Ecuador’s New Rules For Sports Betting Advertising

Advertising sports betting in Ecuador now requires a regulatory review as well as a commercial decision. The new framework sets conditions for promoting sports betting and extends regulatory oversight to those involved in distributing the advertising.

This is a significant change for operators, advertising agencies, media outlets, sports clubs and influencers.

Executive Decree No. 422, which sets out the General Regulations under the Law on Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, and Ministerial Agreement No. MINEDEC-MINEDEC-2026-00078-A introduce rules to consider before designing, commissioning, producing or distributing advertising campaigns for these services.

Businesses now need to determine whether an operator may advertise, what its ads may say and who is liable if the rules are breached.

Who May Advertise Sports Betting

Before commissioning an advertising campaign, the first step is to check the operator’s regulatory status.

The framework requires a licence to offer sports betting, whether the operator is exclusively digital or combines digital operations with physical premises.

The regulations established a transitional process for operators that were already active. They had until 21 October 2026 to submit a licence application.

This distinction matters to the advertising sector. At the time of writing, the regulator had yet to issue any licences. Operators that were already active and submitted a licence application under the transitional rules may continue operating and advertising.

Advertising agencies, media outlets, social media platforms and other advertising service providers should therefore put procedures in place to verify their clients’ regulatory status before running sports betting campaigns.

Restrictions on Advertising Content

Article 252 of the General Regulations sets specific requirements for advertising by sports betting operators.

These provisions aim to ensure that operators advertise responsibly and avoid messages that could mislead people about how sports betting works or its potential outcomes.

The main requirements include the following.

Protection of minors. Campaigns must neither target minors nor encourage them to participate.

Campaigns must neither target minors nor encourage them to participate. Misleading expectations. Ads must avoid portraying sports betting as a guaranteed source of income or financial gain.

Ads must avoid portraying sports betting as a guaranteed source of income or financial gain. Responsible gambling. Ads must include the applicable responsible gambling warnings and conditions.

Ads must include the applicable responsible gambling warnings and conditions. Promotions and other incentives must clearly communicate their terms and conditions.

Operator identification. Ads must comply with the requirements for identifying the operator.

Offers advertising welcome incentives or free bets also warrant careful review to ensure that the conditions for using the offer or withdrawing funds do not mislead consumers.

A responsible gambling warning at the end of an ad is only one part of compliance. The review should cover the full message, its context, its intended audience and the actual terms of the product being advertised.

Consequences of Breaching the Advertising Rules

A breach of the rules can have consequences beyond the suspension of an advertising campaign.

The General Regulations provide for several administrative measures. Which measure applies depends on the nature and seriousness of the breach and the circumstances of the case.

Licence suspension. The regulator may suspend an operator’s licence for up to 180 days for certain breaches that can be remedied.

The regulator may suspend an operator’s licence for up to 180 days for certain breaches that can be remedied. Licence revocation. The regulator may revoke a licence for certain repeated breaches or breaches that cannot be remedied. The rules specifically address misleading advertising and unfair competition.

The regulator may revoke a licence for certain repeated breaches or breaches that cannot be remedied. The rules specifically address misleading advertising and unfair competition. Blocking of platforms and payment methods. The regulator may block domain names, apps and payment methods used by unauthorised operators.

The regulator may block domain names, apps and payment methods used by unauthorised operators. Influencer liability. The rules expressly prohibit influencers from promoting unlicensed domestic or foreign operators and provide for joint and several liability for the relevant breaches.

As the market becomes more regulated, compliance should inform the design of an advertising campaign from the outset.