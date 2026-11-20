The Ontario Superior Court of Justice recently reaffirmed that repairers and storers seeking to enforce a lien under the Repair and Storage Liens Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. R.25 (RSLA) must do more than simply establish that repair or storage services were performed. In Royal Bank of Canada v. Trans Emerge Transport Inc., the Court emphasized that strict compliance with the RSLA’s statutory requirements is essential before a repair or storage lien will be recognized. The decision provides important guidance for repairers and storers seeking to preserve their lien rights, as well as equipment financiers and secured lenders assessing competing lien claims in enforcement and insolvency proceedings.

What You Need to Know

Repairers and storers bear the burden of proving every element of an enforceable RSLA lien. Courts will closely scrutinize invoices, work orders and other records supporting repair and storage claims.

Possession and perfection matter. A possessory lien may be lost if possession is voluntarily surrendered, while a non-possessory lien requires strict compliance with the RSLA’s perfection requirements.

Equipment financiers and secured lenders should carefully assess competing lien claims to confirm that the statutory requirements have been satisfied and that adequate supporting documentation exists.

Background

The dispute arose in the context of a receivership involving a commercial transportation company. A repair company asserted repair and storage liens over several commercial vehicles for unpaid repair and storage charges. Among others, the court-appointed receiver and an equipment lessor challenged the validity of those liens, arguing that the statutory requirements under the RSLA had not been satisfied. After reviewing the evidence, the Court concluded that none of the asserted liens were enforceable. It held that the repair company had failed to establish the evidentiary foundation necessary to support either repair or storage liens and had not complied with the statutory requirements for preserving or perfecting those liens.

What This Means for Repairers, Storers and Lenders

The decision serves as a reminder that the burden of proving an enforceable RSLA lien rests with the repairer or storer. Courts will expect clear evidence establishing the underlying agreement, that the repairs or storage were provided with the expectation of payment, and that the work was actually performed. Reliable invoices, work orders and accurate records are critical, as unsupported billing records or inconsistent documentation may undermine the validity of the lien. The Court also confirmed that a possessory lien may be lost if possession of the property is voluntarily surrendered, while a non-possessory lien requires strict compliance with the RSLA’s perfection requirements.

The decision also reinforces that secured lenders should not accept repair and storage liens at face value. Because valid RSLA liens may take priority over existing security interests, lenders should carefully scrutinize asserted lien claims before recognizing their priority. In particular, financiers should request supporting documentation to verify compliance with the RSLA and ensure asserted liens are properly identified and tracked in their records during enforcement and insolvency proceedings.

Conclusion

The decision reaffirms that courts will require strict compliance with the RSLA before granting repairers and storers the benefit of a priority lien. For repairers and storers, accurate documentation and record keeping remain essential to establishing and preserving lien rights. Equipment financiers and secured lenders should carefully evaluate competing lien claims before recognizing their priority.

The Cassels team continues to monitor developments relating to repair and storage liens, equipment finance and secured lending. If you have any questions about this decision or its impact on your business, or require advice regarding repair and storage liens, equipment finance, or secured lending, please reach out to Carla Potter or J’Davia Noel.