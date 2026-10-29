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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Supply And Command: Canada Moves To Overhaul Defence And National Security Procurement

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Canada's Bill C-40 proposes a fundamental restructuring of defence and national security procurement, converting the Defence Investment Agency into a Crown corporation with expanded powers and introducing new competitive bidding rules. The legislation grants unprecedented authority to finance infrastructure projects and exclude suppliers on security grounds, potentially reshaping how contractors, lenders and investors participate in Canada's defence sector.

CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Timothy Cullen
Timothy Cullen
Catherine Doyle
Catherine Doyle
Brett Stewart
Brett Stewart
Emma Butson
Emma Butson
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Bill C-40, An Act respecting production, procurement, and investment in relation to national defence and national security (“Bill C-40”)1 received first reading in Parliament on October 6, 2026.

For defence contractors, infrastructure developers, lenders and investors, the bill is a significant development: it proposes a fundamental restructuring of how Canada procures and finances defence and national security equipment, services and infrastructure. The changes could affect how companies compete for contracts, structure projects and access capital.

Bill C-40 has two operative parts:

  • Part 1 converts the Defence Investment Agency (“DIA”), currently a special operating agency within Public Works and Government Services, into a new Crown corporation, legally named the Canadian Corporation for Defence Investment (“CCDI”). Although newly incorporated as the CCDI, the entity will continue to operate publicly under the name Defence Investment Agency. It will operate at arm’s length from government, but under the direction of a new Associate Minister of National Defence for Procurement.
  • Part 2 substantially rewrites the Defence Production Act. The renamed Defence and National Security Production and Procurement Act (“DNSPPA”) extends the Minister of Public Services and Procurement’s existing defence procurement authority to national security supplies and establishes new procurement rules with commercial implications discussed below.

The government’s stated objectives are to accelerate defence procurement decisions, reduce fragmentation across departments and provide greater continuity and predictability for defence acquisitions. The legislation is also intended to advance Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy and its Build-Partner-Buy framework, under which the government seeks to leverage defence procurement and investment to strengthen domestic industrial capacity, secure supply chains and attract investment into Canada’s defence sector. For industry, the practical test will be whether these reforms translate into faster contract awards, increased investment and new opportunities to do business with Canada and its allies.

The CCDI/DIA: A New Buyer With A More Commercial Approach?

The DIA’s mandate will be to carry out production, procurement and investment activities for the benefit of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and allied governments. As a Crown corporation with the legal capacity of a natural person, the DIA can contract and transact in ways a traditional government department cannot. For industry, this could mean a commercially minded counterparty with the authority to move on major programs without routing every decision through multiple departments – a meaningful departure from the legacy departmental model. That structural shift also changes how Parliament oversees defence procurement: the DIA’s day-to-day contracting and expenditure decisions will not be subject to the same line-by-line parliamentary scrutiny as a departmental budget. Parliament sets, and can later adjust, the DIA’s $1 billion spending limit, but within that envelope the DIA can operate across many projects without project-level parliamentary approval – a significant reduction in granular oversight that could translate into faster deal timelines.

That commercial flexibility comes with an important caveat: the DIA will operate under the direction of a new Associate Minister of National Defence for Procurement. Despite the DIA having a CEO and Board of Directors, this new Minister may direct the DIA to carry out, or not carry out, any activity, and may require the DIA to obtain the Minister’s approval at specified points before proceeding. The DIA must comply with ministerial directions, and doing so is deemed to be in its own best interests. In practice, the DIA is a Crown corporation in form but may function as an instrument of Ministerial policy in substance. It remains to be seen whether the ultimate decision-maker on contentious issues will be the Minister, or whether the Minister will leave difficult decisions to the DIA’s board and management. At the very least, companies should not assume the DIA’s governance structure insulates procurement decisions from political direction.

Expanding Procurement Powers: Not Just Defence, But National Security Too

Under Part 2 of Bill C-40, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement retains authority to acquire defence supplies and defence services, but the DIA will also be permitted to exercise many of the same powers. Notably, the legislation also provides for procurement powers under the DNSPPA to include the acquisition of supplies and services for “national security”, including economic security. This is a significant expansion of the government’s defence and security procurement powers, as well as the contracts that may be subject to those powers.

Competition Rules: A Presumption In Favour Of Competitive Bidding, With Several Exceptions

Under the DNSPPA, for the first time, competition will be explicitly codified as the default rule for defence and national security procurement. The DNSPPA introduces a new provision specifying that the Minister shall conduct a competitive procurement process before entering into a contract. For contractors seeking access defence opportunities, this may appear to be a welcome baseline, but the rule is subject to a long list of exceptions, and the Minister has discretion to decide when they apply. The presumption favours competition, but contractors should not assume every major program will be competed.

Among the possible exceptions is a carveout where warranted “to support a sector of the Canadian economy that is important to national defence or to national security, including economic security.” The explicit inclusion of economic security as a standalone justification for non-competitive procurement is significant: traditional national security procurement carve-outs in Canada’s free trade agreements like the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (“CETA”) with the European Union, do not extend to economic security. The future use of this exception risks conflating industrial policy with security policy and could generate friction with Canada’s trading partners if it is used to favour Canadian businesses for alleged economic reasons rather than for traditional grounds for security. Trade partners with whom Canada has open procurement obligations under trade agreements may scrutinize the use of this ground carefully if it appears to exclude their suppliers from competitions they would otherwise have been entitled to join.

The Minister may also exclude any person from a competitive procurement process on reasonable grounds to believe that the person, anyone related to them, or anything proposed for use in the contract, poses a risk to national defence, national security or public safety. The Minister is not required to give the excluded person reasons for the exclusion. The use of this power could present a real commercial risk for contractors, particularly multinational suppliers, joint ventures, and companies with foreign ownership or supply-chain links: an exclusion can end a company’s ability to bid on Canadian defence work, with no explanation to test, contest, or remedy. Companies should be watching for whether this exclusionary power is wielded in connection with heightened scrutiny of ownership structures, foreign affiliations and supply chains. Until the use of the power is observed in practice, companies should factor exclusion risk into bid/no-bid decisions and corporate structuring well in advance of a competition. Lenders and investors financing defence programs should also take note: an unexplained and effectively unreviewable exclusion could disrupt a borrower’s revenue base or contract pipeline with little warning.

New Financial Tools: A Government Buyer That Can Also Finance Infrastructure

Bill C-40 gives the DIA a materially expanded financing toolkit, positioning the government not merely as a buyer of defence equipment and services, but potentially as a lender and investor. The DIA would have authority to make loans and advance payments and, with the approval of the Minister of Finance, provide guarantees, loan or credit insurance, and acquire equity or other financial instruments. The Minister of Public Services and Procurement would separately hold similar lending, advance payment and guarantee powers under the DNSPPA. Notably, the legislation’s scope extends well beyond equipment and services: it expressly covers a broad range of defence infrastructure, including military buildings, airports, dockyards, roads, production and storage facilities, certain residential communities on federal lands, and other works required for national security. Combining these financial powers with that broad infrastructure scope could support delivery models beyond traditional design-build contracts, including design-build-finance arrangements and longer-term public-private partnerships involving private financing, maintenance or operations.

For contractors, developers, lenders and investors, these powers create new opportunities to combine government financial support with private capital, whether to finance a procurement program or to make an infrastructure project bankable on terms that might otherwise be difficult to achieve commercially. The terms of any government participation will matter: counterparties will need to consider the ranking of government debt, security and intercreditor arrangements, the treatment of advance payments, potential government equity rights, and the implications of required ministerial approvals.

Conclusion: What This Means For Your Business

Bill C-40 proposes a defence and national security procurement framework that is faster, more commercially minded and broader in scope. Beyond changing how Canada purchases defence equipment and services, it could create new opportunities for private investment in defence-related manufacturing and infrastructure. Contractors, developers, lenders and investors should consider how the proposed changes could affect procurement strategies, project delivery models, financing arrangements and risk allocation.

Footnote

1. Bill C-40, An Act respecting production, procurement, and investment in relation to national defence and national security, 1st Sess, 45th Parl, 2026 (first reading 6 October 2026).

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025

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