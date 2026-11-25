In March 2027, certain companies in Chile will be required to submit a gender equity report, an obligation established under Law No. 21,828, which addresses transparency and the adoption of measures for women's labor inclusion.

The obligation applies to:

Companies with 200 or more employees, regardless of the economic sector in which they operate, and





Companies with 50 or more employees operating in the mining, research and development, financial services, energy, transportation, and construction sectors.

Covered companies must prepare an annual report on gender equity within the organization and the measures adopted in this area, including information on female workforce participation, women in positions of responsibility, and gender pay gaps.

The report must include, at a minimum:

The percentage of women within the organization;





Indicators regarding women's participation in positions of responsibility;





Measures aimed at supporting the reconciliation of work, family, and personal life;





Information regarding gender pay gaps; and





Any other measures adopted related to gender equity.

The report must be submitted electronically to the Labor Directorate of Chile (Dirección del Trabajo) every March and must remain publicly available on the company's website.

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