Legislative Update Report No. 2026-20 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-208 Order 2026-87-22-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Explosives Act

SOR/2026-206 Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013

An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act

SI/2026-58 Order Fixing the 90th Day After the Day on Which This Order Is Made as the Day on Which Section 35 of An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act Comes into Force

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Species at Risk Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species)

Radiocommunication Act

Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Certain Law Enforcement Agencies)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

Bank Act

Non-Financial Activities (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations

Non-Financial Activities (Foreign Banks) Regulations

Non-Financial Activities (Insurance Companies, Societies and Insurance Holding Companies) Regulations

Non-Financial Activities (Trust and Loan Companies) Regulations

Canada Business Corporations Act

Canada Cooperatives Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporation Regulations, 2001 and the Canada Cooperatives Regulations (Notice-and-Access)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Building Canada Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Building Canada Act

Quarantine Act

Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026, No. 3

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act, SC 2023, c 28

Section 35 in force the 90th day after the day on which this Order is made (October 09, 2026) (PC 2026-0975)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Employment Insurance Act

Employment Insurance Regulations

Resolution

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-006-26 — Decision on Revisions to the Band Plan for 2500-2690 MHz

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order No. 4 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Air Navigation Services — Training and Licensing, Standard Operating Procedures, Conflict Zones, Minimum Equipment Lists and Flight Data Monitoring Program)

Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease, No. 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

European Investment Bank — Exemption from foreign bank status

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States EDF Trading North America, LLC THN Capital US LLC



Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-017

Expiry review RR-2026-007 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain small power transformers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-018

Expiry review RR-2025-006 — Notice of orders — Oil country tubular goods

File PR-2026-016 — Notice of determination — Torsion meter system

File PR-2026-048 — Notice of inquiry — Switching systems, electronic

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2026:

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 226/2026 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Court of King’s Bench Act

Alta Reg 226/2026 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Financial Innovation Act

Alta Reg 229/2026 Financial Innovation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 231/2026 Direct Compensation for Property Damage (Expiry Date Exemption) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 230/2026 Reciprocal Insurance Exchange Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 13, 2026:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 164/2026 Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 55 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (2)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Public Health Act

Man Reg 110/2026 Reporting of Diseases and Conditions Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Mental Health Amendment Act, SM 2026, c 13

Subsections 2(2) and 18(2) in force November 1, 2026. (OIC 228/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right 2 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 3 An Act Respecting the Child, Youth, Senior and Mental Health Advocate

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance

NB Reg 2026-59 NB Reg 2014-27, amendment

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:

An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform, SNB 2026, c 26

Section 3 in force September 15, 2026.

An Act to Amend the Wills Act, SNB 2025, c 43

Act in force December 1, 2026.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed National Instrument 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity and proposed Companion Policy 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity (Proposed Instrument and Companion Policy).

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices, and changes to Companion Policy 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, Companion Policy 81-102 Investment Funds, and Companion Policy 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices (Amendments and Changes).