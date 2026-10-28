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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-20 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/08 to 10/21.

CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
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In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-208 Order 2026-87-22-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Explosives Act

SOR/2026-206 Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013

An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act

SI/2026-58 Order Fixing the 90th Day After the Day on Which This Order Is Made as the Day on Which Section 35 of An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act Comes into Force

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Species at Risk Act

  • Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species)

Radiocommunication Act

  • Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Certain Law Enforcement Agencies)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

Bank Act

  • Non-Financial Activities (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations
  • Non-Financial Activities (Foreign Banks) Regulations
  • Non-Financial Activities (Insurance Companies, Societies and Insurance Holding Companies) Regulations
  • Non-Financial Activities (Trust and Loan Companies) Regulations

Canada Business Corporations Act
Canada Cooperatives Act

  • Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporation Regulations, 2001 and the Canada Cooperatives Regulations (Notice-and-Access)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Building Canada Act

  • Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Building Canada Act

Quarantine Act

  • Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026, No. 3

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act, SC 2023, c 28

  • Section 35 in force the 90th day after the day on which this Order is made (October 09, 2026) (PC 2026-0975)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Employment Insurance Act
Employment Insurance Regulations

  • Resolution

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SPB-006-26 — Decision on Revisions to the Band Plan for 2500-2690 MHz

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order No. 4 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Air Navigation Services — Training and Licensing, Standard Operating Procedures, Conflict Zones, Minimum Equipment Lists and Flight Data Monitoring Program)
  • Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease, No. 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

  • European Investment Bank — Exemption from foreign bank status

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States
    • EDF Trading North America, LLC
    • THN Capital US LLC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-017
  • Expiry review RR-2026-007 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain small power transformers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 17, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-018
  • Expiry review RR-2025-006 — Notice of orders — Oil country tubular goods
  • File PR-2026-016 — Notice of determination — Torsion meter system
  • File PR-2026-048 — Notice of inquiry — Switching systems, electronic

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2026:

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 226/2026 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Court of King’s Bench Act

Alta Reg 226/2026 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Financial Innovation Act

Alta Reg 229/2026 Financial Innovation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 231/2026 Direct Compensation for Property Damage (Expiry Date Exemption) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 230/2026 Reciprocal Insurance Exchange Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 13, 2026:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 164/2026 Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
55 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (2)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Public Health Act

Man Reg 110/2026 Reporting of Diseases and Conditions Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Mental Health Amendment Act, SM 2026, c 13

  • Subsections 2(2) and 18(2) in force November 1, 2026. (OIC 228/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
1 An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
2 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
3 An Act Respecting the Child, Youth, Senior and Mental Health Advocate

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance

NB Reg 2026-59 NB Reg 2014-27, amendment

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:

An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform, SNB 2026, c 26

  • Section 3 in force September 15, 2026.

An Act to Amend the Wills Act, SNB 2025, c 43

  • Act in force December 1, 2026.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 14, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed National Instrument 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity and proposed Companion Policy 26-101 Information Technology System Integrity (Proposed Instrument and Companion Policy).

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices, and changes to Companion Policy 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, Companion Policy 81-102 Investment Funds, and Companion Policy 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices (Amendments and Changes).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
  • No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 328/26 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 331/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Time Act

O Reg 333/26 Variation of Time in Effect

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997

October 21, 2026
Proposed Changes to the Ontario Fire Code and Administrative Penalties Regulations made under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997 to Enhance Lithium-ion Battery Fire Safety — Comments by November 16, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, October 17, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • OSC Rule 41-503 Exemptions from Certain Prospectus and Disclosure Requirements
  • OSC Rule 45-511 Prospectus Exemption for New Reporting Issuers
  • OSC Rule 45-512 Exemption from the Investment Limit Under the Offering Memorandum Prospectus Exemption to Exclude Reinvestment Amounts
  • OSC Rule 45-513 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 10, 2026:

Gasoline Tax Act

EC2026-1008 Gasoline Tax Act Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 10, 2026:

Judicature Act

  • Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2026
Quebec / Québec
  • No entries for this issue
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
  • No entries for this issue
Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2026:

Workers’ Safety and Compensation Act

YOIC 2026/105 Regulation to amend the Workplace Health and Safety Regulations (2026)
YOIC 2026/106 Regulation to amend the Board of Directors and Appeal Tribunal Remuneration Regulation (2026)

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