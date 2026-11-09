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VIDEO · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Buying Or Selling A Tenanted Property: What You Need To Know (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP
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Buying or selling a tenanted property in Ontario? Don’t assume a sale means the tenant has to move out, even with a month-to-month tenancy.

CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Jason Lane
Jason Lane
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Buying or selling a tenanted property in Ontario? Don’t assume a sale means the tenant has to move out, even with a month-to-month tenancy.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jason Lane discusses tenant rights, buyer personal use and notice requirements, plus what buyers and sellers should consider before closing.

Jason Lane of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP has extensive knowledge of real estate transactions, and his attention to detail and commitment to client communication help to simplify the process for homebuyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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