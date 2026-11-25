Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-42 Grocery and Housing Affordability Act C-259 Fair Representation Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-218 An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1982 (notwithstanding clause)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 18, 2026:

Canadian Payments Act

SOR/2026-232 By-law Amending the Canadian Payments Association By-law No. 6 — Compliance

Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act

SOR/2026-229 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Foreign Interference and Security Information Act

Canada Marine Act

SOR/2026-230 Regulations Amending the Port Authorities Operations Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-234 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2026-233 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-235 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:

Bank Act

Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations (Investment Account Transfers)

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:

Tax Court of Canada Act

Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act

Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act

Rules Amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency General Rules (Public Post-Secondary Educational Institutions)

Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act

Regulations Amending the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations (Public Post-Secondary Educational Institutions)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:

Building Canada Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Building Canada Act

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 29, 2026

• Bill C-38, Canadian Fuel Affordabil ity Act — Chapter No. 25

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

Notice of intent: Consultation on proposed amendments to the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-012-26 — Release of SRSP-310.7, Issue 5

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22323

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-013-26 — Publication of RSS-193, Issue 2

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:

VersaBank — Reduction of stated capital

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 7, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Unarmoured building cables — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2026-057 — Notice of inquiry — Respiratory syncytial virus vaccines

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 14, 2026:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — EDF Trading North America, LLC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2026-008 — Notice of expiry review of order — Carbon and alloy steel line pipe

File PR-2026-058 — Notice of inquiry — Analytic electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) management system

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-005 — Notice of determination — Truck and bus tires

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 40 Electoral Divisions Act 41 Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2) 213 Alberta Personal Income Tax (Emergency Services Volunteer Tax Credits) Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 14, 2026:

Coal Conservation Act

Alta Reg 268/2026 Coal Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Geothermal Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 270/2026 Geothermal Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 260/2026 Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation

Historical Resources Act

Alta Reg 259/2026 Archaeological and Palaeontological Research Permit (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Mineral Resource Development Act

Alta Reg 271/2026 Brine-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 269/2026 Rock-hosted Mineral Resource Development Rules Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 267/2026 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Oil Sands Conservation Act

Alta Reg 266/2026 Oil Sands Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Pipeline Act

Alta Reg 265/2026 Pipeline Rules Amendment Regulation

Surface Rights Act

Alta Reg 261/2026 Surface Rights Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Water Act

Alta Reg 264/2026 Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

Section 16, which amends the Provincial Parks Act, in force December 12, 2026 (OIC 366/2026)

An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 13

Section 13 in force January 4, 2027 (OIC 368/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office [pro forma bill]

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 118/2026 Occupational Diseases Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2026-66 NB Reg 2013-39, amendment

Electricity Act

NB Reg 2026-67 NB Reg 2013-66, amendment

Enforcement of Canadian Judgments Act

NB Reg 2026-68 General Regulation

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2026-69 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 11, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Amendments to By-Law No. 1

By-law No. 1 – General Business Affairs – amendment to By-Law No. 1

Notice of Amendments to By-Law No. 2

By-law No. 2 – Banking Affairs – amendment to By-law No. 2

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 29 Cities Act 35 An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act 36 An Act to Amend the Pensions Benefit Act, 1997 No. 2 38 International Recovery of Child Support and Family Maintenance Convention Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 54/26 Seniors’ Affordability Regulations

Judicature Act

NLR 55/26 Family Division Judicial Area Regulations, 2026

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 66 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act No. 2 (Scooters and Seatbelts)





Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 13, 2026:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

NS Reg 253/2026 Regulations Amending the Schedule to the Act Listing Public Bodies — repeal NS Reg 254/2026 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulations — replacement

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 260/2026 Fertility and Surrogacy Tax Credit Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 263/2026 Optometry Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 13, 2026:

Health Professional Associations Continuation Act, SNS 2024, c 7

Schedule B, being the Optometrists Association Act, in force January 5, 2027. (NS Reg 262/2026)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Section 195, 212(b), 221(c) and 222(p) (re repeal of the Optometry Act and amendments to the Insured Health Services Act and the Patient Access to Care Act) in force January 5, 2027. (NS Reg 261/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 148 Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 347/26 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 352/26 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Health Insurance Act

November 16, 2026

Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed legislative amendments to the Health Insurance Act and to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Appeal and Review Boards Act — Comments by December 16, 2026

Occupational Health and Safety Act

November 16, 2026

Consultation on Proposed Amendments to the Construction Projects Regulation on Fall Protection When Working Around Skylights, Dismantling Procedures for Formwork, Falsework and Reshoring, and Rodworker Safety — Comments by December 31, 2026

Personal Health Information Protection Act

November 16, 2026

Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed legislative amendments to the Personal Health Information Protection Act — Comments by December 16, 2026

Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026

November 16, 2026

Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026- Proposed amendments to the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) in Schedule 6 to the Bill — Comments by December 16, 2026

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

November 9, 2026

Amendments to O Reg 508/22 (Registration Requirements) to Ensure Full Compliance with the Revised Chapter 7 of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) — Comments by November 24, 2026

November 16, 2026

Bill 148, Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026 — Proposed amendments to Expand the Scope of Practice for Various Regulated Health Professions — Comments by December 16, 2026

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 35 An Act to Amend the Health Information Act 49 Appeals, Land and Regulatory Commission Act 53 An Act to Amend the Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act 54 Health Facilities Licensing Act 55 An Act to Amend the Residential Tenancy Act 114 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 novembre 2026:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 novembre 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l’atmosphère

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 11, 2026:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Safety Code for the construction industry

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 18, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 71 The Personal Care Homes (Safer Homes for Seniors) Amendment Act, 2026 72 The Opioid Damages Amendment Act, 2026 73 The Medical Assistance in Dying Additional Safeguards Act 74 The Workers’ Compensation (Strengthening Compensation Outcomes) Amendment Act, 2026 75 The Community Support and Recovery Act 76 The Prevention of Deceptive Artificial Intelligence Act 77 The Mineral Resources (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2026 78 The Mineral Resources Wells and Facilities Operations Act

Yukon / Yukon