

Before implementing a biometric system, an assessment must be conducted to determine whether the intended purpose can be achieved through less invasive or less risky mechanisms. The use of biometric data will only be permissible when strictly necessary and when no other means are available to achieve the intended purpose.

The controller must prioritize the use of biometric templates, understood as mathematical and encoded representations derived from raw biometric data, and avoid storing raw biometric data unless strictly technically necessary.

The DPIA must be conducted before implementing any biometric system and must be reviewed and updated every twelve (12) months or whenever the risk level associated with the processing changes.

4. Transparency and Decisions Based on Biometrics

Controllers or processors must provide data subjects with clear, understandable, and accessible information regarding the processing of their biometric data, in accordance with the right to information established under the LOPDP.

Decisions that produce legal effects or affect the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects may not be based exclusively on automated biometric identification systems, nor predominantly on biometric data when human intervention is merely formal or nominal.

In such cases, the data subject has the right to request a reasoned explanation of the decision made.

5. Specific Limitations

Facial recognition: Controllers or processors must conduct risk assessments and DPIAs and implement enhanced security measures. The use of facial recognition does not, in itself, constitute large-scale data processing; therefore, it must be determined whether the criteria established under the applicable specific regulations are met.

Controllers or processors must conduct risk assessments and DPIAs and implement enhanced security measures. The use of facial recognition does not, in itself, constitute large-scale data processing; therefore, it must be determined whether the criteria established under the applicable specific regulations are met. Identification in public spaces: The use of biometric systems intended for the mass and indiscriminate identification of natural persons in public spaces is prohibited. Exceptionally, their use may be authorized by an express statutory provision, provided that the processing is duly justified and complies with the principles established under the LOPDP.

The use of biometric systems intended for the mass and indiscriminate identification of natural persons in public spaces is prohibited. Exceptionally, their use may be authorized by an express statutory provision, provided that the processing is duly justified and complies with the principles established under the LOPDP. Children and adolescents: The processing of their biometric data for identification purposes is prohibited unless no less invasive or less risky mechanisms are available and the corresponding risk assessment and DPIA have been conducted.

The processing of their biometric data for identification purposes is prohibited unless no less invasive or less risky mechanisms are available and the corresponding risk assessment and DPIA have been conducted. Adolescents between fifteen (15) and seventeen (17) years of age may provide their own explicit consent, provided that the information is presented in simple language adapted to their age.

6. Compliance

Controllers or processors that use biometric systems will have a period of twelve (12) months from the date of publication in the Official Gazette to bring their processes and systems into compliance with the requirements established under this Regulation.

We will provide a timely update regarding such publication as soon as it occurs.