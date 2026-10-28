ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
Legislative Update Report No. 2026-20 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/08 to 10/21.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-208
|Order 2026-87-22-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Explosives Act
|SOR/2026-206
|Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013
An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act
|SI/2026-58
|Order Fixing the 90th Day After the Day on Which This Order Is Made as the Day on Which Section 35 of An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act Comes into Force
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:
Species at Risk Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species)
Radiocommunication Act
- Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Certain Law Enforcement Agencies)
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:
Bank Act
- Non-Financial Activities (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations
- Non-Financial Activities (Foreign Banks) Regulations
- Non-Financial Activities (Insurance Companies, Societies and Insurance Holding Companies) Regulations
- Non-Financial Activities (Trust and Loan Companies) Regulations
Canada Business Corporations Act
Canada Cooperatives Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporation Regulations, 2001 and the Canada Cooperatives Regulations (Notice-and-Access)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:
Building Canada Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Building Canada Act
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026, No. 3
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act, SC 2023, c 28
- Section 35 in force the 90th day after the day on which this Order is made (October 09, 2026) (PC 2026-0975)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:
Employment Insurance Act
Employment Insurance Regulations
- Resolution
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-006-26 — Decision on Revisions to the Band Plan for 2500-2690 MHz
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order No. 4 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Air Navigation Services — Training and Licensing, Standard Operating Procedures, Conflict Zones, Minimum Equipment Lists and Flight Data Monitoring Program)
- Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease, No. 3
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:
- European Investment Bank — Exemption from foreign bank status
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States
- EDF Trading North America, LLC
- THN Capital US LLC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-017
- Expiry review RR-2026-007 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain small power transformers
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-018
- Expiry review RR-2025-006 — Notice of orders — Oil country tubular goods
- File PR-2026-016 — Notice of determination — Torsion meter system
- File PR-2026-048 — Notice of inquiry — Switching systems, electronic
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2026:
Court of Justice Act
|Alta Reg 226/2026
|Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Court of King’s Bench Act
|Alta Reg 226/2026
|Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Financial Innovation Act
|Alta Reg 229/2026
|Financial Innovation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 231/2026
|Direct Compensation for Property Damage (Expiry Date Exemption) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 230/2026
|Reciprocal Insurance Exchange Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 13, 2026:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 164/2026
|Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|55
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (2)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Public Health Act
|Man Reg 110/2026
|Reporting of Diseases and Conditions Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Mental Health Amendment Act, SM 2026, c 13
- Subsections 2(2) and 18(2) in force November 1, 2026. (OIC 228/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
|2
|An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|3
|An Act Respecting the Child, Youth, Senior and Mental Health Advocate
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance
|NB Reg 2026-59
|NB Reg 2014-27, amendment
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:
An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform, SNB 2026, c 26
- Section 3 in force September 15, 2026.
An Act to Amend the Wills Act, SNB 2025, c 43
- Act in force December 1, 2026.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed National Instrument 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity and proposed Companion Policy 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity (Proposed Instrument and Companion Policy).
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices, and changes to Companion Policy 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, Companion Policy 81-102 Investment Funds, and Companion Policy 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices (Amendments and Changes).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
- No entries for this issue
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 328/26
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 331/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Time Act
|O Reg 333/26
|Variation of Time in Effect
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997
October 21, 2026
Proposed Changes to the Ontario Fire Code and Administrative Penalties Regulations made under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997 to Enhance Lithium-ion Battery Fire Safety — Comments by November 16, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, October 17, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 41-503 Exemptions from Certain Prospectus and Disclosure Requirements
- OSC Rule 45-511 Prospectus Exemption for New Reporting Issuers
- OSC Rule 45-512 Exemption from the Investment Limit Under the Offering Memorandum Prospectus Exemption to Exclude Reinvestment Amounts
- OSC Rule 45-513 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 10, 2026:
Gasoline Tax Act
|EC2026-1008
|Gasoline Tax Act Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2026
- No entries for this issue
- No entries for this issue
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2026:
Workers’ Safety and Compensation Act
|YOIC 2026/105
|Regulation to amend the Workplace Health and Safety Regulations (2026)
|YOIC 2026/106
|Regulation to amend the Board of Directors and Appeal Tribunal Remuneration Regulation (2026)
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