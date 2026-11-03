Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Alberta Courts Unlikely To Bend The Mechanics Of The Prompt Payment And Construction Lien Act

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Contributor
Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

The firm The firm’s lawyers speak English, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The firm’s client base...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gowling WLG

Recent Alberta court decisions demonstrate a strict interpretation of the Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act, with courts showing little flexibility in applying statutory deadlines and procedures. These rulings have significant implications for contractors and property owners, particularly regarding lien registration deadlines, security posting, and the enforcement of two-year trial requirements. The decisions suggest a notable shift from earlier case law that allowed greater judicial discretion in co

CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Tom Brookes
Tom Brookes
Nicole Furlan
Nicole Furlan
Author LinkedIn connections

Recent Alberta court decisions highlight the importance of following the Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act closely, particularly when it comes to lien deadlines, security and adjudication procedures.

Key takeaways for contractors and property owners

  1. Parties should comply strictly with the legislation. Courts are unlikely to be flexible with the legislation’s text.
  2. Under the reasoning of Brittania Block specifically, if security is posted with the Court to discharge a CLP, the two-year trial deadline under section 46(2) of the PPCLA no longer applies, and the lien claim supported by the security can potentially remain outstanding indefinitely. For property owners and other parties seeking to have a lien claim dismissed, the only recourse then becomes an application for dismissal under Rules 4.31 or 4.33 of the Alberta Rules of Court where security has been posted in Court.
  3. The Court has left open whether it even has jurisdiction to depart from the text of the legislation. This suggests a shift from past cases where the Court was more willing to invoke its own inherent jurisdiction to bend the mechanics of the PPCLA when fairness required it.

Recent Alberta decisions reinforce compliance with the PPCLA

The following recent Alberta court decisions illustrate how courts have approached the PPCLA's statutory requirements, particularly where parties have sought flexibility in applying them.

Lien registration deadlines: Hutterian Brethren

In Micro Collective Inc v Hutterian Brethren Church of Tschetter, 2026 ABKB 547 (“Hutterian Brethren”), the court held that a lien put into the Land Titles post office box on the registration deadline, but which was registered by the Land Titles Office only the next day, was invalid. In the earlier decision (2025 ABKB 618), the court held that it had no jurisdiction to extend the statutory deadline unless permitted by the legislation.

Though on appeal the court left open the question of whether it might have jurisdiction to extend the statutory deadline, it held that it would only do so in extraordinary circumstances, and none existed in that case. The reason for ‘extraordinary circumstances’ before court invention was consistent with the public policy interest that the registrations of Land Titles Office are trustworthy and reliable.

Security and trial deadlines: Britannia Block

In 1951789 Alberta Ltd. V Britannia Block General Partnership Inc., 2026 ABKB 283 (“Britannia Block”), the court considered an appeal of a decision striking a lien and returning the security held for that lien. In the original decision (2025 ABKB 324), the lien and its certificate of lis pendens (“CLP”) were about five years old. The owners applied to vacate the security on the basis that the value of the lien itself was invalid.

The court did not accept that argument, but rather, the court enforced section 46(2) of the PPCLA, which states that if no trial is held within two years of the date of registration of the CLP, the court can vacate the CLP and the lien to which it relates. Finding that no trial had occurred, and was not likely to occur soon, the court vacated the lien and returned the security.

On appeal, the court reinstated the security for two reasons, both of which reiterate that courts will grant very little leeway from the text.

  1. The Court found that because the owners had not specifically relied on section 46(2) in its application, the original decision had effectively ordered a remedy without proper notice to the lien claimant.
  2. The Court noted that section 46 specifically contemplates a situation where a CLP remains registered against title and the section’s purpose is thus to remove the encumbrance from the land from the certificate and lien.

Therefore, the Court concluded that section 46(2) did not apply where, as in that case, security had already been posted to remove the CLP from title. The decision reflects strict adherence to the owner’s application to vacate the lien, which did not invoke section 46(2), and to the PPCLA, which in the Court’s interpretation only permitted it to vacate the lien under section 46(2) while a CLP was still on title.

These conclusions can be critiqued. Section 46(2) is the PPCLA’s only mechanism for vacating a lien for delay in trial of the lien. Coupled with Lesenko v Wild Rose Ready Mix Ltd, 2024 ABKB 333 (“Lesenko”), which now prohibits consent orders from imposing deadlines to enforce the lien when security is paid, the Court has held that parties who post security for liens are in a worse position than those who do not.

Nowhere does the legislation suggest that those who post security ought to stand on a lesser footing or lose their rights. Moreover, reducing one of the chief time controls over prosecuting a lien arguably conflicts with the ethos of section 49(6), which requires the procedure in adjudicating lien claims to be of a summary character so far as possible.

The outcome of the Britannia Block decision is that, where there is long delay in prosecuting a lien, those who post security for the lien must wait for either three years between steps (under Rule 4.33 of the Rules of Court) or for the delay to become prejudicial (under Rule 4.31).

Filing adjudicator decisions: Watkins

Lastly, in Watkins v Ken's Propane Ltd., 2026 ABKB 631, the Court held that it had no discretion to refuse the filing of an adjudicator’s decision. The homeowners obtained an adjudicator’s decision in their favour against the lien claimant. Though they were entitled by the PPCLA to file that decision with the Court Clerk after 30 days, the Court Clerk refused to file it. The lien claimant opposed the filing of the decision, arguing the decision was unfair and unreasonable, and invoking the Court’s inherent jurisdiction under the Judicature Act.

Once more adhering to the text of the PPCLA, the Court held that those arguments would have belonged to an application for judicial review, but the lien claimant’s deadline for judicial review had passed. Whether or not the Court had jurisdiction to refuse the filing of the adjudicator’s decision, the Court declined to use it.

How recent decisions compare with earlier case law

In each of these cases, the Court was unwilling to bend the PPCLA’s mechanics via analogies, equities or its inherent jurisdiction. One wonders how the present Court would interpret cases like TRG Developments Corp. v. Kee Installations Ltd., 2015 ABCA 187, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the reinstatement of a lien originally dismissed because the claimant had failed to register a CLP within the 180-day deadline.

There, the owner was found to be estopped from having the Land Titles Office dismiss the lien because it had called into question the validity of the lien before the 180-day deadline via an application to dismiss the lien, then adjourned that application until after the 180-day deadline had passed. There was “no need to file a CLP”, despite the legislation’s clear requirement, because the owner had already filed an application to determine the validity of the lien.

Similarly, in Boulevard Real Estate Equities Ltd v 1851514 Alberta Ltd, 2015 ABQB 619, the Court allowed a lien claimant to re-register its lien out of time because the owner had induced the claimant to remove its first, timely, lien registration with promises of payment.

Two recent decisions have cited TRG Developments. The first is Lesenko, above, which declined to decide whether it had discretion to reinstate the liens in question under the TRG principles because it found that the consent order under which the lien was vacated in the first place was void. The second is Hutterian Brethren, which declined to confirm the holding in TRG that the Court has authority to reinstate a lien after the legislation states that it has “ceased to exist.” If the Court had such jurisdiction, said Hutterian Brethren, then TRG and cases like it were “exceptional.”

What this means for construction lien practice

These recent decisions suggest that Alberta courts may be increasingly reluctant to depart from the PPCLA's statutory requirements, even where earlier case law has allowed greater flexibility.

If you have any questions, please contact the authors or a member of Gowling WLG’s Construction and Infrastructure teams.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Ontario’s Mandatory Annual Holdback Release Starts In 2027: What Owners And Contractors Need To Know

Starting in 2027, all Ontario project owners with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, and most owners with contracts dating back to July 1, 2018, must start releasing statutory holdback to their contractors on an annual basis. This requirement is the latest in a series of construction payment reforms under Ontario’s Construction Act. It replaces the traditional model of retaining holdback until substantial performance. Owners and contractors who fail to comply with the notice and payment timelines face exposure to interest claims, payment disputes, and adjudication proceedings.
CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

CBSA Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations: Truck And Bus Tires From China – What Producers, Exporters, And Importers Need To Know

Canada has initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into truck and bus tires from China, with preliminary determinations expected by November 30, 2026. Producers, exporters, and importers—including companies from Korea, Japan, and Singapore with Chinese operations—face critical September and October deadlines to submit comprehensive responses or risk significantly higher duty rates.
CanadaInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

What Is The Hansa? From The Hanseatic League To Modern Cooperation Models

The term "Hansa" has re-emerged in modern geopolitical discourse, most notably through the 2026 Germany-Norway defence cooperation framework. This article examines how the principles of the medieval Hanseatic League—flexible coordination, shared standards, and mutual benefit without centralization—are being adapted to address contemporary challenges in defence, security, and cross-border collaboration.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canada And The European Union Chart A New Course: Beyond CETA Toward A Strategic Economic Partnership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has invited Canada to become the first associate member of the EU, with Prime Minister Mark Carney accepting the proposal to pursue an "Alliance for the Future." The partnership would build on existing bilateral agreements with Germany, Spain, and Italy, potentially enabling free flow of goods, services, and workers across strategic sectors including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, and advanced manufacturing.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canadian Product Stewardship And EPR: 2026 Summer Update

Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations are refining extended producer responsibility programs across the country, affecting packaging, batteries, electronics, and hazardous products. Recent regulatory changes include expanded collection obligations, adjusted compliance timelines, and new enforcement measures, with significant developments in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces.
CanadaEnvironment
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Advance Income Tax Ruling Requests For “major Investments” In Canada To Take Priority

The Canada Revenue Agency has announced a new policy to prioritize advance income tax ruling requests for investments of $1 billion or more in Canada. This initiative aims to provide greater tax certainty and reduce risks for major investors, potentially accelerating large-scale project development and strengthening Canada's economic competitiveness. However, questions remain about implementation timelines and potential impacts on smaller ruling requests.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG