Federal Budget 2026: Sovereignty, Strategic Investment And Tax Simplification

Personal tax measures

1. Canada Growth Incentive – capital gains exemption

Budget 2026 proposes a significant new Canada Growth Incentive (CGI) capital gains exemption intended to help businesses attract investment and grow in Canada. The exemption would permit a Canadian-resident individual to shelter up to C$15 million in capital gains from tax for each qualifying business.

The exemption would apply to qualifying shares issued on or after Budget Day and before 2037. Among other requirements, the corporation must generally be a Canadian-controlled private corporation when the shares are issued, have no more than C$100 million of assets, (calculated on a carrying-value basis alongside related corporations), immediately before and after issuance, and satisfy detailed Canadian active-business asset tests. The shares generally must be issued directly to the individual, or a partnership of which the individual is a member, for cash or qualifying employment services, and must be held for at least 36 consecutive months before disposition. Corporate reorganizations and share exchanges following the original issuance may be accommodated by proposed continuity rules.

The CGI exemption is considerably more targeted than the existing Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE). A broad range of businesses would be excluded, including professional practices and consulting businesses, businesses principally dependent on an individual's reputation or skill, and businesses in sectors including agriculture, fishing, forestry, mining, financial services, insurance, utilities, real estate, food and accommodation, arts, recreation and entertainment. Businesses operated under a licensing or franchising arrangement would also be excluded. The new exemption is particularly directed at founders, employees and investors in scalable Canadian operating businesses.

The potential tax benefit is substantial, particularly because the C$15 million limit applies separately to each qualifying individual for each qualifying business. However, the detailed eligibility requirements mean that planning will need to begin when shares are issued rather than only when an exit is contemplated. In addition, claiming the new CGI capital gains exemption would limit a taxpayer from claiming the LCGE on a sale of the subject shares, and vice versa, with one exception being on sale to a qualifying Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). Gains exempted under the CGI would nevertheless remain subject to a 30 per cent inclusion rate for Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) purposes. Finance has also proposed additional “integrity rules” to restrict the multiplication of the exemption by using multiple corporations to carry on the same underlying business, and to prevent the exemption from applying in circumstances outside the intention of this new measure.

2. Canada Growth Incentive – rollover for investments in small businesses

Budget 2026 proposes to expand the capital gains deferral available when individuals reinvest proceeds from the sale of eligible small business corporation (ESBC) shares into replacement ESBC shares thereby providing investors with greater flexibility and more time to redeploy capital into Canadian growth businesses while continuing to defer tax on capital gains. The proposed measures would apply to qualifying dispositions occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

Key changes include:

Investors would have up to three years after the year of disposition to acquire replacement shares, instead of only until the end of the following year;

In scenarios where proceeds are invested through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), the deferral period could be extended to five years;

The ongoing asset-use requirement would be relaxed from the current “all or substantially all” threshold (generally at least 90 per cent) to a “primarily” test (generally more than 50 per cent), while the stricter standard would continue to apply at the time the shares are issued and sold.The ongoing asset-use requirement would be relaxed from the current “all or substantially all” threshold (generally at least 90 per cent) to a “primarily” test (generally more than 50 per cent), while the stricter standard would continue to apply at the time the shares are issued and sold; and

Prescribed-rate interest would apply where qualifying sale proceeds are ultimately not reinvested in replacement shares. Interest would be charged on the deferred tax from the balance-due date for the year of disposition until the taxation year in which the gain becomes taxable.

3. Income tax return filing and Balance-Due Dates for Individuals

Budget 2026 proposes changing the T1 filing and balance-due dates to May 15 for all individuals, starting in the 2027 tax year. This change also applies to self-employed individuals and their spouses or common-law partners.

4. Foreign income verification statement – form T1135

Certain Canadian taxpayers must file a Foreign Income Verification Statement (Form T1135) with the CRA if they own “specified foreign property” (SFP). The current threshold for SFP is C$100,000, and it generally includes property that is income-earning and held outside of Canada (other than personal property or property used in an active business).

There is also currently a simplified reporting method if the total cost of a taxpayer’s SFP is less than C$250,000 throughout the year. Budget 2026 proposes to increase threshold of SFP from C$100,000 to C$200,000, and the threshold for simplified reporting from less than C$250,000 to less than C$500,000.

These measures would apply to taxation years or fiscal periods that end after 2026.

5. Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Budget 2026 announces the government’s intention to create an "RRSP for life" by merging the core features of RRSPs and RRIFs, eliminating the requirement to convert an RRSP to a RRIF at age 71 while continuing to require minimum withdrawals after age 71. Considerations include whether an RRSP could have a spouse or common-law partner as a successor holder, potentially allowing the plan to remain open following the original holder’s death, and whether the existing (and cumbersome) indirect rollover rules on death could be replaced with direct tax-free transfers to qualifying registered plans of surviving spouses and other qualifying survivors. Consequential changes may also be required to federal and provincial pension legislation governing locked-in funds. Written submissions can be made to the Department of Finance by Jan. 8, 2027.

6. Trust distributions to non-residents

Budget 2026 proposes to amend the Income Tax Act to broaden the circumstances in which a Canadian-resident trust is prevented from distributing property on a tax-deferred basis. The existing rule generally denies the tax-deferral where trust property is distributed to a non-resident beneficiary (and effectively outside of the Canadian tax net). This restriction will be expanded to apply to distributions to certain Canadian-resident corporations or partnerships that have any direct or indirect non-resident shareholders or partners, thereby preventing the use of an interposed Canadian entity to obtain a tax-deferred distribution that could not have been made directly to the non-resident. If the rule applies, the trust will be deemed to dispose of the distributed property at fair market value.

This measure would apply in respect of distributions of property that occur on or after Budget Day.

7. Mineral exploration tax credit and critical mineral exploration tax credit

Budget 2026 proposes to enhance certain tax incentives to individuals who invest in "flow-through shares" issued by resource corporations. Flow-through shares allow corporations to renounce or "flow through" their "Canadian development expenses" (CDE) to the investor. The investors may deduct the CDE at a 30 per cent rate on a declining balance basis. Budget 2026 proposes to increase the deduction rate to 100 per cent. Budget 2026 proposes to increase the deduction rate to 100 per cent.

Two additional tax incentives are available to investors of eligible flow-through shares: the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) and the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC), both of which are set to expire on March 31, 2027. Budget 2026 proposes extending the METC and CMETC by five years to flow-through share agreements entered on or before March 31, 2032. Budget 2026 also proposes to add antimony as an eligible critical mineral for CMETC purposes, applicable to eligible flow-through share agreements entered after November 5, 2026 and on or before March 31, 2032.

8. Objections to assessments

When a taxpayer receives a Notice of Assessment or Reassessment and wishes to object, the legislative scheme under the Income Tax Act generally provides 90 days to do so. Budget 2026 proposes, for most taxpayers, to increase the deadline to file a notice of objection from 90 days to one year. For individuals and graduated rate estates, Budget 2026 proposes to amend the deadline to the later of one year after the notice of assessment is sent and two years from the tax return filing due date for the taxation year being assessed. The ability to apply for an extension would also be nullified.

This amendment would apply to assessments sent on or after the day that is three months after royal assent.

9. Disclosure of tax debt to credit bureau

The CRA is currently unable to report taxpayer debts to credit bureaus because the Income Tax Act rules limit the disclosure of taxpayer information. Budget 2026 proposes to amend the Income Tax Act to allow the CRA to disclose information about a taxpayer's tax debts to credit bureaus in certain circumstances. These circumstances include the taxpayer’s outstanding tax debt exceeding C$50,000, the debt in question not being subject to objection or appeal, and the CRA notifying the taxpayer in writing at least 30 days prior to disclosure. Similar amendments are proposed under the Excise Tax Act. This measure would apply on royal assent of the enacting legislation.

10. Instalment payments for individuals and corporations

Budget 2026 proposes to increase the thresholds at which taxpayers are required to make income tax instalment payments. With the result that fewer taxpayers will be required to make tax instalment payments.

Currently, an individual is required to pay income tax in quarterly instalments if the individual's combined provincial and federal tax liability, minus any amount deducted or withheld (e.g. by an employer), exceeds C$3,000 in the current year and at least one of the two preceding years. There is a similar C$3,000 federal tax threshold for corporations to make tax instalment payments. It is proposed that this threshold be increased for individuals and corporations from C$3,000 to C$7,500 for taxation years beginning in the year 2028 or later. The threshold amount for individuals in Quebec is currently C$1,800, and it is proposed that it be increased to C$4,500.

Budget 2026 also proposes that individuals whose primary source of income is business income should be allowed to pay their instalments on an annual basis instead of a quarterly basis. The annual instalment payment would be due on Dec. 31 and would be in the amount of two-third of the individual’s combined provincial and federal net tax owing for the year, with the remainder due on the balance-due date.

11. Excess corporate holdings regime for private foundations (the "Regime")

The Regime is designed to limit the risk of self-dealing associated with private foundations registered as charities, by placing limits on the shareholdings of these foundations.

The Regime prevents private foundations from acquiring more than 20 per cent of a class of shares of any corporation, in combination with all relevant persons (generally, non-arm length individuals). Under these rules, private foundations must track their shareholdings, and the shareholdings of any relevant person. Private foundations must report these holdings, and any material transaction involving these holdings within the year, to the CRA. If those total holdings exceed 20 per cent, and the private foundation itself holds more than 2 per cent of the class of shares, it is obligated to divest itself of its excess shareholdings within a particular timeframe.

Budget 2026 proposes to eliminate the Regime. Instead, the rules that currently prohibit public foundations from acquiring control of a corporation would be extended to private foundations.

The proposed repeal of the Regime would be a welcome simplification for private foundations, reducing the administrative burden associated with monitoring the shareholdings of the foundation and relevant persons, and complying with the Regime’s specialized reporting requirements. This will allow foundations to devote fewer resources to compliance and more to their charitable purposes. The proposal would broaden investment opportunities for private foundations and make gifts of corporate shares to private foundations more attractive.

This measure would apply to taxation years that begin on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

12. Information sharing – pension administrators

Pension administrators have obligations under applicable pension standards legislation to pay pension and survivor benefits, but where a former employee cannot be located, the administrator may not know whether the member has died and whether benefits should instead be paid to a surviving spouse or other beneficiary. Budget 2026 proposes to amend the confidentiality provisions of the Income Tax Act, effective upon the enacting legislation receiving Royal Assent, to permit the CRA to confirm to the administrator that a plan member is deceased.

13. Registered Pension Plans (RPP)

Tax consequences of revocation of a registered pension plan

Budget 2026 proposes to impose specific and clear tax consequences where the CRA revokes an RPP’s registration for failing to comply with required registration conditions. For revocations after 2026, a revoked pension plan would be subject to a 10 per cent tax on the fair market value of its property immediately before revocation (subject to CRA waiver or cancellation), would be deemed to become a retirement compensation arrangement (RCA), and would be deemed to contribute its remaining assets to the RCA, triggering the RCA’s 50 per cent refundable tax on the deemed contribution.

Individual Pension Plans

Budget 2026 targets several proposals at individual pension plans (IPPs). First, the definition of an IPP will be expanded, effective Jan. 1, 2027, to include defined benefit registered pension plans under which all members are related to a participating employer or do not deal at arm's length with any member related to a participating employer.

Second, effective Jan. 1, 2028, the advantage, prohibited investment and non-qualified investment rules that currently apply to registered plans such as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), RRSPs and RRIFs will be extended to IPPs. An advantage generally involves a transaction or benefit that exploits the registered plan's tax-preferred status, for example by artificially shifting investment returns or value that would otherwise arise outside the plan into the plan. Prohibited investment generally captures a non-arm’s-length investment or an investment in an entity in which the controlling individual has a significant interest; and a non-qualified investment is an investment that is not within the classes of property that registered plans are permitted to hold. Budget 2026 would make the IPP’s controlling individual liable for tax equal to 50 per cent of the fair market value of a prohibited or non-qualified investment acquired by the IPP and 100 per cent of the value of an advantage. This measure would apply as of Jan. 1, 2028.

Finally, Budget 2026 proposes that, effective Jan. 1, 2028, an IPP would become a revocable registered pension plan if the fair market value of its assets exceeds 200 per cent of its liabilities. This effectively places a ceiling on the amount of surplus that can accumulate within an IPP and, when combined with Budget 2026 separate proposed adverse consequences of RPP revocation, creates potentially severe tax exposure if the threshold is exceeded. The proposed rules permit the plan to pay out excess surplus on a taxable basis within 90 days after the end of the year, with an election available to have the payment treated as having been made in the preceding year, allowing the IPP to reduce its assets below the 200 per cent threshold and avoid revocation. This measure would apply as of Jan. 1, 2028.

14. Optional flat amounts for personal income tax deductions and credits

To make tax filing easier, Budget 2026 proposes allowing taxpayers to claim fixed amounts for certain deductions and credits instead of keeping receipts and calculating actual expenses. Taxpayers would still need to qualify for the deduction or credit, but they would generally not need to track all their costs. These measures are proposed to apply beginning with the 2027 taxation year.