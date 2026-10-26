The Financial Side Of Property Development In Cyprus

Property developers must manage VAT, subcontractors, project costs, and reporting obligations throughout a development.

Property development in Cyprus involves much more than purchasing land, obtaining permits and completing construction.

Each project also creates a continuous flow of invoices, contractor payments, VAT obligations, professional fees, buyer payments and reporting requirements. If these transactions are not recorded and treated correctly from the start, accounting and tax issues can arise long before the development is complete.

For a property development company, good financial management should therefore start at the same time as the project itself.

VAT on property development in Cyprus

VAT is one of the main tax issues that property developers need to consider.

The standard VAT rate in Cyprus is currently 19% under the VAT Law, Law 95(I)/2000, subject to transactions that qualify for a reduced or other applicable rate.

For developers, the VAT position can affect:

the sale of new properties;

land and construction costs;

payments to contractors and subcontractors;

professional services;

input VAT recovery;

the final amount charged to purchasers.

Consider the VAT treatment for each project rather than only when a property is ready for sale.

When can the 5% VAT rate apply?

Cyprus provides a reduced 5% VAT rate for the purchase or construction of a qualifying principal and permanent residence.

Under the current framework, the reduced rate applies to the first 130 square metres of buildable area, up to €350,000, provided the total transaction value does not exceed €475,000 and the total buildable area does not exceed 190 square metres. Specific rules also apply to persons with disabilities and larger families. This is important for developers because the 5% rate is not simply a reduced rate that can be applied to every residential sale. It depends on the purchaser, the property’s intended use, and the applicable statutory conditions.

The Tax Department provides a formal process for obtaining the reduced VAT certificate through Tax For All (TFA). Developers should therefore make sure that the appropriate documentation is in place before applying the reduced rate to a transaction.

A 2026 update to the transitional 5% VAT rules

The VAT rules for primary residences changed in 2023, but some developments remain subject to transitional provisions. Section 63 of the VAT Law applies to certain buildings where a planning permit had been obtained, or an application for a planning permit had been submitted, by 31 October 2023.

Law 109(I)/2026 introduced a further amendment. It allows the Commissioner of Taxation to examine relevant transitional applications until 31 December 2026 where their examination could not be completed in time because of delays by the planning authorities. This point is particularly relevant to developments that started under the previous VAT regime but are still progressing through the permitting or construction process.

Each case should be checked against its planning documentation and application dates before the VAT treatment is determined.

Contractors, subcontractors and article 11B

Subcontractor invoices are another area where errors can affect a development company’s VAT records.

Article 11B of the VAT Law applies to certain services, or services together with goods, provided in connection with:

construction;

alteration;

demolition;

repair;

maintenance of buildings; and

civil engineering works.

Where the statutory conditions are satisfied, the recipient accounts for the VAT under the reverse-charge mechanism rather than the supplier accounting for it in the usual way.

For a property developer working with several contractors and subcontractors, this means that each invoice should be reviewed according to the service provided and the circumstances of the transaction.

An incorrect VAT treatment can affect the VAT return, input VAT records and the recorded cost of the project.

Accounting should follow the project from the start

A development can involve dozens of suppliers and subcontractors before the first property is sold.

Developers should therefore maintain clear records for each project, including:

land and acquisition costs;

construction invoices;

subcontractor payments;

architect and engineer fees;

professional services;

planning and permit-related costs;

financing expenses;

deposits and stage payments received from purchasers;

VAT paid and recovered;

sales and other project income.

Keeping costs separated by development also makes it easier to monitor each project’s actual financial performance.

Problems often arise when expenses relating to several developments are recorded together or supporting invoices are missing. Correcting those records months or years later can be much harder. Legal and financial issues also frequently overlap in property development. Michael Chambers & Co. LLC assists developers and property owners through its Real Estate and Property Law services, including property transactions, agreements and related regulatory procedures.

Reporting obligations should not be left until year-end

Property development companies may have several tax and reporting obligations running at the same time. Depending on the company’s activities, these can include VAT returns, corporate income tax reporting, accounting records, payroll and employer reporting, and supporting records for property transactions.

Since 2025, employer withholding reporting has also been integrated into the Tax For All system. Employers with relevant PAYE or GESY withholding obligations may be required to submit monthly and annual employer returns.

The important point for developers is that reporting should follow the transactions as they occur. A payment to a contractor, a buyer deposit or a change in the use of a property can have consequences for the accounting and tax treatment of the project.

Property development companies and the 2026 tax changes

Cyprus introduced significant tax reforms effective 1 January 2026. For companies, one of the main changes is the increase in the corporate income tax rate from 12.5% to 15%.

The filing timetable has also changed. From tax year 2026, company income tax returns are due within 13 months after the end of the tax year, and company tax returns are moving exclusively to the Tax For All system.

Property development businesses should consider these changes when planning project profitability, cash flow, and year-end tax obligations.

Small accounting errors can become larger problems

The financial side of a property development often becomes difficult because of several small issues rather than one major mistake.

Examples include:

applying the wrong VAT treatment to a subcontractor invoice;

assuming that a purchaser automatically qualifies for the 5% VAT rate;

failing to allocate costs to the correct project;

missing invoices or payment evidence;

recording buyer deposits incorrectly;

failing to identify a VAT issue until the return is being prepared.

A property developer may have many suppliers working on the same project at the same time. Correct VAT treatment and project accounting from the start make the financial position easier to manage throughout construction and at sale.

Accounting support for property developers in Cyprus

Property development requires legal, accounting and tax matters to work together.

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC provides Accounting services in Cyprus, including bookkeeping, VAT compliance, corporate tax, payroll, and financial reporting.

For property development businesses, our team can assist with matters including:

VAT treatment and VAT returns;

contractor and subcontractor transactions;

accounting for development costs;

corporate tax compliance;

payroll and employer reporting;

maintenance of accounting records;

coordination between property, corporate and financial matters.

Businesses establishing or reviewing the structure through which a development will operate can also obtain support through our Corporate and Commercial Law practice.

Good accounting should follow a property development from the first expenditure through to the final sale. Managing VAT, subcontractor costs, and reporting obligations as the project progresses can reduce the need for later corrections and provide a clearer picture of the project’s financial position.