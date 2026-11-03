Labor Law Newsletter | September 2026

PUBLICATIONS IN THE OFFICIAL GAZETTE

On September 9, 2026, Decree 662 of the Ministry of Finance was published in the Oﬀicial Gazette, containing the Regulation governing the requirements, modalities and procedures for the implementation, certification, registration and supervision of complianceprogramsforthepreventionofinfringements oftheDataProtectionLaw (Law No. 19,628). In labor matters, it provides that the internal rules arising from the implementation of the prevention program must be expressly incorporated as an obligation in the employment contracts of all employees of the data controllers or of third parties carrying out the processing. Likewise, such rules must be included in the Internal Rules of Order, Hygiene and Safety, and the existence of the program, as well as any subsequent update or amendment, must be disclosed to employees.



Decree No. 662 of the Ministry of Finance



On September 14, 2026, Law No. 21,839 was published in the Oﬀicial Gazette, which increases the numberof judges and staﬀ of the Labor Courts of Antofagasta, Concepción, Punta Arenas and Santiago, and creates a Third Labor Court in the latter The staﬀing increases will enter into force gradually: in Antofagasta, Concepción and Punta Arenas, one year aker the publication of the law; and in Santiago, in two stages, six months and one year aker such publication.



Law No. 21,839

OPINIONS OF THE LABOR DIRECTORATE

a) The Labor Directorate establishes administrative doctrine on the purpose, conditions of use and limitations of technological devices intended to prevent serious risks to the life and physical integrity of workers.

On September 2, 2026, through Ord. No. 388/32, the Labor Directorate established administrative doctrine regarding the use of technological devices aimed at preventing risks to the life and physical integrity of workers, and the prohibition on using such devices as instruments for controlling or monitoring employees.

In this regard, the Labor Directorate states that the organization of work may create or aggravate situations of risk to workers’ life or health, such as fatigue and drowsiness while performing their duties. Accordingly, the employer must identify and assess such risks, and adopt the preventive and corrective measures necessary to reduce or eliminate the risks associated with the performance of the work.

Furthermore, it holds that, in order to determine whether a means of control is implemented through suitable mechanisms consistent with the nature of the employment relationship, in accordance with Article 154 of the Labor Code, it is necessary to consider the intendedpurposeofthemeansused. Thus, the Directorate warns that these devices may not be used for any purpose other than that for which they were designed, so that under no circumstances may they “be used to evaluate performance, measure individual productivity, support disciplinary measures or support the termination of the employment contract”.

In this context, it specifies that the triggering of one or more alerts by the technological device does not in itself constitute a breach and, consequently, does not justify the imposition of a sanction, since the system measuresaphysicalconditionoftheworkerandnotconductcapableofbeingevaluated.

Therefore, in order to oversee compliance with current regulations, the Labor Directorate will verify compliance with the following requirements:

The risk invoked as grounds for using the device must be identified and assessed in the risk matrix; The measure must be set forth in the company’s Internal Rules of Order, Hygiene and Safety, and workers must have been informed before the system is actually implemented, with a specific explanation of “how the system works, what it records, what it is used for and how long that information is kept”; The information collected must be used exclusively in accordance with the purpose pursued by its implementation, and must “bekeptonlyforaslongasnecessaryforthatpurpose,storedsecurely,be accessible only to those who need to know it, and be deleted when there is no longer a legal reason to keep it”; and The warning regarding a condition that compromises the life or safety of the worker must be communicated directly and in a timely

Finally, the Labor Directorate concludes that the installation of these technological devices “does not require authorization, approval or any prior procedure before the Labor Directorate”, nor is it for the authority to rule on the technical eﬀectiveness of a given system, its certification or the suitability of the provider, as these matters fall outside its competence.

Ord. No. 388/32 dated September 2, 2026

b) When agreeing with the worker, the employer may not grant access to teleworking under Law No. 21,645 on a transitory or temporary basis.

On September 8, 2026, through Ord. No. 399, the Labor Directorate ruled on the employer’s duty to respond, to state grounds and to act proportionately with respect to workers who request to telework under Law No. 21,645.

In this regard, the Directorate warns that the agreement between employer and worker may not provide in advancefortransitoryortemporaryaccess to remote work. This is because “thelegalbenefitmustbe maintained for as long as the circumstance foreseen by the legislator that supports it remains, that is, for as long as the unpaid caregiving responsibility for the persons indicated in said law continues”.

Notwithstanding the above, nothing prevents the employer from periodically assessing, aker this arrangement has been granted, whether the legal conditions and requirements remain in place, particularly regarding the nature of the position and its compatibility with the change in work arrangement.

The foregoing may justify the beneficiary returning to the conditions originally agreed in their employment contract, provided that the work requires the worker’s physical presence at their workplace or in-person customer service, that it is required for organizational reasons in order for other workers to perform their services, or that there is no connectivity at the place where the work would be performed, among other cases.

In addition, the Directorate states that the employerisnotentitledtounilaterallymodifytheremote workorteleworkingarrangement, unless there is a supervening cause and written notice is given at least thirty days in advance, under the terms of Article 152 quáter O ter of the Labor Code.

Ord. No. 399 dated September 8, 2026

c) The Labor Directorate confirms that union prerogatives do not apply once the employment relationship of workers under fixed-term contracts has ended.

On September 14, 2026, in Ord. No. 417, the Labor Directorate ruled on whether union immunity (fuero sindical) applied to a worker whose fixed-term contract had expired before the formation of an inter-company union, at whose founding assembly he was elected president.

The Labor Directorate clarifies that a basic preliminary requirement for union prerogatives is “the existence of workers bound by an employment relationship in force at the time the legal conditions on which they are based arise”.

Consequently, if at the time the inter-company union was formed and its board elected the worker no longer had an employment relationship in force —because the agreed term had already expired— thelegal requirement to be protected by the prerogatives arising from such founding act, or by the union oﬀice subsequently invoked, is not met.

Lastly, the Labor Directorate defines the scope of its competence regarding the determination of whether the employment relationship had actually ended on the date the union was formed, and whether such formation constituted an act of bad faith or an unfair labor practice under Article 290 of the Labor Code. In this regard, it concludes that both matters fall within the exclusive competence of the courts, which must resolve them based on the evidence the parties may submit.

Ord. No. 417 dated September 14, 2026

d) The Labor Directorate clarifies when the disqualification from contracting with State Administration bodies under Law No. 16,886 begins to run.

On September 1, 2026, in Ord. No. 387, the Labor Directorate clarified when the disqualification from contracting with State Administration bodies begins to run for employers convicted of unfair labor practices or of violating workers’ fundamental rights.

Indeed, the disqualification associated with the exclusion provided for in the first paragraph of Article 4 of Law No. 19,886 may extend for up to two years, counted from the date on which the respective judgment becomes final and enforceable.

However, such period is merely the maximum duration, so the applicability and length of the measure must be determined in accordance with the applicable regulations, with the court being responsible for setting it in each case. In any event, such period must necessarily be counted from the date on which the judgment becomes final and enforceable.

Ord. No. 387 dated September 1, 2026

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