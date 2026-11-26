Registered retirement savings plans (“RRSPs”) represent one of the primary investment vehicles used by Canadians to save for retirement. Recent statistics indicate that Canadians contribute over $55 billion dollars each year to RRSPs.

Most Canadian taxpayers are entitled to claim a deduction in respect of amounts contributed to an RRSP when computing taxable income. Income earned from investments held in an RRSP is generally exempt from Canadian income tax. When amounts are withdrawn by an annuitant from an RRSP, the withdrawn amounts are generally required to be included in the taxable income of the annuitant.

The current provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) generally require that an RRSP must mature by December 31st of the year in which the annuitant of the RRSP turns 71. Prior to the maturity of an RRSP, the property in the RRSP must be (i) used to purchase a qualifying annuity, (ii) withdrawn from the RRSP, or (iii) transferred to a registered retirement income fund (a “RRIF”).

Income earned from investments held in a RRIF is also generally exempt from Canadian income tax. Withdrawals made from a RRIF are generally required to be included in the taxable income of the annuitant. The statutory provisions governing a RRIF generally require that a minimum amount be withdrawn from the RRIF each year.

Budget 20261 proposes to “merge” the core features of an RRSP and RRIF into a single “RRSP for life”. Budget 2026 also proposes that the Government will pursue additional statutory amendments to “improve and modernize the RRSP tax rules”.

The proposed combination of RRSPs and RRIFs would eliminate the need for annuitants to convert their RRSPs to RRIFs when they turn 71; however, the core characteristics of a RRIF, including the requirement to make certain minimum withdrawals each year, will remain.

A Brief History of RRSPs and RRIFs

RRSPs were first introduced by the federal Government in 1957.

Prior to 1978, annuitants of RRSPs faced a stark decision when they turned 71 years of age. Generally, the annuitant was required to either (i) apply the amounts held in the RRSP to purchase a life annuity, or (ii) withdraw the amount held in the RRSP, which would be subject to immediate taxation.

The federal Government recognized that annuitants facing the maturity of their RRSPs were required to bear either (i) full taxation on their retirement savings, or (ii) the disadvantages associated with having retirement savings held in annuities that offered limited control over their investments. To respond to these concerns, RRIFs were introduced in the 1978 federal Budget by then Finance Minister Jean Chretien. The Government proposed that RRSP annuitants would have the opportunity to convert their RRSPs into RRIFs, which would offer at least three principal advantages over the historical system governing retirement savings. For one, RRIFs would offer annuitants greater flexibility to continue to manage their investments relative to having to cede such control to an insurance company that would manage a purchased annuity. Second, RRIFs permitted retirement savings to continue to generate income that would be exempt from income taxation, subject to a new requirement to withdraw certain amounts each year. Third, since a RRIF would permit required withdrawals to be spread over a period of up to 19 years, retirement assets could continue to appreciate in value on a tax-free basis over time, thereby helping to counteract the effects of inflation.

The 1978 Budget did not, however, identify a distinct administrative or policy rationale for establishing a separate RRIF regime instead of simply modifying the existing RRSP rules.

The Merger of RRSPs and RRIFs: Questions Remain

Budget 2026 acknowledges that the Department of Finance still needs to consider certain technical elements of the proposed transition from separate RRSP and RRIF systems to a unified “RRSP for life” regime. In particular, the Department of Finance has identified two specific issues that warrant further consideration:

Whether and how the provisions governing RRSPs can include a “successor holder” component (e.g., a spouse or common-law partner) that is similar to that associated with other registered holding vehicles. (The Department of Finance contemplates that such successor rules could permit an RRSP to remain open until the death of the successor holder, and avoid the administrative complexity associated with the value of the property held in an RRSP being included in the income of the deceased annuitant.) Whether and how the current provisions governing RRSP indirect “rollovers” that apply on death (which effectively require the value of the property held in an RRSP to be included in the income of the deceased taxpayer, with an offsetting deduction being permitted in respect of a transfer of such property to a qualified survivor) could be replaced with rules to permit tax-free transfers to certain registered accounts of qualified survivors.

Budget 2026 further recognizes that the contemplated transition to a unified “RRSP for life” may require amendments to federal and provincial pension legislation, which will necessitate coordination with, and the cooperation of, the provinces.

Budget 2026 included the text of draft proposed amendments to the Tax Act to effect the combination of the current rules governing RRSPs and RRIFs. Further consequential amendments to the Tax Act and the Income Tax Regulations may be required to address the fact that certain provisions of the Tax Act treat payments from RRIFs differently than withdrawals from RRSPs (e.g., the different tax withholding requirements that apply to payments from RRSPs and RRIFs, which currently afford more favourable treatment to certain payments from RRIFs, will need to be reconciled).

Department of Finance Consultation

Budget 2026 notes that the proposed combination of the RRSP and RRIF regimes requires further analysis. The Government has expressed a desire to obtain stakeholder input on the combination proposal. Interested parties may submit written representations to the Department of Finance prior to January 9, 2027 by email at [email protected].

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