ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Boletín de Actualidad Laboral | Septiembre 2026
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Barros & Errázuriz
Founded in 1988, Barros & Errázuriz has positioned itself in the Chilean legal market as the...View firm profile
Our Labor team develops a monthly bulletin focused on compiling the main legal news of the sector. This edition covers publications in the Official Gazette, rulings from the Labor Directorate...
ChileEmployment and HR
Nuestro equipo Laboral desarrolla un boletín mensual, orientado a recopilar las principales noticias legales del sector. Los invitamos a revisar las secciones de esta edición, divididas en:
- Publicaciones en el Diario Oficial
- Dictámenes de la Dirección del Trabajo
- Jurisprudencia Judicial
Te invitamos a revisar el documento haciendo click aquí.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.