This past September, the federal government introduced Bill C-39 (the Bill), which would amend the Wage Earner Protection Program Act to add a definition of “former employer” and to restate the program’s purpose, changes that bear directly on whether employees whose claims are left behind in a reverse vesting order (RVO) can access the Wage Earner Protection Program (WEPP). Read alongside the government’s recent consultation, the amendments appear intended to limit WEPP access where the business subject to the RVO continues.

Key Takeaways

The new definition of “former employer” focuses on the legal entity that the employee actually worked for in the six months before the earliest insolvency filing, rather than to the entity that later holds the wage claims, such as a ResidualCo. If enacted, the amendment would likely prevent parties from relying on an approach, adopted in recent decisions, of treating the ResidualCo as the former employer for WEPP purposes, while confirming that the continuing RVO entity remains the former employer despite any transfer of claims.

WEPP access through the continuing RVO entity, which the Just for Laughs decision and similar cases found possible for an operating business, would also become considerably more difficult. The Bill would restate WEPPA’s purpose as covering wages owed by an insolvent former employer that “permanently ends its business operations” and would provide that an employer that continues its operations under a change of ownership or legal form does not do so.

If the Bill is enacted, debtors, purchasers, lenders and monitors should expect WEPP to be harder to access in RVO transactions where the business continues. Indeed, the government’s stated concern that RVO-based WEPP claims shift wage costs to public funds suggests it will continue to read narrowly the prescribed criteria for WEPP eligibility in restructurings. In practice, the main remaining structuring response may be to leave employee liabilities with the entity that actually employed the workers, rather than transferring them to a newly created ResidualCo, if that entity is not the one carried forward by the purchaser and genuinely ends its business operations.

Where employees cannot rely on WEPP, pressure may increase on the debtor, the purchaser or the lenders to fund wage and termination claims, which should be factored into deal pricing, transaction structure, employee communications and approval orders.

Background

WEPPA provides a one-time federal payment to employees who are owed wages when their employer becomes insolvent, capped at C$9,275 for 2026. Since 2021, WEPPA has applied to CCAA and proposal proceedings where a court determines that the former employer meets prescribed criteria set out by regulation.

In an RVO, the purchaser acquires the shares of the debtor, which continues operating free and clear of excluded liabilities. These excluded liabilities, including terminated employees’ wage claims, are vested in a newly created “ResidualCo.” The Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), has resisted WEPP coverage in this setting, arguing that a continuing RVO entity does not meet the prescribed wind-down criteria and that the ResidualCo, to which the employees never provided services, is not their “former employer.”

In Arrangement relatif à Former Gestion Inc., 2024 QCCS 3645 (the Just for Laughs case), the Quebec Superior Court held that WEPPA applied to employees who were terminated by entities that continued operating following an RVO. The court found that the Wage Earner Protection Program Regulations (the Regulations) do not require the employer to be liquidating its business for WEPP to be accessed and that denying compensation simply because liabilities were transferred under an RVO would be contrary to WEPPA’s purpose.1 Despite this declaration, the federal minister responsible for WEPP (the Minister) reportedly denied payments on the basis that the employees were no longer owed wages by the RVO entities, because their claims had been vested in the ResidualCo.

Subsequent decisions have shifted the focus to whether the ResidualCo itself is the former employer. In Arrangement relatif à Valeo Pharma inc., 2025 QCCS 580, the Quebec Superior Court held that this was indeed the case (an appeal has been heard but not yet decided). In 1001270243 Ontario Inc., 2026 ONSC 3967 (the Synaptive case), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) reached the same conclusion, relying in part on the common employer doctrine.2

While these decisions have generally allowed employees to access WEPP, each required contested litigation against the federal government, adding cost, time and uncertainty to RVO transactions. The government has now responded legislatively.

Why the Amendment Was Tabled

In its spring 2026 consultation on sustaining the WEPP, ESDC stated that the program is intended to compensate employees where the employer is insolvent and is not expected to continue its operations. It described recent attempts to trigger WEPP payments where employers continue operating through mechanisms such as RVOs as a shifting of responsibility for employee wages from employers to public funds, and it sought views on the practice of naming a ResidualCo as the former employer instead of the “true” former employer. The government’s backgrounder to the Bill similarly describes the WEPPA amendments as making payments more predictable while preventing misuse of insolvency mechanisms. The Bill’s proposed restatement of WEPPA’s purpose, described below, reflects the same intent. Parliamentary debate to date has not addressed the provision in any detail.

The Proposed Amendment

Bill C-39 would define “former employer” as the legal entity for which an individual performed work or services in exchange for wages within six months before the earliest of

the filing of a proposal under Division I of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act;

the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal;

the commencement of the most recent CCAA proceedings;

the date of bankruptcy; and

the first day on which there is a receiver in relation to the entity.

Because the test looks to the entity for which work was performed as at the filing date, an entity to which wage claims are later transferred, such as a newly created ResidualCo, would generally not be the “former employer.” Conversely, the continuing entity under the RVO would likely remain the former employer despite the transfer of claims but would still need to meet the prescribed wind-down criteria under the Regulations in order for employees to access the WEPP.

The Bill would also amend WEPPA’s purpose clause. The program would provide for payments in respect of wages owed by “an insolvent former employer that permanently ends its business operations,” rather than by “employers who are insolvent,” and a new provision would state that an employer “does not permanently end business operations if the employer continues those operations under a change of ownership or legal form.” Although the prescribed criteria in the Regulations would not themselves be amended, this language would likely inform how they are read and would make it difficult for a continuing RVO entity to qualify. The Bill would further allow the Minister to confirm, vary or rescind an eligibility determination without a request for review.

Our Observations

In short, the proposed amendments would generally shift the debate regarding employee eligibility for WEPP post-RVO from which entity is the former employer to whether that entity has permanently ended its business operations and meets the wind-down criteria prescribed by the Regulations. The amendments' practical effect will depend largely on how those criteria are applied in light of the new purpose clause, but they are likely to result in narrower WEPP access in RVOs where the business continues.

Several points warrant attention:

Future of the ResidualCo route. The ResidualCo-based approach accepted in the Valeo and Synaptive cases may no longer be available. Eligibility would instead turn on whether the continuing RVO entity meets the wind-down criteria. Although the Bill does not amend those criteria directly, the new purpose clause would cut against the reasoning in Just for Laughs and similar cases, which rested on the view that WEPPA does not require the employer to be liquidating its business. The Bill expressly excludes businesses that continue under a change of ownership or legal form. That route therefore appears considerably curtailed for RVO entities that continue operating, and it remains exposed to regulatory change and to the Minister’s position that wages are no longer owed by the continuing RVO entity. Parties should anticipate these arguments when planning timelines, budgets and RVO orders.

The ResidualCo-based approach accepted in the Valeo and Synaptive cases may no longer be available. Eligibility would instead turn on whether the continuing RVO entity meets the wind-down criteria. Although the Bill does not amend those criteria directly, the new purpose clause would cut against the reasoning in Just for Laughs and similar cases, which rested on the view that WEPPA does not require the employer to be liquidating its business. The Bill expressly excludes businesses that continue under a change of ownership or legal form. That route therefore appears considerably curtailed for RVO entities that continue operating, and it remains exposed to regulatory change and to the Minister’s position that wages are no longer owed by the continuing RVO entity. Parties should anticipate these arguments when planning timelines, budgets and RVO orders. Deal structure. Where the business will continue, satisfying the wind-down criteria is likely to be difficult. Parties should weigh early on whether an RVO remains the preferred structure compared with a traditional asset sale and, if an RVO proceeds, whether the transaction can be organized so that employees’ actual employer is the entity left behind and wound down, which may now be the main path to WEPP in an RVO. Parties should also consider seeking the WEPP determination in the approval and vesting order itself and how any shortfall in employee claims will be addressed.

Where the business will continue, satisfying the wind-down criteria is likely to be difficult. Parties should weigh early on whether an RVO remains the preferred structure compared with a traditional asset sale and, if an RVO proceeds, whether the transaction can be organized so that employees’ actual employer is the entity left behind and wound down, which may now be the main path to WEPP in an RVO. Parties should also consider seeking the WEPP determination in the approval and vesting order itself and how any shortfall in employee claims will be addressed. Multiple filings and corporate groups. Because the “former employer” definition refers to the “most recent” CCAA proceedings, a second filing may shorten the six-month look-back, and the focus on the entity “for which” work was performed may raise questions where payroll is handled by a separate group entity.

Because the “former employer” definition refers to the “most recent” CCAA proceedings, a second filing may shorten the six-month look-back, and the focus on the entity “for which” work was performed may raise questions where payroll is handled by a separate group entity. Transition. It remains to be seen how the amendment will apply to proceedings already under way, which is relevant for businesses with RVO transactions in progress.

Status and Next Steps

On October 8, 2026, the House of Commons passed Bill C-39 at second reading and referred it to the Legislative Committee on Bill C-39, which held its first meeting on October 9, 2026. The Senate has also begun a pre-study of the Bill.

Next steps include committee study (written briefs were accepted until October 26, 2026), clause-by-clause review, report stage and third reading and consideration by the Senate.

The WEPPA amendments therefore remain subject to change. We will continue to monitor the Bill’s progress.

Footnotes

1. Leave to appeal was denied: 2024 QCCA 1441. See also Syndic d'Intelgenx Corp., 2024 QCCS 3678 (declaration that the RVO debtor met the criteria prescribed by regulation); Cleo Energy Corp (Re), 2025 ABKB 621 (rejecting a threatened clawback of WEPP payments following an RVO).