ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Legislative Update Report No. 2026-22 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 11/05 to 11/18.
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
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Referenced on first reading only
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Grocery and Housing Affordability Act
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Fair Representation Act
Senate / Sénat
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Referenced on first reading only
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An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1982 (notwithstanding clause)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 18, 2026:
Canadian Payments Act
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SOR/2026-232
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By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 6 — Compliance
Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act
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SOR/2026-229
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Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Foreign Interference and Security Information Act
Canada Marine Act
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SOR/2026-230
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Regulations Amending the Port Authorities Operations Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Special Economic Measures Act
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SOR/2026-234
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Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
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SOR/2026-233
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Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Customs Tariff
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SOR/2026-235
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Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:
Bank Act
- Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations (Investment Account Transfers)
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:
Tax Court of Canada Act
- Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act
Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act
- Rules Amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency General Rules (Public Post-Secondary Educational Institutions)
Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act
- Regulations Amending the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations (Public Post-Secondary Educational Institutions)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:
Building Canada Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Building Canada Act
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 29, 2026
- • Bill C-38, Canadian Fuel Affordabil ity Act — Chapter No. 25
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
- Notice of intent: Consultation on proposed amendments to the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-012-26 — Release of SRSP-310.7, Issue 5
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22323
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-013-26 — Publication of RSS-193, Issue 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:
- VersaBank — Reduction of stated capital
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Unarmoured building cables — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2026-057 — Notice of inquiry — Respiratory syncytial virus vaccines
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — EDF Trading North America, LLC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2026-008 — Notice of expiry review of order — Carbon and alloy steel line pipe
- File PR-2026-058 — Notice of inquiry — Analytic electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) management system
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-005 — Notice of determination — Truck and bus tires
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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Electoral Divisions Act
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Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2)
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Alberta Personal Income Tax (Emergency Services Volunteer Tax Credits) Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 14, 2026:
Coal Conservation Act
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Alta Reg 268/2026
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Coal Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Geothermal Resource Development Act
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Alta Reg 270/2026
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Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
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Alta Reg 260/2026
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Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation
Historical Resources Act
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Alta Reg 259/2026
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Archaeological and Palaeontological Research Permit (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Mineral Resource Development Act
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Alta Reg 271/2026
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Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 269/2026
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Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
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Alta Reg 267/2026
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Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Oil Sands Conservation Act
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Alta Reg 266/2026
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Oil Sands Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Pipeline Act
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Alta Reg 265/2026
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Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation
Surface Rights Act
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Alta Reg 261/2026
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Surface Rights Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Water Act
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Alta Reg 264/2026
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Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Section 16, which amends the Provincial Parks Act, in force December 12, 2026 (OIC 366/2026)
An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 13
- Section 13 in force January 4, 2027 (OIC 368/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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1
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An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office [pro forma bill]
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workers Compensation Act
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Man Reg 118/2026
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Occupational Diseases Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Species at Risk Act
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NB Reg 2026-66
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NB Reg 2013-39, amendment
Electricity Act
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NB Reg 2026-67
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NB Reg 2013-66, amendment
Enforcement of Canadian Judgments Act
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NB Reg 2026-68
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General Regulation
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
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NB Reg 2026-69
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NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 11, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Amendments to By-Law No. 1
- By-law No. 1 – General Business Affairs – amendment to By-Law No. 1
Notice of Amendments to By-Law No. 2
- By-law No. 2 – Banking Affairs – amendment to By-law No. 2
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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Cities Act
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An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act
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An Act to Amend the Pensions Benefit Act, 1997 No. 2
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International Recovery of Child Support and Family Maintenance Convention Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
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NLR 54/26
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Seniors’ Affordability Regulations
Judicature Act
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NLR 55/26
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Family Division Judicial Area Regulations, 2026
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act No. 2 (Scooters and Seatbelts)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 13, 2026:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
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NS Reg 253/2026
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Regulations Amending the Schedule to the Act Listing Public Bodies — repeal
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NS Reg 254/2026
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Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulations — replacement
Income Tax Act
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NS Reg 260/2026
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Fertility and Surrogacy Tax Credit Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
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NS Reg 263/2026
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Optometry Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 13, 2026:
Health Professional Associations Continuation Act, SNS 2024, c 7
- Schedule B, being the Optometrists Association Act, in force January 5, 2027. (NS Reg 262/2026)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Section 195, 212(b), 221(c) and 222(p) (re repeal of the Optometry Act and amendments to the Insured Health Services Act and the Patient Access to Care Act) in force January 5, 2027. (NS Reg 261/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
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O Reg 347/26
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General, amending O Reg 282/98
Courts of Justice Act
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O Reg 352/26
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Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Health Insurance Act
November 16, 2026
Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed legislative amendments to the Health Insurance Act and to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Appeal and Review Boards Act — Comments by December 16, 2026
Occupational Health and Safety Act
November 16, 2026
Consultation on Proposed Amendments to the Construction Projects Regulation on Fall Protection When Working Around Skylights, Dismantling Procedures for Formwork, Falsework and Reshoring, and Rodworker Safety — Comments by December 31, 2026
Personal Health Information Protection Act
November 16, 2026
Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed legislative amendments to the Personal Health Information Protection Act — Comments by December 16, 2026
Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026
November 16, 2026
Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026- Proposed amendments to the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) in Schedule 6 to the Bill — Comments by December 16, 2026
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
November 9, 2026
Amendments to O Reg 508/22 (Registration Requirements) to Ensure Full Compliance with the Revised Chapter 7 of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) — Comments by November 24, 2026
November 16, 2026
Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed amendments to Expand the Scope of Practice for Various Regulated Health Professions — Comments by December 16, 2026
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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An Act to Amend the Health Information Act
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Appeals, Land and Regulatory Commission Act
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An Act to Amend the Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act
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Health Facilities Licensing Act
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An Act to Amend the Residential Tenancy Act
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An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 novembre 2026:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 novembre 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l’atmosphère
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 11, 2026:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Safety Code for the construction industry
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 18, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
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Referenced on first reading only
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The Personal Care Homes (Safer Homes for Seniors) Amendment Act, 2026
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The Opioid Damages Amendment Act, 2026
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The Medical Assistance in Dying Additional Safeguards Act
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The Workers’ Compensation (Strengthening Compensation Outcomes) Amendment Act, 2026
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The Community Support and Recovery Act
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The Prevention of Deceptive Artificial Intelligence Act
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The Mineral Resources (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2026
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The Mineral Resources Wells and Facilities Operations Act
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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