ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
New Gender Equity Reporting Obligation For Employers
Companies in Chile with 200 or more employees, or 50+ employees in specific sectors, face a new mandate requiring annual gender equity reporting starting March 2027. Law No. 21,828 establishes comprehensive disclosure requirements covering workforce composition, leadership representation, pay equity metrics, and work-life balance initiatives. Organizations must understand their obligations under this transparency framework and prepare systems to collect, analyze, and publicly report gender-related employmen
In March 2027, certain companies in Chile will be required to submit a gender equity report, an obligation established under Law No. 21,828, which addresses transparency and the adoption of measures for women's labor inclusion.
The obligation applies to:
- Companies with 200 or more employees, regardless of the economic sector in which they operate, and
- Companies with 50 or more employees operating in the mining, research and development, financial services, energy, transportation, and construction sectors.
Covered companies must prepare an annual report on gender equity within the organization and the measures adopted in this area, including information on female workforce participation, women in positions of responsibility, and gender pay gaps.
The report must include, at a minimum:
- The percentage of women within the organization;
- Indicators regarding women's participation in positions of responsibility;
- Measures aimed at supporting the reconciliation of work, family, and personal life;
- Information regarding gender pay gaps; and
- Any other measures adopted related to gender equity.
The report must be submitted electronically to the Labor Directorate of Chile (Dirección del Trabajo) every March and must remain publicly available on the company's website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.